Little growth inducing reform expected from COVID policies

I have a piece in the Australian this morning counselling the government not to inject any more demand side stimuluses to combat the downturn (and to remove those in place asap). Probably the advice is in vain given the Keynsian/monetarists that dominate the nation’s policy formulation.

As Kevin Rudd found, demand stimulation creates far less opposition than tackling the underlying problem of an economy that is now maybe 5-6 per cent poorer than it was. But government helicopter money has never worked as an economic stimulus because the government has no money of its own and injections of it will either create inflationless stagnation or simply boost bank balances. Japan’s 40 year experiment of monetary creation and massive deficits have brought no return to growth and national debt that now stands at 235 per cent of GDP.

The way forward has to be cutting regulations and government spending in general and with a focus expenditures offering only negative returns: renewable energy, Snowy2, water takings, submarines, the ABC and so on. Institutional arrangements and the power of minority parties in the Senate make such rigorous action difficult in Australia – even if the government itself was persuaded of its wisdom.

Unfortunately, the likely outcome is tinkering, and a debt blowout. This will only add impetus to Australia’s continued saunter towards economic decline countered only by our unparalleled resource wealth and mining success that not even the most onerous regulatory measures seem able to arrest.