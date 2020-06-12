As hordes of left-wing extremists illegally take to the streets – risking the lives of thousands, courts and experts say …

ASIO springs into oddly-timed action to warn of the danger posed to Australia by the “far right.”

COVID-19 restrictions are being exploited by extreme right-wing narratives that paint the state as oppressive, and globalisation and democracy as flawed and failing.”

– Another weird ASIO “threat assessment.”

 
Conveniently leaked to the ABC at a time when leftists around the world are killing people, destroying property and establishing David Koresh-style compounds in several American cities, this undergraduate “assessment” describes not only Black Lives Matter but 90 percent of Western political discourse to a tee. The ABC – which paints the state as oppressive on an hourly basis – reveals in the report linked above that one “far right” group has even put up “posters that blame China for the coronavirus”[!]

  1. Robbo
    #3483219, posted on June 12, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Wow, fancy some right wing groups are putting up posters saying that China is responsible for the Corona virus. HOW DARE THEY.

  2. stackja
    #3483222, posted on June 12, 2020 at 11:52 am

    ASIO once kept leftists under surveillance. Now ASIO is seemingly obsolete.

  4. Chris M
    #3483230, posted on June 12, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Don’t fret, ASIO was outsourced to China.

  5. Legalise Sedition
    #3483233, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Sortition. Civil liberties. China scepticism.

    Wow. I just realised what an evil SOB I am.

  6. bemused
    #3483235, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    I wonder if our spies will be reporting on this? Not any different than what’s happened here:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWsyNB95ljY

    Or this:

  7. Dianeh
    #3483243, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    It wasn’t the far right that protested in our capital cities last weekend.

    Puerile effort by ASIO.

  8. candy
    #3483246, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    right-wing groups and individuals represent a serious, increasing and evolving threat to security

    I’m an individual conservative so I guess I’m part of ASIO’s “right wing society”, but I really don’t think I am a threat to anyone, not even critters of any sort really. Life is precious.
    Even if you felt compelled to march in a mass demonstration and COVID is nearly over, you shouldn’t out of courtesy and consideration to others, just in case. I don’t see “right wing” conservative groups as a threat to the security of Australia’s future. It does not make sense as conservatives like stability and to keep things intact, not destroy.

  9. Legalise Sedition
    #3483247, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Dianeh

    Maybe these puerile efforts are low key Kekistanis spreading the red pills?

    They’re not arresting us, nor should they.

  10. custard
    #3483249, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    The left always accuse the right of exactly what they are doing themselves…

  11. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3483251, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    COVID-19 restrictions are being exploited by extreme right-wing narratives that paint the state as oppressive

    Yes. I must be crazy and dangerous (as well as a purveyor of extreme right-wing narratives) for painting the state as oppressive for putting me under house arrest for seven weeks due to a (purportedly deadly) virus that originated in the Muddle Kingdom.

    Thank you for clarifying that, ASIO and the ALPBC.

  12. Scott Osmond
    #3483255, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    Another organisation no longer fit for purpose. Infiltrated and turned against the very system it was supposed to protect. If you have time to hunt non-existent threats then we can cut the budget.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3483256, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    James Clapper, head of the CIA, was one of the conspirators leading the coup against Trump.
    I’d be quite concerned that ASIO is equally politicized as the CIA.

  14. Mak Siccar
    #3483257, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Typical twisting of the truth when this crap is actually being promulgated by the far-left but attributed to a largely non-existent ‘far-right’.

  15. min
    #3483259, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    Cut off the electricity and water to rea of Chaz

  16. John A
    #3483261, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    stackja #3483222, posted on June 12, 2020, at 11:52 am

    ASIO once kept leftists under surveillance. Now ASIO is seemingly obsolete. leftist.

    FTFY

  17. John A
    #3483262, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Could not get strikethrough to work, but you know what I meant to say.

  18. Leo G
    #3483265, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    right-wing groups and individuals represent a serious, increasing and evolving threat to security

    The irony of the inherent racism (in the real ideological sense) of that statement suggests ASIO doesn’t understand racism.

  19. Perfidious Albino
    #3483273, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Sounds like ASIO has become a skin suit…

  20. Mater
    #3483281, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    In truth, it’s just more and more ‘normies’ going; “What the fuck is going on here?”

    Remember: the further left they go, the further right we appear.

  21. Harry
    #3483287, posted on June 12, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    First, let’s DEFUND “it’s your ABC”. Then let’s see how the music rings out!
    And le’s not forget, the security agencies are the part of the same bureaucracy that feeds on self-fulfilling as any other part of it, including ‘It’s your ABC’.

  22. Harry
    #3483291, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    First, let’s DEFUND “it’s your ABC”. Then let’s see how the music rings out!
    And let’s not forget, the security agencies are the part of the same bureaucracy that feeds on self-fulfilling as any other part of it, including ‘It’s your ABC’.

  23. Some History
    #3483295, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    1.

    “posters that blame China for the coronavirus”

    Some brief back story

    The current coronavirus is referred to as covid-19 or SARS CoV-2, SARS = Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. SARS CoV-2 has a predecessor, a “close relative” – SARS CoV, also referred to as SARS CoV-1.

    There was an outbreak of SARS CoV-1 in China in the early-2000s. It was on a much smaller scale that the current SARS CoV-2 (covid-19).

    2004
    Epidemiologic Clues to SARS Origin in China

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3323155/

    2006
    Animal Origins of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus: Insight from ACE2-S-Protein Interactions

    Exotic animals from a Guangdong marketplace are likely to have been the immediate origin of the SARS-CoV that infected humans in the winters of both 2002-2003 and 2003-2004.
    https://jvi.asm.org/content/80/9/4211

  24. Some History
    #3483299, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    2.

    Wiki summary of SARS CoV-1 outbreak
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2002–2004_SARS_outbreak

    2017

    Bat cave solves mystery of deadly SARS virus — and suggests new outbreak could occur
    Chinese scientists find all the genetic building blocks of SARS in a single population of horseshoe bats.

    https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-017-07766-9

  25. Some History
    #3483301, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    3.

    With the current SARS CoV-2, there is considerable evidence of a protective smoking effect. Even with the much, much smaller case numbers, a pattern was noticed back in the early-2000s that smokers were under-represented for SARS CoV-1 cases. That smoking might have some protective effect was dismissed by medicos as “nonsense”.

    2003
    Smoking as a Sars cure? Nonsense, say doctors

    https://www.scmp.com/article/412965/smoking-sars-cure-nonsense-say-doctors

    There is no doubt whatsoever as to the origin of SARS CoV-1 and SARS CoV-2 – China.

  26. Behind Enemy Lines
    #3483310, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    From entryism to control in two generations. They’ve become a greater threat to Australia than any imaginary right-wing group.

  27. liliana
    #3483318, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    Interesting – so the truth is now a threat.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3483327, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    “posters that blame China for the coronavirus”

    Could’ve sworn it was a Five Eyes intelligence report which said that.
    LEAKED: International Intelligence Report Uncovers China’s Known Coronavirus Lies (2 May)
    Hey, isn’t ASIO part of Five Eyes?

  29. Tim Neilson
    #3483328, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    extreme right-wing narratives that paint the state as oppressive

    Well, not oppressive to everyone.
    Dan Andrews is very lenient on left wing activists.

  30. nb
    #3483329, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    ‘that paint the state as oppressive’
    Should voters be permitted to critique the state? Ask the state.

  31. Bronson
    #3483341, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    ASIO couldn’t find their own arse on a dark night with bright torch. They as an organisation have been compromised before first by the Soviets and now by the Chinese.

  32. NoFixedAddress
    #3483347, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    I call it ABC bullshit.

    Two words – PROVE IT

  33. Rob MW
    #3483348, posted on June 12, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    COVID-19 restrictions are being exploited by extreme right-wing narratives that paint the state as oppressive, and globalisation and democracy as flawed and failing.”

    Bit of an oxymoron there. Joining globalisation together with democracy is a laugh a minute. If it is all the same to the no-borders know-nothing globalists, I’d much prefer that communist China keep its viruses and bats to themselves.

