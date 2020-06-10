We’re All In This Together

Posted on 8:41 am, June 10, 2020

We're All In This Together

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3480568, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:03 am

    python!

  3. a happy little debunker
    #3480571, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:06 am

    That calculates as an average wage of $164000 each, almost double the ‘average wage’.

  6. Cui Bono
    #3480582, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:11 am

    Funding shortfall. Is that like when I wake up from a dream in which I won lotto but…you know?

  7. H B Bear
    #3480584, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:11 am

    Still the most bloated media organisation in Australia.

    Bit tough if you have won Journolotto and still get the arse. A six figure Quentin Dumpster long goodbye should ease the pain.

    Go get a green jerb.

  8. craig
    #3480587, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Left the message for the ABC to remember that “we are all in this together” and “we all must sacrifices”.

    Do the dear readers believe my heart felt gesture of support and solidarity in these COVID times will be appreciated by the ABC?

  9. lotocoti
    #3480588, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:13 am

    ABC HR will be hiring an additional 300 permanent staff to ensure
    the last remaining Engineering Tech is diversity compliant.

  10. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3480589, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:14 am

    ABC to cut 250 jobs to meet $41m budget shortfall

    This news has made my week. So long, parasites!

  11. John64
    #3480612, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:29 am

    In 2018‑19, the ABC employed 4,908 people across every State and Territory, equivalent to 4,183 full time employees.

    Barely scratching the surface. 4,658 to go.

  13. Des Deskperson
    #3480622, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:36 am

    The ABC’s redundancy payouts are extremely generous by public sector standards. According to the current ABC EA, retrenched staff are entitled to:

    a severance payment equal to four weeks’ salary for every completed year of service for the first five years and three weeks’ salary for every completed year of service thereafter to a maximum of 24 years’ service.

    These are, of course, only for the grunts. The employment arrangements for the ‘stars’, including redundancy payouts, are secret.

    And from the Guardian link:

    ‘Research released by the ABC last week, and submitted to the bushfire royal commission, showed that 81% of people were aware of the ABC as an information source and one in two used it as their main source of information during the summer crisis.’

    Maybe, but I can certify that, on the NSW South Coast at least, ABC reporting on the ‘summer crisis’ was of little use: tardy and hyperbolic.

  14. Robbo
    #3480626, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:38 am

    Oh please shut this fucking waste of time down or sell it off to somebody, the Chinese Government would be a probable buyer, or keep it in operation on a pay as you view programme. I object to my money contributing to this loony left wing megaphone populated by bludging has-beens and never-wassers.

  15. NuThink
    #3480629, posted on June 10, 2020 at 9:41 am

    So they are getting their oft mentioned WEB, Well Earned Break.
    Time to face reality.

  16. nb
    #3480643, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:00 am

    ‘the Chinese Government would be a probable buyer’
    They don’t buy things twice.

  17. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3480654, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:09 am

    250 less leftoid grubs on the public test! Oh wait! Now they will be on the dole. Bugger!

  18. Boambee John
    #3480655, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Des D

    And from the Guardian link:

    ‘Research released by the ABC last week, and submitted to the bushfire royal commission, showed that 81% of people were aware of the ABC as an information source

    After some 90 years of Their ABC, almost one person in five has not heard of it? Need another billion a year to make contact with them! /sarc, need I say?

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3480661, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:14 am

    They could retrain as sewerage engineers.
    I’ve never seen people so good at producing and spreading shit as ABCers are.

  20. Roger
    #3480663, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:15 am

    ‘Research released by the ABC last week, and submitted to the bushfire royal commission, showed that 81% of people were aware of the ABC as an information source and one in two used it as their main source of information during the summer crisis.’

    Maybe, but I can certify that, on the NSW South Coast at least, ABC reporting on the ‘summer crisis’ was of little use: tardy and hyperbolic.

    Des, fairly certain those stats would relate to ABC radio, which is an official emergency broadcaster, and not TV.

  21. H B Bear
    #3480721, posted on June 10, 2020 at 10:51 am

    If only 50% are relying on the “official emergency broadcaster” it can be safely scrapped.

  22. Penguinite
    #3480765, posted on June 10, 2020 at 11:19 am

    250, does this mean that while we’ve all been sitting at home twiddling our whats’its ABC staff, on average, have been living it up on $164000/year ($3000+/week).

  23. Des Deskperson
    #3480775, posted on June 10, 2020 at 11:29 am

    ‘Des, fairly certain those stats would relate to ABC radio, which is an official emergency broadcaster, and not TV.’

    Roger, I’m not sure of your point here.

    As far as I can tell from the Guardian article, the cuts are across the board, radio and television.

  24. duncanm
    #3480793, posted on June 10, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Lest anyone think this is a huge cut – its only ~5%

