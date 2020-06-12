Today in The Australian
That indigenous Australians, who make up 3 per cent of this country’s population, account for 30 per cent of its prisoners is a national disgrace. That by the time they reach the age of 23, 75 per cent of young indigenous people in NSW will have been cautioned by police, referred to a youth justice conference or convicted of an offence in a criminal court — compared with just 17 per cent of their non-indigenous counterparts — makes the disgrace all the more searing.
Liberty Quote
“Need” now means wanting someone else’s money. “Greed” means wanting to keep your own. “Compassion” is when a politician arranges the transfer.— Joseph Sobran
-
Recent Comments
- Andre on If separatism is such misery, do we try integration?
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Iampeter on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- mh on If separatism is such misery, do we try integration?
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Old School Conservative on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- JC on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- EvilElvis on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Shy Ted on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Boambee John on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- JC on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Rossini on If separatism is such misery, do we try integration?
- The Beer Whisperer on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- 2dogs on If separatism is such misery, do we try integration?
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- If separatism is such misery, do we try integration?
- Is this coming to a high school or university campus near you?
- Mentioned in dispatches
- Noisy “Pell knew” campaigners give Annastacia a pass
- The joy of wind watching
- Bon appétit: “Like Saturn, the Revolution devours its children”
- You would have to laugh at the left if they weren’t so dangerous
- Jacques Barzun on affirmative action, written in 1956
- Little growth inducing reform expected from COVID policies
- Topple Tip
- This is what you get for $1 billion
- The Guardian supported slavery
- Unrisky Business
- A voice to parliament is tantamount to mob rule
- On Black Deaths In Custody and Rollo Tomasi
- NSW government responsible for Blue Mountains disaster
- Defund the ABC
- We’re All In This Together
- Top cop hater was afraid of blacks but slept soundly
- Experts
- Mapping hysteria + Deplatforming Michael Moore
- Bill Muehlenberg: The Riots That Finished Off Covid
- Tuesday Forum: June 9, 2020
- COVID agitprop for renewables does not convince all governments
- She gave the green light to a huge political rally in Brisbane …
- George Floyd Mourned
- The Corona Virus Syndrome
- Bizarro world: British police have thrown in with the mob
- I’m here to help
- Demanding justice
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
I know of many single parent mothers who in early 1900s kept families in order, no government help. How much of this so called problem is 1970s government policy?
As I noted on the OT:
We cannot address the problems caused by counter-productive anti-bigotry because we aren’t allowed to talk about them.
@2dogs
Seven settled…and offered an unreserved apology on-air shortly after.
They deserve the slow death by a thousand cuts due to those who embrace appeasement of racist activists.
You cannot appease Fascism. The longer you allow its weeds to grow unchecked, the more young men will be sacrificed on the beaches putting it back under its rock.
Our civilisation needs a very large dose of “Glyphosate Stimulus”.
There is a whole industry to ensure this does not happen. A $33bn a year industry.
Let me speak completely politically (marxist) incorrect.
I lived in an area for many years where aboriginal men committed crimes so they could got to jail.
Seriously.
They wanted to go to jail.
So I find all this crapping on from townies about half casts and quarter castes and fuck all castes in places like Redfern pure ignorance.
It’s a far better life for aboriginal people in jail than it is in their remote communities.
It’s less violent, you get to clean up and get fed well, it’s a bit like going to rehab with the added benefit of your mates being there and no bloody women.
If you take Alice Springs jail, out of town just off the Stuart Highway, there is even accommodation for aboriginal prisoners in very low security houses outside the prison walls where many disappear into town for the day to get what they want from the shops, or see the missus, and then willingly head back to prison that night.
The reason many of those full blood good aboriginal blokes are in jail is because they want to be there to clean themselves up, and have a break from the misery which is the socialist welfare state the racist left within our government have created for them, without our permission.
I had cause to supply the jail and had to visit many times and the aboriginal prisoners would come and help me unload.
Never met a happier, healthier bunch of blokes, and it was lovely to see.
They were happy, clean, sober, well fed, and joking, great blokes.
I was proud to know them.
Funny bastards.
Maybe we should look at the disaster which is over fifty years of our disgusting, murderous socialist scum in our government swamps, that, without our permission, have kept aboriginal people in a socialist welfare hell state called “communities, in complete apartheid, that would see aboriginal men prefer jail than staying in the community all year round.
Nothing has changed since Piers Akerman wrote in a similar vein in The Daily Telegraph on 30 May 2007:
Assimilation today, however, is a dirty word…Back then, though, it was seen as a beacon of hope. But back then, Aboriginal Australians were healthier, more literate and more employable, though that was to change rapidly as soon as Gough Whitlam and his team of Labor visionaries began dismantling the loose network of missions and out-stations which provided services to Aboriginal Australians and provided them, in turn, with a structure which gave them the opportunity to play a constructive role in society…
It is easy, particularly in hindsight, to see how things began to deteriorate from that period as the missions were denigrated then removed from the equation, European education was dismissed as a form of colonial oppression, some remnants of Aboriginal lore were reconstituted to provide justification for the abuse of women and children…
Forty years ago (referring to the 1967 referendum), all Australians saw one people and one future for this nation. Those who have fought against this noble goal should apologise.
Easy fix, stop arresting the indigenous. Let them run riot, and when the victims of their crimes call the police for help. Sorry, cant do anything, racisim.
On election I promise to liberate aboriginals off all colours from socialist opression by incorporsting them into society asfull citizens like all the others . They will have exactly the same rights and obligations as all as ther citizens and be treated the same . The huge sums saved by no longer subsidising ghe Racist aboriginal industrybwill bd i[used to retire some of the massive public debt incurred in our name by career politicians and wasted on Racist policies . Discrimination will be abolishe especially so called “positive discrimination “ an over form of Racism .
Manifesto of the Populist Nationalist Peoples Party .
From 2dogs at 8:53 am:
I embrace this opportunity to curtsy before people of black colour, notwithstanding I had nothing to do with cotton picking and slaves, because it is fashionable.
The linked report has someone complaining about privileged wealthy white wymminses gossiping about abos. Do they not realise they will be in real trouble if the white wymminses lose interest, stop gossiping and simply ignore them?
It features a blue eyed ingenious sheila who also has her snout buried deep in the taxpayer financed yarts free stuff trough.
As I’ve said before, this article, as do many on this site, assumes that a factual, rational and logical argument plays any part in influencing the relevant parties, including those in bureaucracy and government.
Those days seem to be long past, if indeed they ever truly existed.
Nowadays, you need to take a knife to a fist fight and a gun to a knife fight, as it were.
This, of course, makes it a little tricky once you get past three score years and ten!
**75% … in NSW will have been cautioned by police, referred to a youth justice conference or convicted of an offence in a criminal court — compared with just 17 per cent of their non-indigenous counterparts ***
17% is still huge.
That figure still needs to be broken down by factors other than aboriginality, in my opinion.
From Roger W at 9:39 am:
Having been around that long you will have noticed how any objective, detached statistical analysis disproving the only true truths is swiftly turned on its head and dismissed as mathematically unsound, spawn of the devil, denial and deliberately hurtyful. To state the obvious would see you gaoled:
Similarly the wounded party used be able to brand one as racist and that was that – they won. Over the years that attack word has lost its edge and the primitives have moved on to spitting out other words, like “privilege” and demanding comical rituals such as washing of feet and prostrating by youse effing white c…s.
The anti-free speech brigade comes out quite strongly when possible counter-productive anti-bigotry is discussed.
It makes one wonder if it is deliberate: that they need the people they supposedly represent to stay “oppressed” and “victims”, and counter-productive anti-bigotry is the tool they use to ensure they stay that way.
Problem solved , worries over!
The Gay AFL teams took the “knee” before the game last night.
Wankers the lot of them.
Not a national disgrace based on that statistic.
The 30% would be higher if those violently assaulting their own people in their ‘communities’ were actually charged and brought to justice. Police know what goes on but fail to act because – racist.