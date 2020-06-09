What is the Corona Virus Syndrome
Feelings of trust or affection felt in many cases by those who have been forced into a lockdown by these victim towards those who have enforced the lockdown
Corona Virus syndrome is a psychological response which occurs when individuals who are forced into lockdown situations bond with those who have enforced self-isolation and quarantine. This psychological connection develops over the course of the days, weeks, months, or even years of being locked down and being deprived of freedom and rights.
Corona Virus Syndrome is a coping strategy which individuals who are put into lockdown may develop. Fear or terror of developing some disease that is empirically almost certain not to harm them might be most common in these situations, but some individuals begin to develop positive feelings toward those have introduced and have been enforcing the lockdown.
Is the Corona Virus Syndrome a form of brainwashing?
The idea of brainwashing not being a new concept does have many similarities. The reactions of those in lockdown may be described as the result of being brainwashed by their captors.
Is ‘political trauma bonding’ the same as the Corona Virus Syndrome?
The term ‘political trauma bond’ is one of the major forms of the Corona Virus Syndrome. It describes a deep bond which forms between the victims of a lockdown and their political abusers. Victims of such abuse often develop a strong sense of loyalty towards their political abuser, despite the fact that the bond is damaging to themselves emotionally and economically.
What does political trauma bonding mean?
A simple and more encompassing definition is that political traumatic bonding is: “a strong emotional attachment between an abused person in a lockdown situation and his or her political abuser.”
What does political trauma bonding feel like?
‘Political trauma bonding’ refers to a state of being emotionally attached not to a kind friend or family member, but to a political leader who puts individuals into lockdown by asserting that such a lockdown will provide longer-term benefits in spite of the short-term harm to their lives.
Can Corona Virus Syndrome be cured?
Since a person may have experienced mental, emotional and physical abuse during the period of a lockdown, it may take years for the victim to see improvement.
How do you break the cycle of political trauma bonding?
10 Ways to break ‘political traumatic bonding’:
- Recognise that political leaders have agendas of their own that have nothing to do with your welfare.
- Stop being terrified about politicised issues whose dangers seem highly exaggerated.
- Start reality training both about such politicised issues and about the political leaders who promote them.
- Ask good questions and make certain the answers are consistent with the actions being taken. Remember the first priority for political leaders is personal power not your welfare.
- Do some personal research, and especially among those authorities who take a different position from the positions being taken by political leaders.
- Do everything you can to end lockdowns as soon as possible.
- Get out of the house, discuss what is being done with others and start socialising.
- Put your focus on common sense.
- Learn to read and interpret statistics.
- Identify political hypocrisy wherever you find it.
Are there any other similar syndromes?
There are a number of other such syndromes. These include the Global Warming Syndrome and the Socialist Central Planning Syndrome.
quarantine noun. A period of time when an animal or a person that has or may have a disease is kept away from others in order to prevent the disease from spreading.
Now it means locking up the fit and healthy. Pretty frightening how they’ve managed to get away with it.
MSM have Stockholm syndrome as well as TDS. I don’t believe the need for “social distancing” now exists. I did in the beginning until we could fully understand the Wuhan virus.
I’m still waiting for that bond to form between myself and Dan the Man.
Please explain as many people have lost the ability discern the difference between reality and the fake reality created by MSM and lobby groups for various causes.
‘The Keynes syndrome’
‘Climate change syndrome’
‘Confessional syndrome’ (I am a racist; I am sexist; I am specist; I am classist; I am … not.)
What strange people these are who would have power over me.
We have social distancing at our beach. It’s called the Shark Syndrome. The powers-that-be don’t want shark nets so the shark has the surfers’ bit of ocean to swim in plus the rest of the Pacific Ocean.
That decision means, what could be a safe area for families is one of a deadly ambush waiting to happen.
So the law-makers are happy to risk the vulnerable by purposely ‘putting’ known killers amongst them.
Stackja, The problem being there was no trying to understand. Hands in air waving, running round in circle screaming. Show me the evidence and I will come to a conclusion. As the evidence changes my opinion will change. The government and their minions are responsible for the utter disaster inflicted upon Australia by the Chinese Communist Party. China has nothing I want on their terms, throw them out take all their assets in recompense.
To be honest, my view is that the ocean belongs to the aquatic life therein. If we wish to visit, then it’s up to us to do so under their terms.
And most likely what attracts the sharks to these beaches is the fact that people leave all manner of crap and the like that attracts smaller aquatic life and potential food for the sharks. I doubt that they come specifically to seek meals on surf boards.
I’m in the clear.
My deal with the sharks is this:
I don’t go in the ocean, they don’t come into the pub.
Works well for both of us.
But watch out for cows, horses and other mammals (that are known to visit pubs), as they kill more people every year than sharks.
I agree that this was the original message put out by the “national Cabinet.”
But that was morphed into “we are trying to hold back the tide while waiting for a vaccine” which was a patently unsustainable position.
However, it suits totalitarians like Mad Dan Andrews, Gladys Handbag and Anastasia Wheelbarrow, whose basic outlook on life is that politicians can solve every problem, so shut up and take your medicine!
However, see this headline “Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare,’ WHO says.
So the WHO has again beclowned itself by changing its story. But the politicians have run with the scare campaign very effectively.
Time to push back against the fear-mongering.
bemused
Nothing belongs to you if you can’t defend it or have it defended for you is my cut on this.
We can no longer defend orr don’t want to, our freedom from oppression from politicians and scolds. YOu shouldn’t have to fear the scolds, but for some reason the police and others will listen to them
In the UK, scolds certainly have won all the big ones on political correctness.
The current rash of syndromes (HA!) is, to me, a result of the outrage and fear of outrage, and retribution by outrage by those whose positions and standing is constantly at risk, via elections or higher commands.
It’s why Trump is so amazing, he is beholden to no one and the scolds, the Karens and Kens, hate that
Funnily enough, I’m experiencing the exact opposite. Distrust and implacable hatred.
Sharks are good eating so best place to catch them is where the surfers are playing then?
I doubt that they come specifically to seek meals on surf boards.
You are over-thinking that.