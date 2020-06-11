Noisy “Pell knew” campaigners give Annastacia a pass

It’s not about the children. It’s about the side.



WHEN the redactions of Julia Gillard’s Royal Commission Into Getting George Pell (RCIGGP) were published at the request of a conspiracy-driven Daniel Andrews, haters of the Cardinal – emotionally crushed by their 7-0 demolition in the High Court – were given a glimmer of hope they could continue the anti-Catholic riot they’d stoked and run for several years. Unfortunately for them, the mob-appeasing, evidence-free ‘revelations’ in the documents established nothing even probable, let alone indictable, and have disappeared from public discourse as suddenly as the celebrity status of Louise Milligan.

If evidence matters to child safety campaigners (it doesn’t when churchmen are accused, of course), then here it is. Evidence doesn’t come any more damning. A week ago, I argued the hierarchy of the Palaszczuk government knew about the violence endured by toddler Mason Lee at the hands of his “step-father” but took no action. On Tuesday, a redacted report was released following the tabling of Deputy state coroner Jane Bentley’s findings in the Lee case. Unlike the RCIGGP fizzer, it establishes culpability beyond all doubt. We had already learned from Magistrate Bentley that the Department of Child Safety blatantly hindered police by disregarding warrants and censoring files. Authorities protected the abuser both to avoid scandal and also to resist the politically incorrect solution of removal and adoption. Those responsible for both the negligence and the cover-up have since been quietly moved out of the public service archdiocese.

In January, the Palaszczuk government was pushing an amendment to the Queensland criminal code to force priests to violate the seal of confession. Similar amendments in other states have already been either enacted or proposed. Actuated by the bandwagon bigotry of the Royal Commission, the contrived pretext for this ‘reform’ is to punish priests who allegedly know about, but fail to act on, child abuse. It is therefore logical to ask when the DOCS officials and ministers who were aware of Mason Lee’s situation – and knowingly failed to inform police – will be charged. And how high did that awareness go?

By the way, the redacted report released on Tuesday was itself redacted by the Palaszczuk government.