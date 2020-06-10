Mapping hysteria + Deplatforming Michael Moore

A worldwide map of George Floyd protests, make of it what you will!
How did they miss Melbourne? And what about Adelaide?
And a piece on the moves to keep Planet of the Humans out of sight. Newly acquired emails show that the same night Moore released the film, journalist filmmaker Josh Fox (“Gasland”) led an effort to censor it. Leftist censors in action.
Liberty Quote – When the far Left was a global force, the mainstream liberal Left had to draw dividing lines and defend itself from its attacks. Now that the far Left threatens no one, the borders have gone. The media would hound from public life any conservative who shared platforms with members of a neo-Nazi group. But respectable leftists can now associate with those who would once have been regarded as poisonous extremists — and no one notices. — Nick Cohen
Just who qualifies as ‘respectable leftist’?
IMHO, you’re either pro-freedom or pro-state.
The so-called ‘left’ is always for more state.
And it takes very little for the ‘moderates’ to morph into totalitarians.
COVID hysteria, BLM hysteria, climate change hysteria, Trump hysteria etc. Does the Left know nothing but how to be hysteric?
Josh Fox describing Gasland, I mean Planet of the Humans, as an “unfactual smear peace (sic)” ?
Suck it up you lying creep.
BTW, while we’re at it, let us not forget that although the movie you refer to did highlight some of the corruption that calls itself ‘the green movement’, its prescriptions for ‘a better world’ – at least the few it could be said it offered – mainly involved the call for culling of the human population and invoking the zombie that won’t die, Luddite neo-paganistic ‘solutions’ of ‘resource depletion’ and better still, ‘going back to nature’ (neo-paganism).
In other words, it was about as ‘good’ as you can expect from a life-long, committed leftist.
And even that was too much for the ‘tolerant left’.