NSW government responsible for Blue Mountains disaster

The brown skies I observed in the Blue Mountains this week are a product of human-caused climate change.”
– Back in January, catastrophist Michael Mann wrote an article for The Guardian from the burning Blue Mountains.
Except no they weren’t. Turns out they were the product of state government incompetence:
Disastrous summer backburns devastated a village south of Sydney, scorched hundreds of square kilometres of the Blue Mountains and destroyed at least 50 homes during the last fire season, according to internal investigations by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).
The RFS has released details of two separate internal investigations to the ABC which blame mapping errors, communications breakdowns and unforeseen weather conditions for the failed backburns in the Blue Mountains and Southern Highlands.
The backburns led to fires that destroyed much of the village of Balmoral, south of Sydney, and destroyed more than 20 properties in the Blue Mountains towns of Bilpin and Mount Wilson…
The December 14 backburn was lit in an attempt to protect Southern Highlands communities from a bushfire, known as the Green Wattle Creek Fire, which had been burning since late November.
Commissioner Rogers said an internal investigation found the backburn quickly burned out of control because it was lit in the wrong location due to a mapping error…
Four nights later on December 18, the RFS lit another backburn to try to contain the fire just west of Balmoral, but it escaped and raced towards the village the next morning.
Mapping errors and unforeseen weather, huh. Please. To placate tree-changers, luvvies and Greens, the NSW government did not conduct sufficiently thorough prudential burn-offs but instead lit them in summer in the middle of one of Australia’s biggest and worst bushfires. And they got out of control. There are intelligent 12 year-old boys who could have told the RFS this would happen. In November 2019, Environment and Energy Minister (and Wollemi Pines bomber) Matt Kean angrily slapped down a plea from National Party leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro for more hazard reduction burning. “I am not going to have people using the bushfires to push an anti-national parks agenda,” Mr Kean said.
At last, they admit, it’s impossible to plan on any weather a week ahead let alone several decades!
The brown skies I observed in the Blue Mountains this week are a product of human-caused backburns.
Matt also showed the children the “secret” location of those fire-walled Wollemi Pines.
“… which had been burning since late November…”
Without active forest management you just can’t put these things out. Already burning for two weeks at the time back-burning began.
The weather pattern and the bushfires were eerily similar to the Federation Drought, back when pCO2 was 300 ppmV.
I had been linking to Garden 2010, who describes it in climatic detail, but recently the webpage has been disappeared. Odd how that happens.
BoN – may just be a site reorg.
Is linked from https://climatehistory.com.au/publications/
https://climatehistorydotcomdotau.files.wordpress.com/2020/02/0a96b-garden_book_chapter_2010.pdf
In a similar vein, the Kangaroo island fire inquiry should have the following conclusions ( but it could be just a snow job):
Parks SA refused (for 4 days ) to extinguish lightning strikes in a wilderness area with either retardants or machinery putting in breaks around the strikes.
They knew the bush was tinder dry and a catastrophic fire day forecast for 4 days.
They only acted when the fire burnt out of the wilderness area but it was too late to control by then (day3).
The result: 70 houses, 30,000 sheep (similar # of koalas), $120m worth of plantations, 100k + ha farmland burnt, 2 people dead,people’s livelihoods destroyed .
This culpability will only stop when some green bureaucrats do some time.
Well, according to The Science, logging forests makes them more liable to burn. Note that that short article (warning: SMH) is co-authored by no fewer than six ‘scientists’.