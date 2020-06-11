Topple Tip

Posted on 8:57 am, June 11, 2020 by currencylad

BLM protests renew push to remove ‘racist’ monuments to colonial figures.

I’m not having these fucking Vietnamese Balts coming into the country with their religious and political prejudices against us… Vietnamese sob ­stories don’t wring my withers.”

– Colonial figure, Gough Whitlam

5 Responses to Topple Tip

  1. Bear Necessities
    #3481938, posted on June 11, 2020 at 9:20 am

    Since the ALP was one of the early enthusiastic supporters of the White Australia Policy then it fails the racial purity test. It should be disbanded and chucked in the political river/sea. If they are not offering Churchill or Cook any mercy then they shouldn’t be allowing the ALP any.

  2. Dasher
    #3481940, posted on June 11, 2020 at 9:21 am

    Also never forget Whitlam prevented good Vietnamese people who worked for the Australians from embarking on an empty Hercules at the end of the war when the enemy was literally at the gate……he may as well have signed their death warrants. A grotesque act of bastardy.

  3. twostix
    #3481945, posted on June 11, 2020 at 9:22 am

    “I don’t have any particular opinion on statues except that I often think there are too many statues to dead white men whose achievements get reviewed from time to time and are perhaps not as great as they were once thought to be.”

    “I don’t have a particular option, except my far left lunatic opinion” said the ABC’s non-partisan local commentator.

  4. Dr Faustus
    #3481959, posted on June 11, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Award-winning South Australian actress Natasha Wanganeen is another to have called for the removal of the Kingston monument.

    The proud Kaurna, Narungga, Ngarrindjeri and Noongar woman said it was a negative “trigger” for many Indigenous Australians.

    Ms Wanganeen was one of several organisers of the Black Lives Matter rally in Victoria Square, and suggested Indigenous AFL legend Adam Goodes, respected senior elder Aunty Josie Agius or Indigenous community leader Uncle Stephen Goldsmith as more worthy figures.

    Both Aunty Josie and Uncle Stephen are passed.
    Surely, as a proud Kaurna, Narungga, Ngarrindjeri and Noongar woman, Ms Wanganeen would know that images of the dead are highly triggering for many indigenous people.

    Culturally insensitive and offensive.

  5. Watch Your Back
    #3481978, posted on June 11, 2020 at 9:45 am

    Year Zero in 2021.

