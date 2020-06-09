Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020

Posted on 4:00 pm, June 9, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

302 Responses to Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020

1 2
  1. Ed Case
    #3480237, posted on June 9, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Tanning Salons would be making a killing in Vitamin D deprived Qld now if Campbell Newman hadn’t banned them, and compulsorily acquired all the machines.

  2. Sinclair Davidson
    #3480239, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Lady-boy market is huge in se-Asia.

  3. JC
    #3480240, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3480234, posted on June 9, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    JC – what consenting adults do is their business.

    Can you explain where that came from?

  4. Ellie
    #3480242, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    JC – that image is revolting. I can find hotter images of lesbians.

  5. mh
    #3480244, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Sinclair is passionate about this issue.

  6. JC
    #3480245, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    JC – that image is revolting. I can find hotter images of lesbians.

    Why is that revolting, as it’s heavy duty part of the lesbian scene? It’s similar to asking hetero men if they find a male dressed as a woman to be hot.

  7. Frank
    #3480247, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    JC – that image is revolting. I can find hotter images of lesbians.

    But which image is closer to the mean?

  8. Ellie
    #3480248, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    But, she is attractive to someone, JC. We are a mix. Sexuality is not necessarily black and white.

  9. Mitch M.
    #3480249, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    According to the series executive producer and showrunner Peter Browngardt, the new series Looney Tunes Cartoons — which has launched on HBO Max — will still feature Elmer Fudd as a characteristically violent character. However, he will now carry a scythe instead of a gun and his attacks will be restricted to using sticks of dynamite, booby traps, and dropping heavy objects on Bugs Bunny.

    “We’re not doing guns,” he told The New York Times. “But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

    These people are insane. And, I hope they go woke, go broke.

    Then I wonder when Rick & Morty will get the chop. Great line from one episode where Morty says he had a dream about killing his parents and Rick replies that some people pay a fortune in psychotherapy to have dreams like that.

  10. Des Deskperson
    #3480250, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    I note that the ANU survey that proves most of us are racially biased against Indigenous Australians also concludes that the caring/ sharing ACT displayed the least racial bias of any State or territory.

    In terms of representation in the prison population compared to overall representation in the community, the ACT jails Indigenous Australians at a higher rate that any other jurisdiction.

  11. JC
    #3480251, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    But, she is attractive to someone, JC. We are a mix. Sexuality is not necessarily black and white.

    That is totally meaningless unless proportionality is brought into the mix. Let me change that, it’s actually misleading without stats.

  12. Ellie
    #3480252, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Why is that revolting, as it’s heavy duty part of the lesbian scene? It’s similar to asking hetero men if they find a male dressed as a woman to be hot.

    What lesbian scene have you been involved in? That’s a classic image of a butch dyke. They appeal to many gals. Others like feminine gals. Life is like a box of chocolates. Variety is the spice of life.

  13. Nick
    #3480253, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Women championing transgenderism is akin to turkeys promoting thanksgiving

  14. Bruce in WA
    #3480254, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    To pretend that a superficially surgically altered male is exactly the same as a real woman is indeed absurd. I find it insulting.

    You’re not alone.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3480255, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Don’t have a link, but it seems that one statue, vandalized by the “Black Lives Matter” mob was that of ……Abraham Lincoln…..

  16. Ellie
    #3480256, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Women championing transgenderism is akin to turkeys promoting thanksgiving

    I champion freedom to be true to yourself. Am sure many reading this are living a lie. Embrace your sexuality. No shame in that.

  17. JC
    #3480257, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    What lesbian scene have you been involved in?

    Oh, the lived experience raises it’s ugly head. I thought that only happened on leftwing twitter.

    That’s a classic image of a butch dyke.

    Yes, it is.

    They appeal to many gals.

    Actually “they” would appeal to lesbians not to “many” gals.

    You put up a pick of a bloke pretending to be a female, sort of demanding we agree he’s “hot”. Correspondingly, I put up a pic of a female looking very masculine and you said she was revolting. That’s my point.

  18. calli
    #3480258, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Am sure many reading this are living a lie. Embrace your sexuality. No shame in that.

    On 2020? I doubt it.

    The “many” might amount to one or two, max.

    See, I can make assumptions too.

  19. MemoryFault
    #3480259, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    What the hell – given the conversation somebody’s going to do it sooner or later.
    Might as well be now.

  21. Steve trickler
    #3480261, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    It’s a classic. Pussy smuggled out of Cuba. Worthy of a rerun.

    I still can’t believe they pulled it off.



  22. JC
    #3480262, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3480255, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Don’t have a link, but it seems that one statue, vandalized by the “Black Lives Matter” mob was that of ……Abraham Lincoln…..

    Evidence for both, Ronery.

    1. It was the Lincoln memorial.
    2. It was BLM people.

    Go!

  23. Ellie
    #3480263, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    You put up a pick of a bloke pretending to be a female

    No pretending. Google Daisy.

  24. notafan
    #3480264, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Yes Calli

    That’s the other fantasy

    That everyone secretly wants to be a libertine; everyone who has been faithfully married for decades is secretly yearning for a swinging scene.

    Yet the statistics say otherwise, and so do the lived experiences.

  25. JC
    #3480265, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    No pretending. Google Daisy.

    I don’t know that that means. Has Google search engine changed its name to Google Daisy?

  26. Ellie
    #3480266, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Just don’t put her name in pornhub! 😂

  28. Ellie
    #3480268, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    You will in trouble with wifey.

  29. Makka
    #3480269, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Am sure many reading this are living a lie

    Yeah, freaks abound everywhere.

  30. JC
    #3480271, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Cronkite

    Do something different. Choose a contemporary female you consider to be good looking.
    And no, you can’t post this pic again as an example of a good looking Australian female as you need to show some latitude.

  31. Tailgunner
    #3480273, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    2020.
    What a time to be alive!
    Fkn hell
    #MAGA

  33. calli
    #3480275, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    freaks abound everywhere.

    I wonder. Don’t they stand out because “freaks” ie. unusual? If they were everywhere they would be wallpaper therefore not “special”.

    Can’t have that.

  34. JC
    #3480276, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Nope, I don’t go to porn sites. Not interested.

  35. Tailgunner
    #3480277, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    JC, better get CCL on your watchlist, homes
    😎

  36. MemoryFault
    #3480278, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    And just to put things in perspective, all this transgender controversy isn’t exactly new.
    The Kinks recorded Lola back in 1970 – fifty years ago.

  37. Cassie of Sydney
    #3480279, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    “JC
    #3480262, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:18 pm
    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3480255, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Don’t have a link, but it seems that one statue, vandalized by the “Black Lives Matter” mob was that of ……Abraham Lincoln…..

    Evidence for both, Ronery.

    1. It was the Lincoln memorial.
    2. It was BLM people.”

    Go!’

    JC…it was the statue of Abraham Lincoln in London that was vandalised by the British chapter of BLM.

  38. Tailgunner
    #3480280, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    , I don’t go to porn sites.
    Bullshit
    🤣

  39. Ellie
    #3480281, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Yeah, freaks abound everywhere.

    Old school – thinking that talking about sex is bad. I’m a freak? You’re actually the freak. Am sure you’re blushing right now. But come back in the morning and beat Numbers. He enjoys it.

  40. Tailgunner
    #3480282, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Have you got the Bremer V8 yet??

  41. Makka
    #3480283, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    calli, it was may of saying I reckon it’s a load of bullshit.

  42. Cassie of Sydney
    #3480284, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    “cohenite
    #3480260, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:17 pm
    Now this is a woman: Liz.”

    She was beautiful…and those eyebrows….spectacular.

  43. cohenite
    #3480285, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    More lunatics at the Wedge; some of the wipe outs are epic:

  44. JC
    #3480286, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Gunner

    What a move. What a move. I think they’re not too far though from selling more equity as they need the money to get them over the hump.

  45. Infidel Tiger King
    #3480287, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    mh
    #3480274, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:25 pm
    Raquel

    She was the all time best. Maybe not the most beautiful but definitely the one to get the blood pumping.

  46. DrBeauGan
    #3480288, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    You can’t disqualify the research on the topic at hand, so you’ve trawled thru the site to find something you can object to?

    ‘Ed, when your article is surrounded by others that are obvious crap, you are in a pseudoscience zone. You may be too dumb to see that, or you may be mobying. Either way, it’s impossible to take you seriously.

  47. Makka
    #3480290, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    … my way.

    thinking that talking about sex is bad.

    No. I was referring to your stupid comment that many reading are living a lie about their sexuality.

  48. Ed Case
    #3480291, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    Old school – thinking that talking about sex is bad

    Whatever the LGBT etc. people do isn’t sex.
    But even if it was, who is interested in hearing about it?

  49. JC
    #3480292, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Requel…proof there is a God.

    Any of you anti-immigration dudes would’ve thrown her out of the US? 🙂 She’s a Mexican, right? 🙂

    Welch was born as Jo Raquel Tejada on September 5, 1940, in Chicago, the first child to Armando Carlos Tejada Urquizo (1911–1976) and Josephine Sarah Hall (1909–2000).[7][8] Her father, Armando Tejada, was an aeronautical engineer from La Paz, Bolivia

    Cronkite would, just to be spiteful.

  50. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3480293, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    From mh at 8:47 pm:

    “Rick, another Lowell cop recently got attention for not taking a knee”

    That black child-man ordering the cop to kneel (I won’t use that stupid American term) then stirring up the crowd of teenagers to chant insistently ought to be dragged by their ears or by the heels into a dank, darkened room and shown 80 year old film featuring the yellow cross or star painted on the front door of families in Hungary and Poland to alert the death squads that Evil Juice lived there.

    These clever young things need a lesson in real discrimination and the cost of failure to conform, where their lives are at risk every day. Leave ’em in the room with the film on continuous loop, secured to their chairs with zip-ties way too tight, for several days. See how worldly they feel after crying for mummy and getting no answer.

  51. Frank
    #3480294, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    The Kinks recorded Lola back in 1970 – fifty years ago.

    Caligula gave it a shot even even sooner probably.

  52. Knuckle Dragger
    #3480295, posted on June 9, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    calli.

    You are not mainstream any more.

    The people previously regarded as conventional are now the rogue outsiders. The freaks.

    The fringe dwellers are the new mainstream. The *gasp* new normal.

    Apparently.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.