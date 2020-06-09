Liberty Quote
The national budget must be balanced. The public debt must be reduced; the arrogance of the authorities must be moderated and controlled. Payments to foreign governments must be reduced. If the nation doesn’t want to go bankrupt, people must again learn to work, instead of living on public assistance.— Marcus Tullius Cicero
Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
Tanning Salons would be making a killing in Vitamin D deprived Qld now if Campbell Newman hadn’t banned them, and compulsorily acquired all the machines.
Lady-boy market is huge in se-Asia.
Can you explain where that came from?
JC – that image is revolting. I can find hotter images of lesbians.
Sinclair is passionate about this issue.
Why is that revolting, as it’s heavy duty part of the lesbian scene? It’s similar to asking hetero men if they find a male dressed as a woman to be hot.
But which image is closer to the mean?
But, she is attractive to someone, JC. We are a mix. Sexuality is not necessarily black and white.
Then I wonder when Rick & Morty will get the chop. Great line from one episode where Morty says he had a dream about killing his parents and Rick replies that some people pay a fortune in psychotherapy to have dreams like that.
I note that the ANU survey that proves most of us are racially biased against Indigenous Australians also concludes that the caring/ sharing ACT displayed the least racial bias of any State or territory.
In terms of representation in the prison population compared to overall representation in the community, the ACT jails Indigenous Australians at a higher rate that any other jurisdiction.
That is totally meaningless unless proportionality is brought into the mix. Let me change that, it’s actually misleading without stats.
Why is that revolting, as it’s heavy duty part of the lesbian scene? It’s similar to asking hetero men if they find a male dressed as a woman to be hot.
What lesbian scene have you been involved in? That’s a classic image of a butch dyke. They appeal to many gals. Others like feminine gals. Life is like a box of chocolates. Variety is the spice of life.
Women championing transgenderism is akin to turkeys promoting thanksgiving
You’re not alone.
Don’t have a link, but it seems that one statue, vandalized by the “Black Lives Matter” mob was that of ……Abraham Lincoln…..
Women championing transgenderism is akin to turkeys promoting thanksgiving
I champion freedom to be true to yourself. Am sure many reading this are living a lie. Embrace your sexuality. No shame in that.
Oh, the lived experience raises it’s ugly head. I thought that only happened on leftwing twitter.
Yes, it is.
Actually “they” would appeal to lesbians not to “many” gals.
You put up a pick of a bloke pretending to be a female, sort of demanding we agree he’s “hot”. Correspondingly, I put up a pic of a female looking very masculine and you said she was revolting. That’s my point.
On 2020? I doubt it.
The “many” might amount to one or two, max.
See, I can make assumptions too.
What the hell – given the conversation somebody’s going to do it sooner or later.
Might as well be now.
Now this is a woman: Liz.
It’s a classic. Pussy smuggled out of Cuba. Worthy of a rerun.
I still can’t believe they pulled it off.
Evidence for both, Ronery.
1. It was the Lincoln memorial.
2. It was BLM people.
Go!
You put up a pick of a bloke pretending to be a female
No pretending. Google Daisy.
Yes Calli
That’s the other fantasy
That everyone secretly wants to be a libertine; everyone who has been faithfully married for decades is secretly yearning for a swinging scene.
Yet the statistics say otherwise, and so do the lived experiences.
I don’t know that that means. Has Google search engine changed its name to Google Daisy?
Just don’t put her name in pornhub! 😂
Sophia wasn’t bad either.
You will in trouble with wifey.
Yeah, freaks abound everywhere.
Cronkite
Do something different. Choose a contemporary female you consider to be good looking.
And no, you can’t post this pic again as an example of a good looking Australian female as you need to show some latitude.
2020.
What a time to be alive!
Fkn hell
#MAGA
Raquel
I wonder. Don’t they stand out because “freaks” ie. unusual? If they were everywhere they would be wallpaper therefore not “special”.
Can’t have that.
Nope, I don’t go to porn sites. Not interested.
JC, better get CCL on your watchlist, homes
😎
And just to put things in perspective, all this transgender controversy isn’t exactly new.
The Kinks recorded Lola back in 1970 – fifty years ago.
“JC
#3480262, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:18 pm
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#3480255, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm
Don’t have a link, but it seems that one statue, vandalized by the “Black Lives Matter” mob was that of ……Abraham Lincoln…..
Evidence for both, Ronery.
1. It was the Lincoln memorial.
2. It was BLM people.”
Go!’
JC…it was the statue of Abraham Lincoln in London that was vandalised by the British chapter of BLM.
, I don’t go to porn sites.
Bullshit
🤣
Yeah, freaks abound everywhere.
Old school – thinking that talking about sex is bad. I’m a freak? You’re actually the freak. Am sure you’re blushing right now. But come back in the morning and beat Numbers. He enjoys it.
Have you got the Bremer V8 yet??
calli, it was may of saying I reckon it’s a load of bullshit.
“cohenite
#3480260, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:17 pm
Now this is a woman: Liz.”
She was beautiful…and those eyebrows….spectacular.
More lunatics at the Wedge; some of the wipe outs are epic:
Gunner
What a move. What a move. I think they’re not too far though from selling more equity as they need the money to get them over the hump.
She was the all time best. Maybe not the most beautiful but definitely the one to get the blood pumping.
‘Ed, when your article is surrounded by others that are obvious crap, you are in a pseudoscience zone. You may be too dumb to see that, or you may be mobying. Either way, it’s impossible to take you seriously.
… my way.
No. I was referring to your stupid comment that many reading are living a lie about their sexuality.
Whatever the LGBT etc. people do isn’t sex.
But even if it was, who is interested in hearing about it?
Requel…proof there is a God.
Any of you anti-immigration dudes would’ve thrown her out of the US? 🙂 She’s a Mexican, right? 🙂
Cronkite would, just to be spiteful.
From mh at 8:47 pm:
That black child-man ordering the cop to kneel (I won’t use that stupid American term) then stirring up the crowd of teenagers to chant insistently ought to be dragged by their ears or by the heels into a dank, darkened room and shown 80 year old film featuring the yellow cross or star painted on the front door of families in Hungary and Poland to alert the death squads that Evil Juice lived there.
These clever young things need a lesson in real discrimination and the cost of failure to conform, where their lives are at risk every day. Leave ’em in the room with the film on continuous loop, secured to their chairs with zip-ties way too tight, for several days. See how worldly they feel after crying for mummy and getting no answer.
Caligula gave it a shot even even sooner probably.
calli.
You are not mainstream any more.
The people previously regarded as conventional are now the rogue outsiders. The freaks.
The fringe dwellers are the new mainstream. The *gasp* new normal.
Apparently.