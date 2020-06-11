You would have to laugh at the left if they weren’t so dangerous

Posted on 11:22 am, June 11, 2020 by Steve Kates

And then, in less than a day, they went from calling for volunteers to calling for food.

More of the backstory here.

4 Responses to You would have to laugh at the left if they weren’t so dangerous

  1. cohenite
    #3482076, posted on June 11, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Once you realise the left want you dead then you can make progress about how to deal with them; and you deal with them by either quarantining them or eradicating them. Ibbity, ibbity, that’s all folks:

  2. Up The Workers!
    #3482077, posted on June 11, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Don’t have “fruit, oats or soy products” for all the hungry anarchy luvvies, but how about a nice, steaming-hot bowl of bat-soup each, with a lovely pangolin dip and some dessicated Wuhan grated-rat for texture?

  3. tgs
    #3482080, posted on June 11, 2020 at 11:33 am

    …please bring vegan meat substitutes…

    Holy shit that’s legitimately hilarious.

  4. mh
    #3482084, posted on June 11, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Titania would be proud.

    Has to be a gee up.

