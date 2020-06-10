On Black Deaths In Custody and Rollo Tomasi

“ Amy McQuire has written one of the most powerful sentences in Australia’s history. A few sentences rival it. None surpass it. It is a masterpiece of meaning. ”



– Melbourne barrister – Melbourne barrister Julian McMahon lays it on with a trowel.



IT is, in fact, a masterpiece of distraction and denial. I’ll keep you wondering no longer: here is the sentence. Ms McQuire is to be commended for a heartfelt piece, well written and engagingly purposeful. It isn’t my intention to downplay either her talent or her commitment to something bigger than herself. That noble cause being the elimination of those remnants of brutality that in the past afflicted Aborigines in police custody to a scandalous extent. But that was then and this is now. Published in The Saturday Paper, one key problem with the headline assertion is that there can indeed be “victims” – or, more properly, decedents – without “perpetrators.” The two are not akin to love and marriage or horse and carriage. To suggest otherwise is to traffic in conspiracy theories and baseless anti-copper libels – neither of which improves the lives of Aborigines, fosters mutual comity with police, inspires the sympathy of the public or bolsters law and order.

Ms McQuire’s principal source for that grim tally of 432 is the 2018 research on Aboriginal deaths in custody by The Guardian – whose research is considered to be creditable, if not authoritative. The newspaper had sought to update the number of such deaths between the final report of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody (RCIADIC) in 1991 and the present. Its poorly named Deaths Inside interactive database continues to do so. These facts and figures, in turn, derive from the Australian Institute of Criminology’s official bulletins. The legal criteria used by The Guardian to add new cases to its record are unknown.

…where there has been inattention to duty… a resultant death must be seen as avoidable and the officers involved sanctioned according to law and circumstance. …where there has been inattention to duty… a resultant death must be seen as avoidable and the officers involved sanctioned according to law and circumstance.



In the vast majority of those 400+ cases, the cause of death was not administered violence or failure to afford professional care to Aboriginal detainees (an easy and, yes, sometimes reasonable suspicion to hold). This is notwithstanding the fact that the definition of “custody” was widely expanded by the RCIADIC to include both prison and non-prison settings and that Aborigines in custody (or police-involved “institutional settings”) are usually in woeful – not infrequently alcohol-affected – states of health or in the act of committing serious and dangerous offences. If anything has changed since the Commission, it is in the understanding that where there has been inattention to duty – even if the detained was a physical wreck or proverbial “handful” – a resultant death must be seen as avoidable and the officers involved sanctioned according to law and circumstance. But as the (downloadable) AIC Statistical Bulletin cited above shows, there are not – and never were – 432 criminal “perpetrators” to prosecute for black deaths in custody (in either cohort of the RCIADIC-stipulated “cause” and “manner” taxonomy). Such a suggestion is Grassy Knoll bunkum.

Let us suppose, nevertheless, that the artistry in Ms McQuire’s “masterpiece” is of a Rollo Tomasi variety and “perpetrators” is just a name she uses for a society that got away with it. At least that could be defended as a poetically licenced metaphor, however incendiary. But ‘got away’ with what exactly? As the AIC points out, the Royal Commission concluded “indigenous people were no more likely to die in custody than non-indigenous people but were significantly more likely to be arrested and imprisoned. The same remains true today.” And there’s the familiar rub. But this has nothing to do with Floyd George, phantom “perpetrators” or a morally culpable society. Activists do their cause no favours with fanciful blame-mongering and virtue-signalers cannot patronise problems away with ‘law reform’ premised on the idea that blacks cannot hope to match whites as upstanding citizens. There’s an “R” word for that sort of thinking and it isn’t Rollo.