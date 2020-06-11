Noisy “Pell knew” campaigners give Annastacia a pass

It’s not about the children. It’s about the side.
WHEN the redactions of Julia Gillard’s Royal Commission Into Getting George Pell (RCIGGP) were published at the request of a conspiracy-driven Daniel Andrews, haters of the Cardinal – emotionally crushed by their 7-0 demolition in the High Court – were given a glimmer of hope they could continue the anti-Catholic riot they’d stoked and run for several years. Unfortunately for them, the mob-appeasing, evidence-free ‘revelations’ in the documents established nothing even probable, let alone indictable, and have disappeared from public discourse as suddenly as the celebrity status of Louise Milligan.
If evidence matters to child safety campaigners (it doesn’t when churchmen are accused, of course), then here it is. Evidence doesn’t come any more damning. A week ago, I argued the hierarchy of the Palaszczuk government knew about the violence endured by toddler Mason Lee at the hands of his “step-father” but took no action. On Tuesday, a redacted report was released following the tabling of Deputy state coroner Jane Bentley’s findings in the Lee case. Unlike the RCIGGP fizzer, it establishes culpability beyond all doubt. We had already learned from Magistrate Bentley that the Department of Child Safety blatantly hindered police by disregarding warrants and censoring files. Authorities protected the abuser both to avoid scandal and also to resist the politically incorrect solution of removal and adoption. Those responsible for both the negligence and the cover-up have since been quietly moved out of the public service archdiocese.
In January, the Palaszczuk government was pushing an amendment to the Queensland criminal code to force priests to violate the seal of confession. Similar amendments in other states have already been either enacted or proposed. Actuated by the bandwagon bigotry of the Royal Commission, the contrived pretext for this ‘reform’ is to punish priests who allegedly know about, but fail to act on, child abuse. It is therefore logical to ask when the DOCS officials and ministers who were aware of Mason Lee’s situation – and knowingly failed to inform police – will be charged. And how high did that awareness go?
By the way, the redacted report released on Tuesday was itself redacted by the Palaszczuk government.
Same mob presided over Heiner. Enuff said…
What about the report Rudd hid about abuse in a government orphanage , Heiner report?
St.Josephs Orphanage Neerkol, run by the [cough] Sisters of Mercy?
Last thing I read the grounds were going to be scanned by some tech that could detect unmarked graves.
Testimony from survivors to the Royal Commission wasn’t silly, though.
Ed Case
I think that you can be quite confident that if anything had been found, the MSM noise would have been heard on Mars.
Not necessarily.
Heiner was buried, no ructions on Mars over that.
Ed – and so?
Plenty of kids died in Orphanages, in very ordinary circumstances, and were buried in unmarked graves.
Sad, but true.
Do you have a link for that?
There are many unmarked graves in old state and church-run orphanage grounds.
And Lang Park is built on a former cemetery.
The last time Neerkol was in the news was January. Here’s why.
Child safety officer also failed to sight Mason and “there were opportunities to ask about the whereabouts of [him] during contact with [his mother], however these appeared to have been overlooked”.
One job
Literally one job to do, locate and assess the wellness of the kid.
Not one criminal charge for any of the staff involved in this.
All good points.
Carrying the point one step further, who precisely were the A.L.P. Branch, State and Federal Presidents when the A.L.P.’s Milton “The Molester” Orkopoulos M.P., Keith Wright M.P., Bill D’Arcy M.P., Terry Martin M.P., Bob Collins M.P. Andres Puig, former Victorian A.L.P. Assistant State Secretary, and Bull Shitten M.P. were respectively fiddling kiddies?
Surely A.L.P. Caucus solidarity which protects so many known molesters, is no more binding than the 2,000 year old seal of the confessional? Is there a substantive reason why a Caucus membership by a molester trumps the confessional?
When will those individuals be charged in the same manner they tried to charge members of the Catholic and Anglican clergy?
Or does their A.L.P. membership confer an immunity from the laws that apply to the mere taxpaying peasantry?
Here’s how far DOCS was willing to go to protect itself, put off the police and avoid the ideologically incorrect removal and adoption:
Can you imagine the sheer terror in that little boy’s heart and soul on the day of his discharge – when the ‘man’ who bashed him senseless arrived to collect him?
Several people belong in jail over this.