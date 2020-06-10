Liberty Quote
Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.— William Pitt
-
Recent Comments
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- johanna on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Old School Conservative on NSW government responsible for Blue Mountains disaster
- dopey on Defund the ABC
- Maj on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Mater on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Maj on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- H B Bear on NSW government responsible for Blue Mountains disaster
- Iampeter on Mapping hysteria + Deplatforming Michael Moore
- johanna on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- [email protected] on Defund the ABC
- dover_beach on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Roger on Defund the ABC
- Maj on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- H B Bear on We’re All In This Together
- Old School Conservative on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Makka on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Astrid van den Akker-Luttmer on Defund the ABC
- exsteelworker on Top cop hater was afraid of blacks but slept soundly
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- H B Bear on Defund the ABC
-
Recent Posts
- NSW government responsible for Blue Mountains disaster
- Defund the ABC
- We’re All In This Together
- Top cop hater was afraid of blacks but slept soundly
- Experts
- Mapping hysteria + Deplatforming Michael Moore
- Bill Muehlenberg: The Riots That Finished Off Covid
- Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- COVID agitprop for renewables does not convince all governments
- She gave the green light to a huge political rally in Brisbane …
- George Floyd Mourned
- The Corona Virus Syndrome
- Bizarro world: British police have thrown in with the mob
- I’m here to help
- Demanding justice
- Towards zero emissions in New South Wales
- Woman Told
- The good news. Lets hear it for Ron Manners!
- Here’s the bad news
- That’s just dumb
- White liberal men encouraged to bear their noodle arms
- The Townsville Tragedy
- Bastiat must be very sad
- JK Rowling’s Period Drama
- One an alleged rapist, the other an inciter of eight murders
- VicPol officers respond to ‘free donuts for capitulation’ offer
- Officialdom and the media to Australians …
- Led by credulous morons
- So why can’t we go to the football?
- Paul Kelly on Patrick J. Deneen
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Experts
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.
That is just too true.
Wu-who
There’s only one expert I trust The Ponds Institute.
Its the middle panel I spend day dreaming of… like the Health ‘experts’ falsely advising State Premiers about who can do what and when and where… Having their front doors caved in at 4am by a 14 pound door key and arrested in their beds with the business end of 9mm shoved so far up their left nostril they could swab it to test for Corona Virus.
[sigh]
I know I know… same chances of winning lotto, but I can still dream.