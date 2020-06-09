George Floyd Mourned

Posted on 11:10 am, June 9, 2020 by currencylad

 
Most homicide victims in Chicago are young, black men, and the suspects are, too.”

34 Responses to George Floyd Mourned

  2. thefrollickingmole
    #3479561, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Awful stuff.
    Apparently the solution to violence is racially based militias enforcing vigilante justice.
    Because that has never, historically, led to any forms of injustice in the form of lynchings or other excesses.

    At least the Washington Post thinks so.
    Unless its white militias.
    Because they are racist.

    Its all a little confusing so shut up! they explained.

  3. PB
    #3479570, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Only 24 dead out of 85 leaves a lot of lost opportunities. I am sure though that the new social-worker based Community Affirmation Force will have an honest dialogue with all these Eskimo supremacists who are frightening the poor Wakandans with their legally purchased firearms, and explain to them in a non-judgemental and culturally affirmative way how they can find other means of self expression while still being down with the struggle.

  4. notafan
    #3479578, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:34 am

    I’m looking forward to Minneapolis disbanding it’s police force.

  5. stackja
    #3479581, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Chicago black gang violence is not news.

  6. Roger
    #3479585, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:42 am

    I’m looking forward to Minneapolis disbanding it’s police force.

    I expect law abiding residents of Minneapolis, black and white, have a more nuanced take on the proposal.

  7. bemused
    #3479588, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Once Democrat run states de-fund their police, all the problems will go away.

  8. stackja
    #3479589, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Wiemar Republic police budgetary cuts. What could possibly go wrong?

  9. Leo G
    #3479592, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Black lives matter

    They matter so much it’s worth a race war to see which party wins the passive electioneering GF black armband.

  10. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3479594, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:50 am

    If only they had grown something that didn’t need picking all those years ago!

  11. mh
    #3479611, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:59 am

    CL, do you have this paywalled column from Mike O’Connor?

    OPINION: DON’T TURN GEORGE FLOYD INTO A MARTYR
    The man being hailed as a martyr to the cause of civil rights was a low-life drug-using criminal with scant regard for the lives of others, once holding a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach, writes Mike O’Connor. He suggests those who march in protest look…

  12. stackja
    #3479617, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3479594, posted on June 9, 2020 at 11:50 am
    If only they had grown something that didn’t need picking all those years ago!

    And the Democrats supported picking even went to war and even in 1950s still resisted change.
    Then Democrats changed tack and used tax money to bribe blacks.

  13. Legalise Sedition
    #3479619, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    OPINION: DON’T TURN GEORGE FLOYD INTO A MARTYR
    The man being hailed as a martyr to the cause of civil rights was a low-life drug-using criminal with scant regard for the lives of others, once holding a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach, writes Mike O’Connor. He suggests those who march in protest look…

    A civilised society, or at least an honest legal system only punishes you once.

    His rights were violated and we expect the police to be professional with public safety as their first priority.

    Thousands of other cops can arrest/restrain and process violent offenders (or not) without killing them.

  14. mh
    #3479624, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Dot, if you have the paywalled Mike O’Connor column then post it.

  15. C.L.
    #3479625, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    I hadn’t seen it, MH, no.
    I did hear the gun-to-the-stomach story last night on the Bolt Report, though.
    Given his form and that he had enough mind-altering drugs in his body to kill a buffalo, one wonders how long it would have been before Floyd killed somebody.

  16. mh
    #3479629, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    I did hear the gun-to-the-stomach story last night on the Bolt Report, though.

    This morning one of the first things I saw online was a photo of kneeling cops in front of a mural of George Floyd with angel wings. FMD

  17. stackja
    #3479637, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    on’t turn George Floyd into a martyr
    The man being hailed as a martyr to the cause of civil rights was a low-life drug-using criminal who once held a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach, writes Mike O’Connor. O’Connor suggests those who march in protest consider more than the “white versus black” narrative.

    Mike O’Connor, The Courier-Mail
    Subscriber only
    |
    June 9, 2020 12:00am

    The man with the gun was George Floyd. He was later arrested and sentenced to five years in jail, adding another chapter to a lengthy criminal history, which included drug offences and armed theft.

    This is the man now being hailed as a martyr to the cause of civil rights, a low-life drug-using criminal with scant regard for the lives of others, who when he died, was high on fentanyl and methamphetamine.

    There is no excuse for the manner of his death, but before the hordes of local virtue signallers start organising another illegal protest march, a little perspective as provided by American black activist Candace Owens might be helpful.

    “We are the only community that fights and screams and demands justice for the people in our community that are up to no good,” she says in an online posting.

    “It has become fashionable for us to turn criminals into heroes. George Floyd was not an amazing person. Everyone is saying that this man lived a heroic lifestyle and he didn’t.

    “I will not be part of the broken black culture that wants to martyr black criminals and make them out to be outstanding human beings.”

  18. Baa Humbug
    #3479639, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    The fvckwits in Minneapolis didn’t just say “disband Da Police”, they also said they will replace it with an alternative.
    Minneapolis is where The Kenyan stacked all the Somali refugees and sundry war criminals. That’s where Ilhan Omar got elected and other Somalis hold office.
    The police replacement will be “community policing” otherwise known as Sharia Patrol.
    They may not call it Sharia Patrol for fear of backlash, but make no mistake, sharia patrol it is.
    We may see a compromise where funds will be cut from the regular police (a number of them have resigned already) and redirected to ‘Community Policing’.
    At which time the regular police won’t be welcome in certain parts of the city (and the coppers will gladly oblige) and the community police will handle things. Bank on it.

    You may ask why middle aged, white, fat single women in the local council would want sharia rules in their communities. To ask it is to answer it.

  19. notafan
    #3479643, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Indeed Roger

    We all have a pretty good idea of what will happen.

    But not the bozo brigade.

  20. AC
    #3479648, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    That is what we call an inconvenient fact meaning it will never get reported especially on our ABC

  21. John A
    #3479649, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    “I will not be part of the broken black culture that wants to martyr black criminals and make them out to be outstanding human beings.

    Some quality pushback against the Ned Kelly Syndrome.

  22. Infidel Tiger King
    #3479674, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Turns out cops save black lives and when you tell them to stand down… mayhem.

  23. bad Samaritan
    #3479694, posted on June 9, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    This suggestion that there’ll be Sharia law in Minneapolis….Baa Humbug (12.19pm)….

    How will the criminal blacks go with it? Will they kill the muzzie cops?

  24. duncanm
    #3479700, posted on June 9, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    Baa Humbug has it.

    Tower Hamlets on the Mississippi

  25. Zatara
    #3479716, posted on June 9, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    I’m looking forward to Minneapolis disbanding it’s police force.

    I expect law abiding residents of Minneapolis, black and white, have a more nuanced take on the proposal.

    How’s this for nuance response? Manufacturer that burned as Minneapolis protests turned violent plans to relocate from city

    A Minneapolis manufacturing company has decided to leave the city, with the company’s owner saying he can’t trust public officials who allowed his plant to burn during the recent riots. The move will cost the city about 50 jobs.

    “They don’t care about my business,” said Kris Wyrobek, president and owner of 7-Sigma Inc., which has operated since 1987 at 2843 26th Av. in south Minneapolis. “They didn’t protect our people. We were all on our own.”

    “The fire engine was just sitting there,” Wyrobek said, “but they wouldn’t do anything.”

    (Because they would have been attacked by “protestors” and the cops were totally cowed by the media and the Dem govt)

  26. Bronson
    #3479720, posted on June 9, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Chicago the new template for Minneapolis?

  27. H B Bear
    #3479733, posted on June 9, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    If only Chicago had a good community organiser.

  28. stackja
    #3479738, posted on June 9, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Baa Humbug
    #3479639, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Somali Mo Noor shot Justine Damond.

  29. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3479758, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    From Legalise Sedition at 12:06 pm:

    ” OPINION: DON’T TURN GEORGE FLOYD INTO A MARTYR
    The man being hailed as a martyr to the cause of civil rights was a low-life drug-using criminal with scant regard for the lives of others, once holding a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach, writes Mike O’Connor. He suggests those who march in protest look…

    A civilised society, or at least an honest legal system only punishes you once.

    His rights were violated and we expect the police to be professional with public safety as their first priority.

    Thousands of other cops can arrest/restrain and process violent offenders (or not) without killing them.

    That’s mighty righteous of you pilgrim.

    Saint George wasn’t punished only once – he earned gaol at least 5 times in the past 20 years, for 5 years, 10 months, 8 months, a month and others (detailed records from the ’90s not yet found) mostly for violent crime, robbery at gunpoint and drug dealing.

    As for a “civilised society” you are preaching to the wrong audience. The jibbering, smelly, primitive tribe heading your way, on all fours, is determined to destroy civilised society. “Violating” is an unemotive and detached interpretation of what they have in mind for those who get in their way – tearing them limb from limb is more accurate. Gentle people will be sobbing uncontrollably, begging for some of your “first priority … public safety” from police who don’t give a bugger how they provide it, when they feel the hot breath of the neanderthals on their necks.

    Their hero Georgie Porgie was a family man, you know – sort of. His six year old lives in another state, way down south, 1,200 miles away. He saw her every other year, which was probably best for her. There is much of George that is not being reported any more – juiced up when apprehended, way too fat and unhealthy (cardio etc) and hanging about up to no good that day. His family has much to be ashamed of.

    That Donald Trump is to blame, yes.

    Don’t forget to curtsy for Saint George.

  30. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3479767, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    The man keeps on having funerals.

    Candidate Joe Biden Will Visit George Floyd Family Monday – Record Video for Third Floyd Funeral… (7 Jun, via Lucianne)

    The designers of the movement have been clearly following a script and a schedule. After we watched the Ben Crump interview last week the schedule was clear. The national script was supposed to culminate in coordination with the Floyd funeral schedule. However, funeral #2 (Saturday) was a total flop.

    Joe Biden is heading to Houston Texas for funeral #3. A viewing on Monday and the final funeral/memorial service on Tuesday.

    Maybe the private polling around four funerals and a national grievance tour has shown signs of backlash. Maybe the lack of organic interest has rung some alarm bells. Perhaps the American people seeing thousands of people protesting while they cannot hold funerals for their loved-ones, open their businesses, or attend their own churches has found its way to the attention of those who review optics.

    One cannot have too many funerals. Do they dig him up and rebury him each time?

  31. Legalise Sedition
    #3479769, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Listen up knucklehead, agreeing that there was an injustice at all doesn’t mean I agree with those stupid and violent Antifa dickheads or BLM.

    Their hero Georgie Porgie was a family man, you know – sort of. His six year old lives in another state, way down south, 1,200 miles away. He saw her every other year, which was probably best for her

    Who gives a shit?

    These idiot cops acted like crooks.

    Saint George wasn’t punished only once – he earned gaol at least 5 times in the past 20 years, for 5 years, 10 months, 8 months, a month and others (detailed records from the ’90s not yet found) mostly for violent crime, robbery at gunpoint and drug dealing.

    I never said he was a saint, cut this fake martyrdom shit with me.

    Like him, the cops should go to gaol because they committed a violent crime.

  32. vr
    #3479770, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Here is what happened in Chicago last weekend. It has the leaked conference call of Aldemen with the mayor. Unbelievable!

  33. vr
    #3479775, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    The alderman in Chicago is asking for the national guard to be deployed….

  34. Graham
    #3479776, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    I doubt that there will be any march about that in Australia. Only some black lives appear to matter to the virtue signallers. I will be surprised if you can find a reference to the shootings in any Australian mainstream media.

