Topple Tip

BLM protests renew push to remove ‘racist’ monuments to colonial figures.
I’m not having these fucking Vietnamese Balts coming into the country with their religious and political prejudices against us… Vietnamese sob stories don’t wring my withers.”
– Colonial figure, Gough Whitlam
Since the ALP was one of the early enthusiastic supporters of the White Australia Policy then it fails the racial purity test. It should be disbanded and chucked in the political river/sea. If they are not offering Churchill or Cook any mercy then they shouldn’t be allowing the ALP any.
Also never forget Whitlam prevented good Vietnamese people who worked for the Australians from embarking on an empty Hercules at the end of the war when the enemy was literally at the gate……he may as well have signed their death warrants. A grotesque act of bastardy.
“I don’t have a particular option, except my far left lunatic opinion” said the ABC’s non-partisan local commentator.
Both Aunty Josie and Uncle Stephen are passed.
Surely, as a proud Kaurna, Narungga, Ngarrindjeri and Noongar woman, Ms Wanganeen would know that images of the dead are highly triggering for many indigenous people.
Culturally insensitive and offensive.
Year Zero in 2021.