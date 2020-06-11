Is this coming to a high school or university campus near you?

From Zero Hedge – UCLA Prof Suspended, Under Police Protection After Refusing To Exempt Black Students From Final Exam

Gordon Klein, an accounting professor in the Anderson School of Business has taught at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) for almost 40 years. He is now suspended and under police protection in his home.

Why police protection? Death threats.

What did he do?

Klein refused to exempt black students from his final exam and sent a pointed rebuttal to students asking for the “no harm” exam.

But surely the University will support the professor won’t they?

The school has launched a formal discrimination investigation.

The petition to have him fired currently has over 20,000 signatures.

God help Professor Gordon if there is a suggestion that he criticised his colleagues.