Guardians of the Galaxy

What we need are chaperones. People of intellect and wisdom and judgement to supervise the masses to make sure that they behave and comply. That will solve all the world’s problems.
You see, Dr David Smith from the US Studies Centre at the University of Sydney believes that
it is naive to maintain that extremist opinions can be rationally debated by a well-informed public in a fictional “marketplace of ideas”.
Ah but Dr Smith, who has a striking resemblance in appearance and tone to Sideshow Dr Bob Terwilliger, who decides what are “extremist opinions”? You? Your colleagues at Sydney University? Your fellow political science graduates? Please advise. Go on. Do tell.
You see, Dr Smith/Dr Terwilliger believes that:
We have seen what happens when people refuse to be arbiters of truth or opinion,
You get Mark Zuckerberg – no fact-checking of any political speech on Facebook.
But Dr Smith/Dr Terwilliger wants those delicate petals at Facebook and Twitter and Google to “fact check”? You mean like the ABC fact checks?
Go on. Please tell us how you fact check “political speech”.
TAFKAS is not sure, but he thinks that the Chinese Communist Party fact checks political speech in China. It this what he you would like?
Communist Party of Australia can fact check.
Is the man a Jacobean re-enactor on his own time? His hair looks fit to have been painted by Lely.
A political party fact checking is different to a private business doing so.
By conflating government with business, instead of applying political theory to political questions, you end you up calling for the very thing that you are trying to criticize. I.e. someone will have to fact check Facebook’s fact checking to make sure they aren’t fact checking anyone. That someone will be the government and such a situation would actually be analogous to the Chinese Communist Party fact checking political speech in China.
It’s not that different to you thought-checking your hated theists, Petey…
Just as obnoxious, useless and wasteful.
Facebook, Google and Twitter are not private businesses.