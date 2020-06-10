We’re All In This Together

ABC to cut 250 jobs to meet $41m budget shortfall. I hear carbon farms are hiring.
-
#learntocode
python!
That calculates as an average wage of $164000 each, almost double the ‘average wage’.
Paul Barry?
Ben Lee would like to know your location
Funding shortfall. Is that like when I wake up from a dream in which I won lotto but…you know?
Still the most bloated media organisation in Australia.
Bit tough if you have won Journolotto and still get the arse. A six figure Quentin Dumpster long goodbye should ease the pain.
Go get a green jerb.
Left the message for the ABC to remember that “we are all in this together” and “we all must sacrifices”.
Do the dear readers believe my heart felt gesture of support and solidarity in these COVID times will be appreciated by the ABC?
ABC HR will be hiring an additional 300 permanent staff to ensure
the last remaining Engineering Tech is diversity compliant.
This news has made my week. So long, parasites!
Barely scratching the surface. 4,658 to go.
Green jobs aplenty!
The ABC’s redundancy payouts are extremely generous by public sector standards. According to the current ABC EA, retrenched staff are entitled to:
a severance payment equal to four weeks’ salary for every completed year of service for the first five years and three weeks’ salary for every completed year of service thereafter to a maximum of 24 years’ service.
These are, of course, only for the grunts. The employment arrangements for the ‘stars’, including redundancy payouts, are secret.
And from the Guardian link:
‘Research released by the ABC last week, and submitted to the bushfire royal commission, showed that 81% of people were aware of the ABC as an information source and one in two used it as their main source of information during the summer crisis.’
Maybe, but I can certify that, on the NSW South Coast at least, ABC reporting on the ‘summer crisis’ was of little use: tardy and hyperbolic.
Oh please shut this fucking waste of time down or sell it off to somebody, the Chinese Government would be a probable buyer, or keep it in operation on a pay as you view programme. I object to my money contributing to this loony left wing megaphone populated by bludging has-beens and never-wassers.
So they are getting their oft mentioned WEB, Well Earned Break.
Time to face reality.
‘the Chinese Government would be a probable buyer’
They don’t buy things twice.
250 less leftoid grubs on the public test! Oh wait! Now they will be on the dole. Bugger!
Des D
And from the Guardian link:
‘Research released by the ABC last week, and submitted to the bushfire royal commission, showed that 81% of people were aware of the ABC as an information source
After some 90 years of Their ABC, almost one person in five has not heard of it? Need another billion a year to make contact with them! /sarc, need I say?
They could retrain as sewerage engineers.
I’ve never seen people so good at producing and spreading shit as ABCers are.
‘Research released by the ABC last week, and submitted to the bushfire royal commission, showed that 81% of people were aware of the ABC as an information source and one in two used it as their main source of information during the summer crisis.’
Maybe, but I can certify that, on the NSW South Coast at least, ABC reporting on the ‘summer crisis’ was of little use: tardy and hyperbolic.
Des, fairly certain those stats would relate to ABC radio, which is an official emergency broadcaster, and not TV.
If only 50% are relying on the “official emergency broadcaster” it can be safely scrapped.
250, does this mean that while we’ve all been sitting at home twiddling our whats’its ABC staff, on average, have been living it up on $164000/year ($3000+/week).
‘Des, fairly certain those stats would relate to ABC radio, which is an official emergency broadcaster, and not TV.’
Roger, I’m not sure of your point here.
As far as I can tell from the Guardian article, the cuts are across the board, radio and television.
Lest anyone think this is a huge cut – its only ~5%