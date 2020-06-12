If separatism is such misery, do we try integration?

That indigenous Australians, who make up 3 per cent of this country’s population, account for 30 per cent of its prisoners is a national disgrace. That by the time they reach the age of 23, 75 per cent of young indigenous people in NSW will have been cautioned by police, referred to a youth justice conference or convicted of an offence in a criminal court — compared with just 17 per cent of their non-indigenous counterparts — makes the disgrace all the more searing.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
16 Responses to If separatism is such misery, do we try integration?

  1. stackja
    #3483031, posted on June 12, 2020 at 8:51 am

    I know of many single parent mothers who in early 1900s kept families in order, no government help. How much of this so called problem is 1970s government policy?

  2. 2dogs
    #3483033, posted on June 12, 2020 at 8:53 am

    As I noted on the OT:

    We cannot address the problems caused by counter-productive anti-bigotry because we aren’t allowed to talk about them.

  3. Terry
    #3483055, posted on June 12, 2020 at 9:06 am

    @2dogs
    Seven settled…and offered an unreserved apology on-air shortly after.

    They deserve the slow death by a thousand cuts due to those who embrace appeasement of racist activists.

    You cannot appease Fascism. The longer you allow its weeds to grow unchecked, the more young men will be sacrificed on the beaches putting it back under its rock.

    Our civilisation needs a very large dose of “Glyphosate Stimulus”.

  4. H B Bear
    #3483062, posted on June 12, 2020 at 9:10 am

    There is a whole industry to ensure this does not happen. A $33bn a year industry.

  5. Struth
    #3483089, posted on June 12, 2020 at 9:30 am

    Let me speak completely politically (marxist) incorrect.
    I lived in an area for many years where aboriginal men committed crimes so they could got to jail.
    Seriously.
    They wanted to go to jail.
    So I find all this crapping on from townies about half casts and quarter castes and fuck all castes in places like Redfern pure ignorance.
    It’s a far better life for aboriginal people in jail than it is in their remote communities.
    It’s less violent, you get to clean up and get fed well, it’s a bit like going to rehab with the added benefit of your mates being there and no bloody women.
    If you take Alice Springs jail, out of town just off the Stuart Highway, there is even accommodation for aboriginal prisoners in very low security houses outside the prison walls where many disappear into town for the day to get what they want from the shops, or see the missus, and then willingly head back to prison that night.
    The reason many of those full blood good aboriginal blokes are in jail is because they want to be there to clean themselves up, and have a break from the misery which is the socialist welfare state the racist left within our government have created for them, without our permission.
    I had cause to supply the jail and had to visit many times and the aboriginal prisoners would come and help me unload.
    Never met a happier, healthier bunch of blokes, and it was lovely to see.
    They were happy, clean, sober, well fed, and joking, great blokes.
    I was proud to know them.
    Funny bastards.
    Maybe we should look at the disaster which is over fifty years of our disgusting, murderous socialist scum in our government swamps, that, without our permission, have kept aboriginal people in a socialist welfare hell state called “communities, in complete apartheid, that would see aboriginal men prefer jail than staying in the community all year round.

  6. Walter Plinge
    #3483092, posted on June 12, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Nothing has changed since Piers Akerman wrote in a similar vein in The Daily Telegraph on 30 May 2007:

    Assimilation today, however, is a dirty word…Back then, though, it was seen as a beacon of hope. But back then, Aboriginal Australians were healthier, more literate and more employable, though that was to change rapidly as soon as Gough Whitlam and his team of Labor visionaries began dismantling the loose network of missions and out-stations which provided services to Aboriginal Australians and provided them, in turn, with a structure which gave them the opportunity to play a constructive role in society…

    It is easy, particularly in hindsight, to see how things began to deteriorate from that period as the missions were denigrated then removed from the equation, European education was dismissed as a form of colonial oppression, some remnants of Aboriginal lore were reconstituted to provide justification for the abuse of women and children…

    Forty years ago (referring to the 1967 referendum), all Australians saw one people and one future for this nation. Those who have fought against this noble goal should apologise.

  7. exsteelworker
    #3483093, posted on June 12, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Easy fix, stop arresting the indigenous. Let them run riot, and when the victims of their crimes call the police for help. Sorry, cant do anything, racisim.

  8. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3483094, posted on June 12, 2020 at 9:34 am

    On election I promise to liberate aboriginals off all colours from socialist opression by incorporsting them into society asfull citizens like all the others . They will have exactly the same rights and obligations as all as ther citizens and be treated the same . The huge sums saved by no longer subsidising ghe Racist aboriginal industrybwill bd i[used to retire some of the massive public debt incurred in our name by career politicians and wasted on Racist policies . Discrimination will be abolishe especially so called “positive discrimination “ an over form of Racism .
    Manifesto of the Populist Nationalist Peoples Party .

  9. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3483096, posted on June 12, 2020 at 9:35 am

    From 2dogs at 8:53 am:

    “As I noted on the OT:

    We cannot address the problems caused by counter-productive anti-bigotry because we aren’t allowed to talk about them.”

    I embrace this opportunity to curtsy before people of black colour, notwithstanding I had nothing to do with cotton picking and slaves, because it is fashionable.

    The linked report has someone complaining about privileged wealthy white wymminses gossiping about abos. Do they not realise they will be in real trouble if the white wymminses lose interest, stop gossiping and simply ignore them?

    It features a blue eyed ingenious sheila who also has her snout buried deep in the taxpayer financed yarts free stuff trough.

  10. Roger W
    #3483102, posted on June 12, 2020 at 9:39 am

    As I’ve said before, this article, as do many on this site, assumes that a factual, rational and logical argument plays any part in influencing the relevant parties, including those in bureaucracy and government.
    Those days seem to be long past, if indeed they ever truly existed.
    Nowadays, you need to take a knife to a fist fight and a gun to a knife fight, as it were.
    This, of course, makes it a little tricky once you get past three score years and ten!

  11. Ed Case
    #3483104, posted on June 12, 2020 at 9:40 am

    **75% … in NSW will have been cautioned by police, referred to a youth justice conference or convicted of an offence in a criminal court — compared with just 17 per cent of their non-indigenous counterparts ***
    17% is still huge.
    That figure still needs to be broken down by factors other than aboriginality, in my opinion.

  12. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3483142, posted on June 12, 2020 at 10:17 am

    From Roger W at 9:39 am:

    “As I’ve said before, this article, as do many on this site, assumes that a factual, rational and logical argument plays any part in influencing the relevant parties, including those in bureaucracy and government.

    Those days seem to be long past, if indeed they ever truly existed.

    Nowadays, you need to take a knife to a fist fight and a gun to a knife fight, as it were.
    This, of course, makes it a little tricky once you get past three score years and ten!”

    Having been around that long you will have noticed how any objective, detached statistical analysis disproving the only true truths is swiftly turned on its head and dismissed as mathematically unsound, spawn of the devil, denial and deliberately hurtyful. To state the obvious would see you gaoled:

    You: “They comprise 2% of the population and steal stuff 98% of the time …”

    The stasi: “Oi! Stop right there! Put your hands behind your back, you’ll be coming down to the station for questioning.”

    Similarly the wounded party used be able to brand one as racist and that was that – they won. Over the years that attack word has lost its edge and the primitives have moved on to spitting out other words, like “privilege” and demanding comical rituals such as washing of feet and prostrating by youse effing white c…s.

  13. 2dogs
    #3483176, posted on June 12, 2020 at 10:49 am

    The linked report has someone complaining about privileged wealthy white wymminses gossiping about abos. Do they not realise they will be in real trouble if the white wymminses lose interest, stop gossiping and simply ignore them?

    The anti-free speech brigade comes out quite strongly when possible counter-productive anti-bigotry is discussed.

    It makes one wonder if it is deliberate: that they need the people they supposedly represent to stay “oppressed” and “victims”, and counter-productive anti-bigotry is the tool they use to ensure they stay that way.

  14. Rossini
    #3483178, posted on June 12, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Problem solved , worries over!
    The Gay AFL teams took the “knee” before the game last night.
    Wankers the lot of them.

  15. mh
    #3483198, posted on June 12, 2020 at 11:16 am

    That indigenous Australians, who make up 3 per cent of this country’s population, account for 30 per cent of its prisoners is a national disgrace.

    Not a national disgrace based on that statistic.

  16. Andre
    #3483202, posted on June 12, 2020 at 11:22 am

    The 30% would be higher if those violently assaulting their own people in their ‘communities’ were actually charged and brought to justice. Police know what goes on but fail to act because – racist.

