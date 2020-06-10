Top cop hater was afraid of blacks but slept soundly

Yes, she’s a Democrat – did you have to ask?
#LATEST LA Council Pres. Nury Martinez, who introduced a motion to cut #LAPD’s budget by $150 million, had a private LAPD protection detail camped at her home from April to June. It was called off the night we called to ask her team about it. Full story coming to @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/1lv5ctqQEC
— Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) June 9, 2020
I am shocked!
Nimby Martinez.
Leftards make “ocrisy”, “hyp”!
Can’t she afford to live in a gated community?
Eat the rich.
Aren’t Democrat wymin caring and sharing?
There was a movie or series about LA and NY being walled prisons where violence and the mob ruled. I dont think the ‘gated’ communities would last long in an LA where the police were defunded, but I’d like to watch to see what happens with a morbid curiosity
All thats missing is the wall really… I think DT is building it in the wrong place.
Police are committed, security guards are merely paid.
Now now, Cats. As far as the Left is concerned, rough men are only OK to stand guard in the night if they are their rough men.
The rest of us can live in fear like the good little expendable feedstocks for perfected socialist humanity that we are…
/sarc
I reckon the US police should go on strike for a month. Show the protests what its like without law and order, just like Democrat Chicago .I wouldn’t want to be a police officer in the west rite now, why would you, getting spat on bashed, threatened in your own home, murdered, and being charged with assault for pushing back, just to uphold the law. The Western Civilization is in decline. I hope you all enjoy the freedoms the CCP will give you protesters when they take over.
Why did she have police protection?