George Floyd Mourned

Most homicide victims in Chicago are young, black men, and the suspects are, too.”
-
Black lives matter.
Awful stuff.
Apparently the solution to violence is racially based militias enforcing vigilante justice.
Because that has never, historically, led to any forms of injustice in the form of lynchings or other excesses.
At least the Washington Post thinks so.
Unless its white militias.
Because they are racist.
Its all a little confusing so shut up! they explained.
Only 24 dead out of 85 leaves a lot of lost opportunities. I am sure though that the new social-worker based Community Affirmation Force will have an honest dialogue with all these Eskimo supremacists who are frightening the poor Wakandans with their legally purchased firearms, and explain to them in a non-judgemental and culturally affirmative way how they can find other means of self expression while still being down with the struggle.
I’m looking forward to Minneapolis disbanding it’s police force.
Chicago black gang violence is not news.
I’m looking forward to Minneapolis disbanding it’s police force.
I expect law abiding residents of Minneapolis, black and white, have a more nuanced take on the proposal.
Once Democrat run states de-fund their police, all the problems will go away.
Wiemar Republic police budgetary cuts. What could possibly go wrong?
They matter so much it’s worth a race war to see which party wins the passive electioneering GF black armband.
If only they had grown something that didn’t need picking all those years ago!
CL, do you have this paywalled column from Mike O’Connor?
OPINION: DON’T TURN GEORGE FLOYD INTO A MARTYR
The man being hailed as a martyr to the cause of civil rights was a low-life drug-using criminal with scant regard for the lives of others, once holding a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach, writes Mike O’Connor. He suggests those who march in protest look…
And the Democrats supported picking even went to war and even in 1950s still resisted change.
Then Democrats changed tack and used tax money to bribe blacks.
A civilised society, or at least an honest legal system only punishes you once.
His rights were violated and we expect the police to be professional with public safety as their first priority.
Thousands of other cops can arrest/restrain and process violent offenders (or not) without killing them.
Dot, if you have the paywalled Mike O’Connor column then post it.
I hadn’t seen it, MH, no.
I did hear the gun-to-the-stomach story last night on the Bolt Report, though.
Given his form and that he had enough mind-altering drugs in his body to kill a buffalo, one wonders how long it would have been before Floyd killed somebody.
This morning one of the first things I saw online was a photo of kneeling cops in front of a mural of George Floyd with angel wings. FMD
The fvckwits in Minneapolis didn’t just say “disband Da Police”, they also said they will replace it with an alternative.
Minneapolis is where The Kenyan stacked all the Somali refugees and sundry war criminals. That’s where Ilhan Omar got elected and other Somalis hold office.
The police replacement will be “community policing” otherwise known as Sharia Patrol.
They may not call it Sharia Patrol for fear of backlash, but make no mistake, sharia patrol it is.
We may see a compromise where funds will be cut from the regular police (a number of them have resigned already) and redirected to ‘Community Policing’.
At which time the regular police won’t be welcome in certain parts of the city (and the coppers will gladly oblige) and the community police will handle things. Bank on it.
You may ask why middle aged, white, fat single women in the local council would want sharia rules in their communities. To ask it is to answer it.
Indeed Roger
We all have a pretty good idea of what will happen.
But not the bozo brigade.
That is what we call an inconvenient fact meaning it will never get reported especially on our ABC
Some quality pushback against the Ned Kelly Syndrome.
Turns out cops save black lives and when you tell them to stand down… mayhem.
This suggestion that there’ll be Sharia law in Minneapolis….Baa Humbug (12.19pm)….
How will the criminal blacks go with it? Will they kill the muzzie cops?
Baa Humbug has it.
Tower Hamlets on the Mississippi
How’s this for nuance response? Manufacturer that burned as Minneapolis protests turned violent plans to relocate from city
(Because they would have been attacked by “protestors” and the cops were totally cowed by the media and the Dem govt)
Chicago the new template for Minneapolis?
If only Chicago had a good community organiser.
Somali Mo Noor shot Justine Damond.
From Legalise Sedition at 12:06 pm:
That’s mighty righteous of you pilgrim.
Saint George wasn’t punished only once – he earned gaol at least 5 times in the past 20 years, for 5 years, 10 months, 8 months, a month and others (detailed records from the ’90s not yet found) mostly for violent crime, robbery at gunpoint and drug dealing.
As for a “civilised society” you are preaching to the wrong audience. The jibbering, smelly, primitive tribe heading your way, on all fours, is determined to destroy civilised society. “Violating” is an unemotive and detached interpretation of what they have in mind for those who get in their way – tearing them limb from limb is more accurate. Gentle people will be sobbing uncontrollably, begging for some of your “first priority … public safety” from police who don’t give a bugger how they provide it, when they feel the hot breath of the neanderthals on their necks.
Their hero Georgie Porgie was a family man, you know – sort of. His six year old lives in another state, way down south, 1,200 miles away. He saw her every other year, which was probably best for her. There is much of George that is not being reported any more – juiced up when apprehended, way too fat and unhealthy (cardio etc) and hanging about up to no good that day. His family has much to be ashamed of.
That Donald Trump is to blame, yes.
Don’t forget to curtsy for Saint George.
The man keeps on having funerals.
Candidate Joe Biden Will Visit George Floyd Family Monday – Record Video for Third Floyd Funeral… (7 Jun, via Lucianne)
One cannot have too many funerals. Do they dig him up and rebury him each time?
Listen up knucklehead, agreeing that there was an injustice at all doesn’t mean I agree with those stupid and violent Antifa dickheads or BLM.
Who gives a shit?
These idiot cops acted like crooks.
I never said he was a saint, cut this fake martyrdom shit with me.
Like him, the cops should go to gaol because they committed a violent crime.
Here is what happened in Chicago last weekend. It has the leaked conference call of Aldemen with the mayor. Unbelievable!
The alderman in Chicago is asking for the national guard to be deployed….
I doubt that there will be any march about that in Australia. Only some black lives appear to matter to the virtue signallers. I will be surprised if you can find a reference to the shootings in any Australian mainstream media.