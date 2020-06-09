Bizarro world: British police have thrown in with the mob

Posted on 1:17 am, June 9, 2020 by currencylad

 It’s called Stockholm Syndrome and it’s a real thing                                                                          

8 Responses to Bizarro world: British police have thrown in with the mob

  1. Nob
    #3479239, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:07 am

    Somebody put a KKK hood on Captain Cook statue in Fitzroy Gardens.
    To general approval, it seems.

    Has anyone removed it?

  2. Boris
    #3479240, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:10 am

    Maybe they hurried up to ensure the guy is not lynched. It is not clear.

  3. Baa Humbug
    #3479241, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:17 am

    The plod have really lost the plot in the UK haven’t they?
    Got no idea why. They used to be a respected org.
    These days you can pass a 12yr old girl around like a 2 pound note, no problem. Post a “hate speech” on social media and 6 of the bastards turn up at your door in a flash.

  4. Nob
    #3479242, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:23 am

    Boris
    #3479240, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:10 am
    Maybe they hurried up to ensure the guy is not lynched. It is not clear.

    Seemed possible from the video.

    But also, only too plausible that they wanted to arrest him or caution him.

    One weedy voice calling “no violence” didn’t seem to get much support.

    It’s “no violence” – as long as you don’t provoke us by openly disagreeing.

  5. AndrewWA
    #3479271, posted on June 9, 2020 at 5:21 am

    I support the view that the police rallied to protect the man who was just as offended by the attack on Chruchill’s staue as anyone else with any knowledge of history.

    The ignorance of these protestors is gobsmacking!

  6. rickw
    #3479275, posted on June 9, 2020 at 5:36 am

    I support the view that the police rallied to protect the man who was just as offended by the attack on Chruchill’s staue as anyone else with any knowledge of history.

    Like they’re alway rallying to protect Avi Yemeni from the mob?

  7. rickw
    #3479276, posted on June 9, 2020 at 5:37 am

    Going to be one heck of a civil war!

  8. Deano
    #3479277, posted on June 9, 2020 at 5:38 am

    It looks like you can obtain police approval of your bad behavior not by offering bribes, but by threatening violence. In Perth, the police happily admit they will not prosecute protestors for contravening social distancing rules because “It might cause trouble”. Law abiding people who would comply with police directions must be stupid then.

    And if the cops think appeasing these thugs will quieten them down, well, I’d hate to see what their kids are like!

