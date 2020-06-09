She gave the green light to a huge political rally in Brisbane …

… but she today banned the Gold Coast Suns from inviting a sub 1,000 ‘crowd’ to its 20,000 seat stadium.
Preliminary evidence from the earliest outbreaks indicated that the virus could spread from person-to-person contact, even if the carrier didn’t have symptoms. But WHO officials now say that while asymptomatic spread can occur, it is not the main way it’s being transmitted.
“From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said at a news briefing from the United Nations agency’s Geneva headquarters. “It’s very rare.”
Five or six-hundred Suns fans are more likely to be eaten by crocodiles than they are of catching, spreading or dying of coronavirus after a night at Metricon Stadium. The gyrating return-to-normalcy strip-tease Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young are performing may not seem actuated by either rhyme or reason. But this is an election year and the longer coronavirus and the phony melodrama around it continues, the longer the Opposition is, for all intents and purposes, banned from campaigning. The Brisbane-based state media will continue to package virus news for a greater metropolitan white-collar audience of public servants and office-workers who approve of the lockdown and support the Premier’s “emergency” measures. YouGov for News Corp has the LNP ahead 52-48, regardless.
Queensland ALP MPs and bureaucrats don’t need to worry about their salaries.
Plenty of OPM for them.
And all this time, women have been able to go to hairdressers, because shut up.
All philosophers, Nietzsche said, have little understanding of women. But they sure like being Nanny.
Anarcho-tyranny
is a concept, where the state is argued to be more interested in controlling citizens so that they do not oppose the managerial class (tyranny) rather than controlling real criminals (causing anarchy). Laws are argued to be enforced only selectively, depending on what is perceived to be beneficial for the ruling elite.
In the meantime Qld tourist trade is slowly strangled.
Victorians not desperately in need of sun (bad luck if they are) taking holidays elsewhere.
What would happen if the AFL declared this weekend to be “Black Lives Matter” round, and said that everyone who attended a game was helping the fight against racism? What would Pony Girl, the Hunchback and the others do?
Of course it won’t happen. In any other year Gil would be falling all over himself to do it, but in the one year when doing so might actually help the sport he’ll hide under the bed.
I went to the hairdresser this morning.
Sign said to wait outside if more than 4 people inside.
Went to the travel agent straight after that to check whether Air Canada still insist on keeping my money for a flight they cancelled (they do) and floor markings everywhere with the entrance blocked off. Sand bags would not have looked out of place.
Later I accompanied my wife to a specialist – in the Brisbane CBD where apparently thousands marched in close proximity last weekend. The lift sign had 2 signs – one with 4 people with a big red cross and the other with 2 people with an approving tick. I believe that is equivalent to “special english” designed so even the dumbass understands the situation.
Well, it is the CBD – so plenty of public servants around.
I am sure the irony of events in those few days and the signs in buildings close by would escape them.
Continuing the lockdown certainly prevents the Opposition from campaigning.
But if the voting public really are that stupid then they deserve what they get.
Mark Steyn:”Sometimes a culture becomes too stupid to survive”
This was always highly probable as asymptomatic people don’t usually exhibit the symptoms such as coughing and sneezing or alternatively, their outward symptoms may be very mild and brief (perhaps no more than a very mild throat/nose irritation for less than one day that any of us would shrug off – certainly not the dreaded deadly Corona virus).
What frequency or % of the population has had the disease but were asymptomatic and undetected? Lots of figures and anecdotal information has been thrown about but nothing definitive (to date). It could take years to test who has Corona antibodies but no history of contracting the disease.
This is another own goal that these idiots are kicking. Sports fans are not likely to miss the hypocrisy and are even less likely to forget come election time.
Given the choice of watching a Suns game suddenly covid doesn’t look so bad.
Please don’t put the words ‘striptease’ and ‘Palaszczuk’ in the same sentence.
To her credit, Ardern in NZ has seen covid effectively eradicated from the country and has promptly lifted all the restrictions. Who seriously thinks Andrews in Victoria would do likewise under the same circumstances?
Andrews would have to get the OK from his chinese masters first!
Today’s news of bolshie defiance from a Sydney wedding venue is encouraging – the weasel words and make it up as you go along temporising from gutless officials is wearing very, very thin.
Maybe the Queensland premier has to get her permission from her union bosses.
If lefties didn’t have double standards they’d have no standards at all.
H for hypocrisy should be attached to their foreheads, like Rimmer in Red Dwarf.
Reviewing the last few months, and in particular the last week or so, I was trying to find a phrase that would succinctly express my assessment of our current situation. I think this the following just about cover’s it:
Today I read that JK Rowling was called “transphobic” for stating that women menstruate. So stating a fact (not an opinion) is now a “phobia” according to woke bigots. I can only conclude that we must be getting close to Mark’s tipping point.
Blame the Boomers, it’s all their fault.
In Australia, it still seems to be rare that any person …
Call it protest, arm themselves with a brick or two, and chant a few virtuous sentiments in favour of some minority or other and they’ll be fine.