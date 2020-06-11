The joy of wind watching

Not that there’s much of it about. The leaves in the trees outside are moving but it must be a local sea breeze (the joy of living on the coast) because across the state of NSW the windmills are churning at 1.2% of installed capacity. Across the NEM it is marginally better at 1.9% but in the People’s Republic of Victoria it is 0.2% that means 6 (six) MW.

Total wind production is 144MW that represents 0.57% of total demand. Adding the sun we are getting about 14% of our electricity from RE at the very best time of day.

See if you can find the wind at this site, just to check the Aneroid site where I collect my records.

Musselroe in NE Tasmania was the standout for most of the day until it knocked off after lunch. You can see it clearly at the Aneroid site.

