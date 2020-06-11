Little growth inducing reform expected from COVID policies

I have a piece in the Australian this morning counselling the government not to inject any more demand side stimuluses to combat the downturn (and to remove those in place asap). Probably the advice is in vain given the Keynsian/monetarists that dominate the nation’s policy formulation.
As Kevin Rudd found, demand stimulation creates far less opposition than tackling the underlying problem of an economy that is now maybe 5-6 per cent poorer than it was. But government helicopter money has never worked as an economic stimulus because the government has no money of its own and injections of it will either create inflationless stagnation or simply boost bank balances. Japan’s 40 year experiment of monetary creation and massive deficits have brought no return to growth and national debt that now stands at 235 per cent of GDP.
The way forward has to be cutting regulations and government spending in general and with a focus expenditures offering only negative returns: renewable energy, Snowy2, water takings, submarines, the ABC and so on. Institutional arrangements and the power of minority parties in the Senate make such rigorous action difficult in Australia – even if the government itself was persuaded of its wisdom.
Unfortunately, the likely outcome is tinkering, and a debt blowout. This will only add impetus to Australia’s continued saunter towards economic decline countered only by our unparalleled resource wealth and mining success that not even the most onerous regulatory measures seem able to arrest.
ALP will find a way to ruin any economic growth.
Well done, Alan.
It always puzzles me why strategists and business economists (and even some decent equity analysts), who have extricated themselves from the deep unreality of academic economics — and I mean thrown overboard the guff about aggregate demand this and aggregate supply that — can still mount a reasonable business (read, economic) argument about the performance of specific industries and sectors (i.e. the intertemporal nature of the economy’s structure of production).
But policy makers listen to the academic wonks, who bang on about fiscal and monetary stimulus without a shred of evidence that it works — there is evidence that fiscal largesse in Japan failed — and proceed to pull the lever on a failed propostion. Case in point: RBA Lowe’s absolutely morally reprehensible statement that the RBA can do what amounts to printing money. In the everyman’s ethical world this is called theft. Not in the world of the academic wonks. Tossers!
Reading another little tome at present on the 1921-1923 hyperinflation experiment (apart from White’s) in Germany: “The Great Inflation” by William Guttmann and Patricia Meehan. The laughable part is that the poor old Reichsbank could not keep up with the need to print money, so had to outsource it to private firms (and of course the marginal value of printed money sank like a stone).
Some may recall Hayek’s apocryphal statement concerning Mises. Mises apparently had found a solution to the hyperinflation in Germany. He was to meet such and such a person late at night in a dark alley. At the appropriate time and place Mises asked whether his curious compatriot could hear the sound in the background. It was the printing presses of all of the firms printing printing money (24 hours a day). At this acknowledgement, Mises pronounced his solution: switch them off!
I’d add cutting taxes, especially corporation tax and higher rate income tax. I’d also scrap wage fixing and penalty rates. Overtime should be tax free for a year.
Large scale ‘stimulas’ spending would increase debt and is woefully inefficient. Some smaller projects might be more beneficial at the local level.