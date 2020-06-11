You would have to laugh at the left if they weren’t so dangerous

Seattle @MayorJenny is allowing a dangerous situation to fester. #Antifa militants have taken over & created an “autonomous zone” in city w/their own rules. Police precinct abandoned. Antifa set up barricades to create a border. Calling for volunteers to provide armed guard. pic.twitter.com/ksQI4NI5kP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

And then, in less than a day, they went from calling for volunteers to calling for food.

More of the backstory here.