Defund the ABC.

And as an example of the typical lying that the ABC can be counted on, we have this: Trump tweets conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester police officers knocked to ground. Here’s the tweet:
Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?
And here’s the truth:
Martin Gugino is a 75-year-old professional agitator and Antifa provocateur who brags on his blog about the number of times he can get arrested and escape prosecution. Gugino’s Twitter Account is also filled with anti-cop sentiment [SEE HERE]. Last Thursday Gugino traveled from his home in Amherst, New York, to Buffalo to agitate a protest crowd.
During his effort Gugino was attempting to capture the radio communications signature of Buffalo police officers. CTH noted what he was attempting on Thursday night as soon as the now viral video was being used by media to sell a police brutality narrative. [Thread Here] Today, a more clear video has emerged that shows exactly what he was attempting.
In this slow motion video, you will see Gugino using a phone as a capture scanner. You might have heard the term “skimming”; it’s essentially the same. Watch him use his right hand to first scan the mic of officer one (top left of chest). Then Gugino moves his hand to the communications belt of the second officer. WATCH CLOSELY:
You can find the complete story here.
THIS IS OUR ABC NOT THEIRS: It's been pointed out in the comments that the story quoted above on "the conspiracy theory" is from the American ABC. So this is the same story from our ABC: Trump tweets conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester police officers knocked to ground. Did you really think the ABC collective would miss an opportunity to spread falsehood that allowed them to push their agenda?
On the day of George Floyd’s funeral, President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted a conspiracy theory in a high-profile case of alleged police misconduct caught on video — involving an elderly protester pushed to the ground and seriously injured.
On Twitter Tuesday morning, Trump suggested that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who remains hospitalized in serious condition after being shoved to the ground by two Buffalo, New York, police officers, may be an “ANTIFA provocateur” and that the whole incident could be part of a “set up.”
Gugino’s lawyer has since called the president’s accusations “dark, dangerous, and untrue.”
“No one from law enforcement has even suggested anything otherwise so we are at a loss to understand why the President of the United States would make such dark dangerous, and untrue accusations against him,” Kelly Zarcone said in a statement of the president’s accusation against her client, who she said has been released from the ICU but remains hospitalized.
Defund the ABC.
ABC untruth. I am shocked!
Of course CNN and the ABC will be all over this and exposing the activist. Just after they provide an article setting out the criminal history of the late George Floyd.
Without wanting to seeming to be channelling Anne, there’s also now a suggestion he had a ‘blood bag’ taped to the back of his head. Quelle surprise, if true…
Remember the wonderful clip of the Australian Light Horse charging at Beersheba?
They had ambulance carts following the warriors.
So should the police operate. March forward, deal with protestors, keep marching and let the following ambos pick up the pieces.
None of this stop and help nancy-boy rubbish.
Once again the cops have done nothing wrong.
Further to the OT discussion on whether the God Emperor needs to step away from Twitter a bit, I’d suggest that T is the perfect forum with which to befuddle our enemies.
Dave – Yes Trump on Twitter bypasses the MSM.
There is a picture showing the blood pack came from under his mask
When washed away there was no bleeding at all.
Other videos of event show him with the person who filmed it
Complete set up
The ABC-US story is Reuters sludge.
Reuters is like Associated Press – both captured by lefty journos.
AAP is about to die of this disease on 26 June, we’ll see the same of Reuters and AP before long.
I’m glad to see that you read Sundance at the Conservative Tree House Steve.
There are Trump people who read the blog including Trump Jnr, Sidney Powell (Flynn lawyer) and Flynn family plus the influential Lou Dobbs. Who knows, Trump himself probably reads the blog when he can.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/
Without wanting to seeming to be channelling Anne, there’s also now a suggestion he had a ‘blood bag’ taped to the back of his head. Quelle surprise, if true…
Look closely at the back of his head. What is the dark spot low down near the neck?
Last month the ABC interviewed a supposed expert on American political affairs from the University of Sydney’s US Studies Centre to find out if there was any truth to Obamagate. “It’s just a collection of conspiracy theories” he stated. The ABC & SBS both subsequently ran with that line in their news broadcasts.
Now it is has been revealed by The Washington Examiner that House Intelligence C’tee Republicans have sent eight referrals for prosecution to the DoJ with possibly another 10 to come by the end of next week. Further, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has granted subpoena powers to its head in its investigation of the FBI’s Russian collusion investigation.
Meanwhile, the ABC, as far as I can determine, has not reported on the matter since 23rd May, when US correspondent James Glenday opined that ‘Obamagate’ was nothing more than an attempt by Trump to distract people from his mishandling of covid-19. We now know, thanks to the tracing of infections by US health authorities which revealed NYC was the source of a majority of infections in the US, that the covid-19 crisis in the US was entirely due to the ineptitude of Andrew Cuomo and Bill De Blasio. But you won’t see that reported by the ABC.
Defind the ABC.
O what a surprise….NOT. The left have no principles, values or ethics and wouldn’t know what truth was if it was handed to them in a gold plated box.
Trump needs to outsource this stuff to surrogates. Right now all it is doing is providing cover for Biden by changing the media narrative.
This is why Biden can sit dribbling in his recliner. Trump is his own opposition.
Yes Please defund the ABC now
Leftist think:
Trump and Twitter have rendered the entire MSM impotent. They are always playing catch up.
It was obvious from the start, that he was provoking the police. He did not calculate his actions through, The police acted correctly. Who did he think he was? That the police just would stop in their move forward for him?
Leftist think:
“So it is clear that we need to make major shifts both in the short term, and that our community is ready to reimagine public safety from the ground up, to think holistically, and to make sure every single member of our community is safe.”
All agreed? Thank you.
And the next item on the agenda is… the redistribution of wealth.
Thanks for posting the real news.
Paul Barry won’t mention it on Media Watch. Stuart Littlemore would have. He was a leftist but he had some integrity.
Opposing the ABC while linking to bogus stories, originating from crackpot websites like ConservativeTreehouse, that in turn are pulled from bogus reporting on OAN, by a guy who is on the payroll of Sputnik, is really taking show-stopping contradictions to a whole new level.
Not to mention burying the lede. What the F is going on at OAN?
But you have seen “our” ABC spread the international George Floyd/BLM smokescreen on behalf of the US Democratic National Committee.
Ok, here’s *our* ABC
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-10/george-floyd-protests-updates-story-june-10-donald-trump-london/12337576
It all looked a bit scripted. He was really trying to provoke the police, first one and then the other.
The blood which looked really dark just pooling out of his head straight away seems odd somehow.
The person filming it should have helped him, not filmed him. That always seems weird.
@ Candy- That might explain the mass resignation of the 2 policemen’s buddies and fellow Riot Squad/Public Order members. They were likely well aware of the shenanigans as they witnessedit , and submitted their info for investigation. Only to find that the whole process was subverted by Trial-by-Media and official edict of arresg and suspension.
Now, no matter what you might think of their motives, these 57 other cops chose to stay within the force rather than resign outright. I would consider that the desire to serve the community is still strong, and the resignation was a two-fingered salute to the Chiefs and city officials who hung them out to dry.