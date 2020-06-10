The Guardian supported slavery

Well, well, well. The things you discover on the internet.

Here is a letter from 2008:

Black History Month might be a good time to confront the Guardian’s record of supporting the confederacy’s “self determination” in the American civil war. The Manchester Guardian repeated confederate propaganda against the liberator Abraham Lincoln, writing that “it was an evil day both for America and the world when he was chosen President of the United States” (October 10 1862). Even on the news that Lincoln had been assassinated, the Manchester Guardian said “of his rule, we can never speak except as a series of acts abhorrent to every true notion of constitutional right and human liberty” (April 27 1865). Among Lincoln’s acts so abhorrent to the Guardian was the Proclamation of Emancipation (January 1 1863). In 1862 cotton workers rallied against slavery in Manchester Free Trade Hall. The Guardian complained that “the chief occupation … seems to have been to abuse the Manchester Guardian” (David Ayerst’s The Guardian Omnibus 1921-1971).

Then a full length op-ed from 2011:

This country was almost as torn over the civil war as Americans themselves. Many went to fight. The war even crossed the Atlantic, with a battle between Union and Confederate ships in the Channel in 1864. The political parties, and Lord Palmerston’s Whig government, were split down the middle over the issues. And the battle for British public opinion was hard-fought, too. Which raises the question of where the Guardian stood. Surely the paper, every bit as much a pillar of Victorian Liberalism as Lord Hartington, was solid in the union cause? So you might think, if you only read history through the eyes of the present. Yet the Manchester Guardian was as conflicted as many others of progressive views – and some of those inner conflicts of view have resonance even today.

Conflicted. Confused. Two sides to the story. Hmmmmmmm.

The issue that caused the problem for the Guardian was not slavery. The Guardian had always hated slavery. But it doubted the Union hated slavery to the same degree.

Yes! Hated slavery. Just not the slavers.

The great stumbling-block issue for the Guardian and many other liberals was the right to self-determination. The paper believed that the south had the right to secede and to establish an independent state. It suspected that it would succeed. It thought, as Gladstone did, that this might hasten the end of slavery – and it may have been right, since no slave society, including Cuba and Brazil, survived into the 20th century. Above all, though, the paper wanted to be consistent. It had supported independence for the Slavs, the Hungarians, the Italians and the Egyptians – so why not for the Confederates, too?

Yes – independence for the Confederates. Just not freedom for the black people.

So two things. The American civil war was about slavery. People crap on about all sorts of things – tariffs and industrialisation etc. etc. etc. Nah – it was about slavery.

The idea that slavery was going to die out anyway so it doesn’t matter if you end it sooner or later is a cop out as we explained here.