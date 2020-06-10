This is what you get for $1 billion

Michael Rowland asks the question:
Full disclosure: I haven’t seen Gone with the Wind either.
To ask the question, “Is censorship justified in this instance?”, is beyond poor form. In what world is the answer to this question “Yes”?
It is a dangerous myth that the people and the government are the same. The government is a set of interests that the people must tirelessly watch to make sure it does not destroy their liberties for its own political advantage.
Lefty world.
btw GWTW is a chick flick.
This is the start of an article by Liel Leibovitz at https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/mark-zuckerberg-facebook-censorship
Mau-Mauing Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook’s CEO is facing increasing attacks from Democrats, but the social media giant’s self-professed, high-minded motives hide a deeper truth
by Liel Leibovitz
Another reason why their ALPBC needs the following:
Shut.it.down
Fire.them.all
Salt.the.earth.
In the bizarre parallel one we currently exist in.
No Pete G, this is it:
Shut it down
Fire them all
Mound of skulls
Salt the earth
Nuke from orbit
I love movies, worked in exhibition for years – but couldn’t face watching ‘Gone with the Wind’ because of my mother’s nagging that it was one of the greatest films of all time.
But what I do know of the film is that Hattie McDaniel won Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards – 51 year before Whoopi , 41 years before Lou Gossett Jnr & 19 years before Sydney Poitier.
Censor that and you deny her that recognition.
It’s one thing to choose not to watch the movie or read the book because you’re a brain dead moron who rejects history but to effectively ban a pretty innocuous yet very famous movie?
Move over totalitarians!
I mean what will watching Gone with the wind do to people?
Glorify war?
Encourage the wearing of taffeta petticoats?
Make women call black ladies Mammy?
Encourage tight lacing, women batting their eyelids and saying ‘Oh Rhett’?
So much horror in one little old movie.
I reckon I can find something more offensive.
Scrub me mama with a boogie beat
It’s Year Zero.
Everything is going to be cancelled. Hopefully the ABC too.
Thank god they cancelled the film the negro won the Oscar for too.
A disgrace that darkies are winning award that belong to the White man.
Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn (I’ve got the DVD).
The theme song, and the opening credits are wonderful, but it does go on, and on, and on.
And yes, the ABC needs to have a very large broom put through it.
I took a friend to see gwtw at a now closed cinema.
She leaned over and loudly whispered who won when they did the intro? I think there was a written on the screen bit about the state of play.
I was so embarassed she didn’t know.
I haven’t seen Titanic either.
Crocodile Dundee was a funny filim.
I can’t wait for the public book burnings. All that marching around a burning pyre of books in lederhosen while singing stirring marching songs or the alternative ideology just vanish the book and the author from the records as if they never existed.
Thanks. I was hoping you would remind me!! (yes really).
@ITK
“It’s Year Zero. ”
Just like 1975 in Cambodia.
Under the “purest” socialist government yet seen on the planet.
“Mounds of skulls”? Maoists on speed. Yep; that went well.
The problem is that the “spirit” of the KR lives on in the obscene desires of the ranting herds and ivory towers of totalitarian, terminally sociopathic socialists and statists, many of whom are right now slithering from under their rocks to claim their “piece of the action”.
Withdrawing GWTW from HBO?
Now that’s what I call a Golden Flounce!
is he someone who ‘didn’t inhale’?
sounds like bravery level “Bill Clinton”
still , I guess it means they’ll be pulling Woody Allen’s shows too
so it’s not all bad
Calli
Did you make that?
No, nota. I have a collection of Stupid. And Pithy.
What’s next? Battleship Potemkin?
I better not say I think it’s funny 😂
I thought it was a Civil War flick. Haven’t seen it.
Except for (I think) the last scene, where Rhett tells the chick he’s finally sick of her shit.
Wonder how embarrassed Candace Owens feels about her people!
The must appalling thing about GWTW from the lefties’ point of view is that the house slaves are portrayed as happy with their lot, and are fiercely loyal to their white masters.
Well, the SJWs did try to ban “Baby It’s Cold Outside” – one of my favourite songs sung by Dean Martin.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=–2Mwp7X-X0
Mind you, when asked why this particular song was chosen and not one of the RAP songs so popular today, nobody suppled an answer. I guess lyrics such as “kill the bitch’, “suck it bitch” and “fuck the pigs” is okay by their standards – if they do have standards.
Wonderful movie. Hattie McDaniel was just brilliant and deserved an Oscar. Back when all that mattered was the quality of your performance.
Hattie is cancelled.
No blacks.