Mentioned in dispatches

In one of its last rulings, the now-defunct World Trade Organisation has ruled that Australia’s plain packaging laws are legal – not that they were effective, but legal.

Anyway in 2018 I made an amicus curiae submission to the WTO.

The evidence to support the efficacy of the plain packaging policy is weak – even non-existent. To its credit the Australian government did commission a tracking survey to determine the impact of the policy. Ashton de Silva and I have replicated the studies using that survey data and conclude the policy failed. The WTO panel also examined that survey and found the results to be limited and mixed. In other contexts the data show the policy has exactly the opposite effect to that in the stated policy objectives. Furthermore the Chipty analysis that the WTO panel did accept suffers from data snooping, omitted variable bias, and the results have not been correctly interpreted given the sample error in the underlying data.

In short – the WTO had been misled by the Australian government evidence in the original case. So what happened next?

Similarly, in support of its claim challenging the Panel’s findings in Appendix B, the Dominican Republic refers to factual information contained in the amicus curiae submission of Professor Sinclair Davidson, received by the Appellate Body on 7 August 2018. The Dominican Republic states that “[i]n his submission to the Appellate Body, Professor Sinclair Davidson has explained, pursuant to information obtained under Australia’s Freedom of Information Act, that, in the contract commissioning the NTPPTS, the Australian Government required that the NTPPTS address distal outcomes, such as ‘quit intentions’ and ‘quit attempts’.”

6.331. This information, submitted by the appellants, did not form part of the Panel record. Consequently, in accordance with Article 17.6 of the DSU, in deciding this appeal, we are precluded from taking into account any factual information submitted by the participants that was not on the Panel record.

The WTO did not take into account new information and changed circumstance. That was probably common practice.