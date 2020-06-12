Guardians of the Galaxy

What we need are chaperones. People of intellect and wisdom and judgement to supervise the masses to make sure that they behave and comply. That will solve all the world’s problems.

You see, Dr David Smith from the US Studies Centre at the University of Sydney believes that

it is naive to maintain that extremist opinions can be rationally debated by a well-informed public in a fictional “marketplace of ideas”. Ah but Dr Smith, who has a striking resemblance in appearance and tone to Sideshow Dr Bob Terwilliger, who decides what are “extremist opinions”? You? Your colleagues at Sydney University? Your fellow political science graduates? Please advise. Go on. Do tell. You see, Dr Smith/Dr Terwilliger believes that: We have seen what happens when people refuse to be arbiters of truth or opinion, You get Mark Zuckerberg – no fact-checking of any political speech on Facebook. But Dr Smith/Dr Terwilliger wants those delicate petals at Facebook and Twitter and Google to “fact check”? You mean like the ABC fact checks? Go on. Please tell us how you fact check “political speech”. TAFKAS is not sure, but he thinks that the Chinese Communist Party fact checks political speech in China. It this what he you would like?