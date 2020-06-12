As hordes of left-wing extremists illegally take to the streets – risking the lives of thousands, courts and experts say …

ASIO springs into oddly-timed action to warn of the danger posed to Australia by the “far right.”
– Another weird ASIO “threat assessment.”
Conveniently leaked to the ABC at a time when leftists around the world are killing people, destroying property and establishing David Koresh-style compounds in several American cities, this undergraduate “assessment” describes not only Black Lives Matter but 90 percent of Western political discourse to a tee. The ABC – which paints the state as oppressive on an hourly basis – reveals in the report linked above that one “far right” group has even put up “posters that blame China for the coronavirus”[!]
Wow, fancy some right wing groups are putting up posters saying that China is responsible for the Corona virus. HOW DARE THEY.
ASIO once kept leftists under surveillance. Now ASIO is seemingly obsolete.
Bizarro indeed!
Don’t fret, ASIO was outsourced to China.
Wow. I just realised what an evil SOB I am.
I wonder if our spies will be reporting on this? Not any different than what’s happened here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWsyNB95ljY
Or this:
It wasn’t the far right that protested in our capital cities last weekend.
Puerile effort by ASIO.
right-wing groups and individuals represent a serious, increasing and evolving threat to security
I’m an individual conservative so I guess I’m part of ASIO’s “right wing society”, but I really don’t think I am a threat to anyone, not even critters of any sort really. Life is precious.
Even if you felt compelled to march in a mass demonstration and COVID is nearly over, you shouldn’t out of courtesy and consideration to others, just in case. I don’t see “right wing” conservative groups as a threat to the security of Australia’s future. It does not make sense as conservatives like stability and to keep things intact, not destroy.
Dianeh
Maybe these puerile efforts are low key Kekistanis spreading the red pills?
They’re not arresting us, nor should they.
The left always accuse the right of exactly what they are doing themselves…
Yes. I must be crazy and dangerous (as well as a purveyor of extreme right-wing narratives) for painting the state as oppressive for putting me under house arrest for seven weeks due to a (purportedly deadly) virus that originated in the Muddle Kingdom.
Thank you for clarifying that, ASIO and the ALPBC.
Another organisation no longer fit for purpose. Infiltrated and turned against the very system it was supposed to protect. If you have time to hunt non-existent threats then we can cut the budget.
James Clapper, head of the CIA, was one of the conspirators leading the coup against Trump.
I’d be quite concerned that ASIO is equally politicized as the CIA.
Typical twisting of the truth when this crap is actually being promulgated by the far-left but attributed to a largely non-existent ‘far-right’.
Cut off the electricity and water to rea of Chaz
The irony of the inherent racism (in the real ideological sense) of that statement suggests ASIO doesn’t understand racism.
Sounds like ASIO has become a skin suit…
In truth, it’s just more and more ‘normies’ going; “What the fuck is going on here?”
Remember: the further left they go, the further right we appear.
First, let’s DEFUND “it’s your ABC”. Then let’s see how the music rings out!
And le’s not forget, the security agencies are the part of the same bureaucracy that feeds on self-fulfilling as any other part of it, including ‘It’s your ABC’.
1.
“posters that blame China for the coronavirus”
Some brief back story
The current coronavirus is referred to as covid-19 or SARS CoV-2, SARS = Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. SARS CoV-2 has a predecessor, a “close relative” – SARS CoV, also referred to as SARS CoV-1.
There was an outbreak of SARS CoV-1 in China in the early-2000s. It was on a much smaller scale that the current SARS CoV-2 (covid-19).
2004
Epidemiologic Clues to SARS Origin in China
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3323155/
2006
Animal Origins of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus: Insight from ACE2-S-Protein Interactions
Exotic animals from a Guangdong marketplace are likely to have been the immediate origin of the SARS-CoV that infected humans in the winters of both 2002-2003 and 2003-2004.
https://jvi.asm.org/content/80/9/4211
2.
Wiki summary of SARS CoV-1 outbreak
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2002–2004_SARS_outbreak
2017
Bat cave solves mystery of deadly SARS virus — and suggests new outbreak could occur
Chinese scientists find all the genetic building blocks of SARS in a single population of horseshoe bats.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-017-07766-9
3.
With the current SARS CoV-2, there is considerable evidence of a protective smoking effect. Even with the much, much smaller case numbers, a pattern was noticed back in the early-2000s that smokers were under-represented for SARS CoV-1 cases. That smoking might have some protective effect was dismissed by medicos as “nonsense”.
2003
Smoking as a Sars cure? Nonsense, say doctors
https://www.scmp.com/article/412965/smoking-sars-cure-nonsense-say-doctors
There is no doubt whatsoever as to the origin of SARS CoV-1 and SARS CoV-2 – China.
From entryism to control in two generations. They’ve become a greater threat to Australia than any imaginary right-wing group.
Interesting – so the truth is now a threat.
Could’ve sworn it was a Five Eyes intelligence report which said that.
LEAKED: International Intelligence Report Uncovers China’s Known Coronavirus Lies (2 May)
Hey, isn’t ASIO part of Five Eyes?
extreme right-wing narratives that paint the state as oppressive
Well, not oppressive to everyone.
Dan Andrews is very lenient on left wing activists.
‘that paint the state as oppressive’
Should voters be permitted to critique the state? Ask the state.
ASIO couldn’t find their own arse on a dark night with bright torch. They as an organisation have been compromised before first by the Soviets and now by the Chinese.
I call it ABC bullshit.
Two words – PROVE IT
Bit of an oxymoron there. Joining globalisation together with democracy is a laugh a minute. If it is all the same to the no-borders know-nothing globalists, I’d much prefer that communist China keep its viruses and bats to themselves.