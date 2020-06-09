COVID agitprop for renewables does not convince all governments

I have this piece in Quadrant which addresses the misinformation about different energy sources from yet another taxpayer financed international body, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). IRENA invents data suggesting that renewables are cheaper and the world could save a mottza and restore growth by replacing a quarter of coal generatkion and replacing it with wind/solar.

Most of the Western world (except Trump’s America) is adopting economically debilitating emission-restraint policies, but there is no prospect of China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia abandoning fossil fuels, always the cheapest energy source. As these nations are now responsible for two-thirds of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, all the international agitprop in the world will make no difference to the trivial global warming that the burning of fossil fuels may be causing.

Agencies like IRENA, their national counterparts, lobby organisations and leaders like that of EU President Ursula von der Leyen continue to beat the drum but reality bites elsewhere. In Melbourne, several green-left councils have announced deferral of “sustainability” expenditures as they grapple with massive funding reductions in the light of the lockdown. These councils will not be the only government agencies who decide that, with reduced incomes, saving the planet takes a back seat to saving public service jobs!