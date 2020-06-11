You would have to laugh at the left if they weren’t so dangerous

Seattle @MayorJenny is allowing a dangerous situation to fester. #Antifa militants have taken over & created an “autonomous zone” in city w/their own rules. Police precinct abandoned. Antifa set up barricades to create a border. Calling for volunteers to provide armed guard. pic.twitter.com/ksQI4NI5kP
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020
And then, in less than a day, they went from calling for volunteers to calling for food.
More of the backstory here.
Once you realise the left want you dead then you can make progress about how to deal with them; and you deal with them by either quarantining them or eradicating them. Ibbity, ibbity, that’s all folks:
Don’t have “fruit, oats or soy products” for all the hungry anarchy luvvies, but how about a nice, steaming-hot bowl of bat-soup each, with a lovely pangolin dip and some dessicated Wuhan grated-rat for texture?
Holy shit that’s legitimately hilarious.
Titania would be proud.
Has to be a gee up.