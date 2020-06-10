NSW government responsible for Blue Mountains disaster

Disastrous summer backburns devastated a village south of Sydney, scorched hundreds of square kilometres of the Blue Mountains and destroyed at least 50 homes during the last fire season, according to internal investigations by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).

The RFS has released details of two separate internal investigations to the ABC which blame mapping errors, communications breakdowns and unforeseen weather conditions for the failed backburns in the Blue Mountains and Southern Highlands.

The backburns led to fires that destroyed much of the village of Balmoral, south of Sydney, and destroyed more than 20 properties in the Blue Mountains towns of Bilpin and Mount Wilson…

The December 14 backburn was lit in an attempt to protect Southern Highlands communities from a bushfire, known as the Green Wattle Creek Fire, which had been burning since late November.

Commissioner Rogers said an internal investigation found the backburn quickly burned out of control because it was lit in the wrong location due to a mapping error…

Four nights later on December 18, the RFS lit another backburn to try to contain the fire just west of Balmoral, but it escaped and raced towards the village the next morning.