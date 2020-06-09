COVID agitprop for renewables does not convince all governments

I have this piece in Quadrant which addresses the misinformation about different energy sources from yet another taxpayer financed international body, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). IRENA invents data suggesting that renewables are cheaper and the world could save a mottza and restore growth by replacing a quarter of coal generatkion and replacing it with wind/solar.
Most of the Western world (except Trump’s America) is adopting economically debilitating emission-restraint policies, but there is no prospect of China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia abandoning fossil fuels, always the cheapest energy source. As these nations are now responsible for two-thirds of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, all the international agitprop in the world will make no difference to the trivial global warming that the burning of fossil fuels may be causing.
Agencies like IRENA, their national counterparts, lobby organisations and leaders like that of EU President Ursula von der Leyen continue to beat the drum but reality bites elsewhere. In Melbourne, several green-left councils have announced deferral of “sustainability” expenditures as they grapple with massive funding reductions in the light of the lockdown. These councils will not be the only government agencies who decide that, with reduced incomes, saving the planet takes a back seat to saving public service jobs!
If some people want solar panels power disconnect them from the grid.
Germany’s latest new generation coal-fired power station is commissioned.
Do I remember incorrectly that the PM, before the last election, promised a coal fired power station with the latest, amazing technology? Trusting renewables puts us all in jeodardy.
Indeed, off-grid solar panels might have some use.
They should never be connected to the grid.
So far, nobody has signed my suggested pledge that they do not wish themselves, their family, or homes to be in any way assisted by fossil fuelled vehicles in the form of ambulances, fire engines , rescue helicopter, , delivery vans etc.
“China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia are not abandoning fossil fuel. As these nations are now responsible for two-thirds of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, all the international agitprop in the world will make no difference to the trivial global warming that the burning of fossil fuels may be causing”
And even worse, whatever climate action that the nations with “Ambition” may take will be offset by a corresponding rise in the non-ambition countries. Effectively, climate action nations will cede an economic advantage to non climate action nations. The bottom line is that since global warming is global it can only be addressed with a global effort and not with national efforts.
Please Sir, can we have some more?
Vaguely related to the topic, fuel poverty in France, translation from the Danish available in the browser and a link to an article in French that will also get translated if you are patient.
Does the costing and subsidies analysis include royalties paid on coal and other fossil fuels or nukes?
It’s a bit rich that an industry which makes more on subsidies than its line product is claiming carbon based fuel is subsidised. Carbon is a natural recyclable element. The technical complexity of wind and solar, including batteries is a recycling nightmare. Forcing weather dependent, low energy density electricity generation isn’t the smart basis for a stable and prosperous society
Windpower will destroy covids , it blows them about like birds and disorients them so thay stop infecting people,it also chops lots of them up . Thats why SA had so few cases and China so many , the Chinese havent recognised the benefits windpower gives ,they only make them and sell them to us .
There is a misconceptionabout Chinese and Indian emissions , they do not contribute to climate change at all . That is done by Western nations only . Its like social distancing , its selective ,every normal person should obey it but communist fascists are exception they dont get affected ,