A voice to parliament is tantamount to mob rule

The indigenous campaign for COVID-19 has been anchored around the slogan “keep our mob safe“. Saturday’s national protests in solidarity with anarchist rioters, thugs and criminals in the US demonstrates what black mobs actually are and begs the question who keeps the rest of us safe from such mobs?

Tens of thousands of moron anarchists protested about an American incident of no direct relevance to indigenous Australians merely for the sake of black rebellion. In doing so they breached social distancing laws and disobeyed state emergency powers prohibiting mass gatherings (with the exception of NSW where the Supreme Court of Appeal made the protest lawful in record speed), showing total contempt for the health and safety of the general community and making a mockery of national lockdowns which has resulted in a tragedy of unemployment and bankruptcies and human suffering.

The lack of government and police action was an insult to all Australians who have obeyed the lockdowns even if they didn’t agree to them, and is particularly insensitive to the many Australians who have been adversely impacted as a result. The insufferable hubris we have had to put up with by state and federal politicians posturing about “saving lives“, telling us “the sacrifice is worth it” and comforting us with the platitude “we are all in this together” throughout the pandemic that never was has been exposed as completely hollow.

The hypocrisy of State Premiers right across the nation feebly enabling Black Lives Matter protests to go ahead without consequence demonstrates the complete absence of leadership we have right across nation and irrespective of the political divide. Our State Premiers (which given the National Cabinet captures our Federal leadership team) have been shown to be nothing but cowards and bullies.

Having suspended democracy and unleashed a police state of house arrest in which harmless people that dare sit on a park bench, or fish off a pier while nonetheless respecting social distancing protocols, have been intimidated and harassed by police, our political leaders have meekly acquiesced and bowed to the mob the instant their authority has been challenged. Total cowards.

As derelict as the State Premiers have been in confronting the mob, the total absence of any indigenous leadership in relation to the Black Lives Matter farce has been even worse. We are constantly lectured by progressive elites with demands that indigenous Australians be privileged with a special voice to parliament. We are told this voice will lead to better policy outcomes for indigenous Australians and is critical in certain policy areas in which indigenous Australians are particularly affected.

One of those policy areas is health, not least because indigenous Australians have significantly lower life expectancy, in no small part due to massively higher rates of co-morbidity from poor life choices like drug and alcohol abuse.

Which just so happens to make them prime candidates for COVID-19 fatality. So dire is the health condition of indigenous Australians, and hence disproportionally susceptible to COVID-19 death, it necessitated a COVID-19 plan distinct from the National Plan overseen by the Australian and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Group for COVID-19. This would seemingly be an example of an indigenous voice into policy-making in action.

But where was this voice arguing against the Black Lives Matter protest in blatant disregard of its own COVID-19 plan? Where was the voice of the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (NACCHO) from whom the advisory body was drawn? Where was the voice of the Federal indigenous Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Ken Wyatt? Or his counterpart Pat Dodson? When needed most indigenous voices were mute.

If indigenous voices are silent at a time when rebellious indigenous political activity amplifies not only the already heightened risks facing indigenous Australians, but simultaneously recklessly imposes increased health and economic risks over the entire population, then an indigenous voice to parliament is not just worthless, it is a public liability.

The indigenous elite had a duty to their community and to the nation to try and put a stop to a divisive, illegal, irresponsible (assuming the premise for the lockdown and tardy release there of) protest they knew was based on fake solidarity stirring up fake racial grievance.

The indigenous elite must surely have known that the connection between George Floyd and aboriginal deaths in custody was 100% false. Which is to say that indigenous Australians are less likely to die in custody (by a statistically significant extent) than non-indigenous Australians. This is an established fact and has been reported repeatedly by the Australian Institute of Criminology (here, and here)stemming from a recommendation of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody (1987 – 1991).

In short, the Black Lives Matter protests in Australia were rationalised on a complete falsehood and our indigenous elite said nothing. This should be a national scandal. And if they didn’t know it was fake then their ignorance is just another reason why an indigenous voice to parliament is recipe for disaster.

Unbelievably Ken Wyatt’s only substantive reaction has been to scrap the COAG arbitrary target of reducing the rate of young indigenous people in prison by 19%, presumably to replace it with a higher and even more arbitrary target. Wyatt could have, indeed should have corrected the record, but instead chose to simply bow to the mob. This is what passes for indigenous leadership.

To be fair to Wyatt he at least conceded the obvious point which is that if you want to reduce the percentage of indigenous prisoners start by reducing the rate of indigenous criminality. Of course that would mean owning up to the systemic failure of indigenous policy over decades under the principle of self-determination, i.e. the “voice” whose policies include the perpetuation of dysfunctional, anarchic, dystopias euphemistically referred to as “communities”. The danger is the states will simply pressure the justice system to go easy on indigenous offenders. That would be a tragedy and an injustice to victims of indigenous crime which are almost always fellow indigenous people.

The craven failure of indigenous leadership to speak out against Black Lives Matter protests and speak truth to falsehoods about indigenous deaths in custody demonstrates that an indigenous “voice to parliament” will amount to nothing more than mob rule enabled by weak and derelict political leadership.