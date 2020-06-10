Unrisky Business

These two tables are from a Macrobusiness article by Leith Van Onselen. That’s Leith not Peter. They are unlikely to be related.
But on the tables, read it and weep.
As Leith notes, these tables not only exclude RBA executives but also ABC executives and Departmental Executives (such as the heads/deputies of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Treasury and DFAT).
And remind TAFKAS also … how many of these folk are eligible for defined benefit superannuation schemes linked to their last salary and indexed f0r life (and sometimes death to the benefit of spouse).
But it’s ok. Their jobs are secure and we are all in this together.
Voters keep electing politicians.
It’s a mystery why the universities are so keen on all those yummy Chinese students.
A mystery wrapped in an enigma even.
Those Public Service salaries are dwarfed by the damage they do to productivity in an effort to justify those salaries.
You forgot to mention they all get higher Superannuation than most private sector workers.
University workers get 17% Super and Public Servants get 15.4%
I know someone who is a young supervisor in a cold store warehouse in Melbourne and is on $150,000/annum. I know a few young electricians also and they are on a similar wicket. Yep, my jaw also dropped when I was told.
So someone who looks after a massive budget and staff numbers happens to get more?
These two tables are from a Macrobusiness article by Leith Van Onselen. That’s Leith not Peter. They are unlikely to be related.
Cousins. Not exactly a common name in Oz.