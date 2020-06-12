As hordes of left-wing extremists illegally take to the streets – risking the lives of thousands, courts and experts say …

ASIO springs into oddly-timed action to warn of the danger posed to Australia by the “far right.”

COVID-19 restrictions are being exploited by extreme right-wing narratives that paint the state as oppressive, and globalisation and democracy as flawed and failing." – Another weird ASIO "threat assessment."



Conveniently leaked to the ABC at a time when leftists around the world are killing people, destroying property and establishing David Koresh-style compounds in several American cities, this undergraduate “assessment” describes not only Black Lives Matter but 90 percent of Western political discourse to a tee. The ABC – which paints the state as oppressive on an hourly basis – reveals in the report linked above that one “far right” group has even put up “posters that blame China for the coronavirus”[!]