This is what you get for $1 billion

Posted on 7:58 pm, June 10, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Michael Rowland asks the question:

Full disclosure: I haven’t seen Gone with the Wind either.

To ask the question, “Is censorship justified in this instance?”, is beyond poor form.  In what world is the answer to this question “Yes”?

  1. mh
    #3481487, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    To ask the question, “Is censorship justified in this instance?”, is beyond poor form. In what world is the answer to this question “Yes”?

    Lefty world.

    btw GWTW is a chick flick.

  2. NoFixedAddress
    #3481492, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    This is the start of an article by Liel Leibovitz at https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/mark-zuckerberg-facebook-censorship

    Mau-Mauing Mark Zuckerberg
    Facebook’s CEO is facing increasing attacks from Democrats, but the social media giant’s self-professed, high-minded motives hide a deeper truth
    by Liel Leibovitz

    I firmly believe that Facebook is a plague, a pox, an engine of illogic, and a servant of all the worst angels of our nature. As the proud holder of a Ph.D. in man-machine interfaces from Columbia University, I have studied social media platforms from their inception—and Facebook has been a particular target of my ire. There are books yet to be written on how gravely Mark Zuckerberg’s creation has injured our political process, mangled our civic society, and ushered in a new and dark era of atomized discourse, one marked by sanctimony, malice, and mistrust.

    And yet, if there’s a greater threat to democracy than a speech monopoly growing unaccountably powerful—more than half of American adults currently get their news exclusively from Facebook—it’s a coalition of political party operatives, billionaires, and ideologues launching a campaign to subdue the social network and turn it into a tool to advance their own radical agenda while stifling the speech of anyone who stands in their way.

    Think that’s an exaggeration? Consider the evidence.

  3. Peter Greagg
    #3481496, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Another reason why their ALPBC needs the following:
    Shut.it.down
    Fire.them.all
    Salt.the.earth.

  4. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3481501, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    In what world is the answer to this question “Yes”?

    In the bizarre parallel one we currently exist in.

  5. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3481508, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    No Pete G, this is it:

    Shut it down
    Fire them all
    Mound of skulls
    Salt the earth
    Nuke from orbit

  6. a happy little debunker
    #3481516, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    I love movies, worked in exhibition for years – but couldn’t face watching ‘Gone with the Wind’ because of my mother’s nagging that it was one of the greatest films of all time.

    But what I do know of the film is that Hattie McDaniel won Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards – 51 year before Whoopi , 41 years before Lou Gossett Jnr & 19 years before Sydney Poitier.

    Censor that and you deny her that recognition.

  7. notafan
    #3481517, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    It’s one thing to choose not to watch the movie or read the book because you’re a brain dead moron who rejects history but to effectively ban a pretty innocuous yet very famous movie?

    Move over totalitarians!

    I mean what will watching Gone with the wind do to people?

    Glorify war?

    Encourage the wearing of taffeta petticoats?

    Make women call black ladies Mammy?

    Encourage tight lacing, women batting their eyelids and saying ‘Oh Rhett’?

    So much horror in one little old movie.

  9. Infidel Tiger King
    #3481522, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    It’s Year Zero.

    Everything is going to be cancelled. Hopefully the ABC too.

  10. Infidel Tiger King
    #3481523, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    Thank god they cancelled the film the negro won the Oscar for too.

    A disgrace that darkies are winning award that belong to the White man.

  11. Squirrel
    #3481530, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn (I’ve got the DVD).

    The theme song, and the opening credits are wonderful, but it does go on, and on, and on.

    And yes, the ABC needs to have a very large broom put through it.

  12. notafan
    #3481534, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    I took a friend to see gwtw at a now closed cinema.

    She leaned over and loudly whispered who won when they did the intro? I think there was a written on the screen bit about the state of play.

    I was so embarassed she didn’t know.

  13. Mike Ryan
    #3481535, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    I haven’t seen Titanic either.
    Crocodile Dundee was a funny filim.

  14. Bronson
    #3481541, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    I can’t wait for the public book burnings. All that marching around a burning pyre of books in lederhosen while singing stirring marching songs or the alternative ideology just vanish the book and the author from the records as if they never existed.

  15. Peter Greagg
    #3481559, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3481508, posted on June 10, 2020 at 8:16 pm
    No Pete G, this is it:

    Shut it down
    Fire them all
    Mound of skulls
    Salt the earth
    Nuke from orbit

    Thanks. I was hoping you would remind me!! (yes really).

  16. Bruce
    #3481575, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    @ITK

    “It’s Year Zero. ”

    Just like 1975 in Cambodia.

    Under the “purest” socialist government yet seen on the planet.

    “Mounds of skulls”? Maoists on speed. Yep; that went well.

    The problem is that the “spirit” of the KR lives on in the obscene desires of the ranting herds and ivory towers of totalitarian, terminally sociopathic socialists and statists, many of whom are right now slithering from under their rocks to claim their “piece of the action”.

  17. calli
    #3481577, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Withdrawing GWTW from HBO?

    Now that’s what I call a Golden Flounce!

  18. chrism
    #3481578, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    is he someone who ‘didn’t inhale’?
    sounds like bravery level “Bill Clinton”
    still , I guess it means they’ll be pulling Woody Allen’s shows too
    so it’s not all bad

  19. notafan
    #3481582, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Calli

    Did you make that?

  20. calli
    #3481585, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    No, nota. I have a collection of Stupid. And Pithy.

  21. Damon
    #3481587, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    What’s next? Battleship Potemkin?

  22. notafan
    #3481588, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    I better not say I think it’s funny 😂

  23. Knuckle Dragger
    #3481596, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    I thought it was a Civil War flick. Haven’t seen it.

    Except for (I think) the last scene, where Rhett tells the chick he’s finally sick of her shit.

  24. Hodor
    #3481598, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Wonder how embarrassed Candace Owens feels about her people!

  25. Roberto
    #3481600, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    The must appalling thing about GWTW from the lefties’ point of view is that the house slaves are portrayed as happy with their lot, and are fiercely loyal to their white masters.

  26. wal1957
    #3481601, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Well, the SJWs did try to ban “Baby It’s Cold Outside” – one of my favourite songs sung by Dean Martin.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=–2Mwp7X-X0
    Mind you, when asked why this particular song was chosen and not one of the RAP songs so popular today, nobody suppled an answer. I guess lyrics such as “kill the bitch’, “suck it bitch” and “fuck the pigs” is okay by their standards – if they do have standards.

  27. liliana
    #3481602, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Wonderful movie. Hattie McDaniel was just brilliant and deserved an Oscar. Back when all that mattered was the quality of your performance.

  28. Infidel Tiger King
    #3481605, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Wonderful movie. Hattie McDaniel was just brilliant and deserved an Oscar. Back when all that mattered was the quality of your performance.

    Hattie is cancelled.

    No blacks.

