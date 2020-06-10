Top cop hater was afraid of blacks but slept soundly

 Yes, she’s a Democrat – did you have to ask?                                                                                   

 

11 Responses to Top cop hater was afraid of blacks but slept soundly

  3. Up The Workers!
    #3480570, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:05 am

    Leftards make “ocrisy”, “hyp”!

  4. H B Bear
    #3480592, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:15 am

    Can’t she afford to live in a gated community?

  6. tombell
    #3480677, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Aren’t Democrat wymin caring and sharing?

  7. Docket62
    #3480680, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:25 am

    There was a movie or series about LA and NY being walled prisons where violence and the mob ruled. I dont think the ‘gated’ communities would last long in an LA where the police were defunded, but I’d like to watch to see what happens with a morbid curiosity

    All thats missing is the wall really… I think DT is building it in the wrong place.

  8. Damon
    #3480693, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Police are committed, security guards are merely paid.

  9. Rex Anger
    #3480700, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Now now, Cats. As far as the Left is concerned, rough men are only OK to stand guard in the night if they are their rough men.

    The rest of us can live in fear like the good little expendable feedstocks for perfected socialist humanity that we are…

    /sarc

  10. exsteelworker
    #3480715, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:49 am

    I reckon the US police should go on strike for a month. Show the protests what its like without law and order, just like Democrat Chicago .I wouldn’t want to be a police officer in the west rite now, why would you, getting spat on bashed, threatened in your own home, murdered, and being charged with assault for pushing back, just to uphold the law. The Western Civilization is in decline. I hope you all enjoy the freedoms the CCP will give you protesters when they take over.

  11. Adam D
    #3480852, posted on June 10, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Why did she have police protection?

