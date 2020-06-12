Operation Atlas Shrugged

It’s increasingly clear that millennials are like the Eloi in The Time Machine by HG Wells. Ignorant, pampered, incompetent, lazy, short attention span and incapable of productive work. They long for the continuance of the protective arm of government originally provided by their misguided parents.
Ayn Rand foretold such a circumstance in Atlas Shrugged. It’s time for us all to go away into the mountains and let the millennials and their boosters face life without a productive economy. It won’t take long for it to all collapse, but we should wait another generation before returning to rebuild civilisation. Certainly there will be no millennial worthy of a statue – it will be a reprise of the dark ages following the collapse of Mycenae.
Lucius
Nice idea, but most us have our assets tied into the economy. How do we leave and go mountain hiking permanently.
Yes, Ayn Rand is looking more and more prescient as each day passes.
JC: desperate times call for desperate measures
Convert it to gold, diamonds.
There’s no where to go. If I could find a country in a temperate zone, with some skiiable mountains and little or no Gov I’d start moving tomorrow, but there’s nowhere. I moved to a small town in remote NE Vic, they still tax me, 6 police for 3,500 people, and even here half or more of the population are welfare bludgers or New Age types who are fundamentally unable to think independently. They believe in and love the Gov. We’re doomed.
These Millennial’s are like the Eloi, except to one significant respect – these Eloi are also trying to consume the Morlocks.
Yep… quite a bit to walk away from, isn’t it?
Morocco should be considered SFW.
Their King is liberal and they are not hard on moral rules except adultery.
Or Andorra.
The Eloi might walk away from wiping your arses when you’re senile and wasting away.
No hard feelings, Gough enablers.
The 1920s were known as The Era of Wonderful Nonsense. What will the 2020s be known as?
Funnily enough, a friend suggested “The Dawn of the Eloi,” so LQC isn’t the first to notice.
Morocco should be considered SFW.
Ids it still a hard place to get grog?
I haven’t been there since 1984, and one of my abiding memories is the moment the tow rope was cast off from the ferry leaving Tangiers to Spain when all the devout … people… raced into the bar and started slamming down spirits, leading to mass chundering as we crossed the strait.
“The Peoples Temple Agricultural Project”
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/index.php/2020/06/12/the-peoples-temple-agricultural-project/
It’s increasingly clear that millennials are like the Eloi in The Time Machine by HG Wells. Ignorant, pampered, incompetent, lazy, short attention span and incapable of productive work.
I know quite a few millenials – my children & their friends.
They are nothing like that, although even a decent private school education has left them with some rather notable lacunae in their knowledge of history.
They surely aren’t that exceptional.
True. I have been looking for years. Eastern Europe is the probably the closest place I’ve found. I would have liked to move to NZ but it has been deteriorating for years. So many hard core lefties that I might as well stay here.
I thought booze had to be consumed in private but it was still legal in Morocco. One of the reasons why my lifelong friends I met in school and I have seriously given thought to it or Andorra. As in a few of us, even with their wives and kids would emigrate. We love this country but we have seen freedom die during our shortish lives.
We have alcohol free zones here on Australia and overly strict drink driving laws. We also pay usurious sin taxes on booze.
Are we really better off considering it is illegal to not hire enough trannies, Asian men or black women?
The Andorra idea got harder since I can’t automatically get an EU passport now.
I’ve looked at Macedonia and Hungary too.
They seem idyllic.
Look Papa Vlad still has his offer about settling the Siberian Far East.
There aren’t that many places to escape to.
Yet people mock Eyrie and myself for an interest in space travel.
You should not.
“It’s time for us all to go away into the mountains….”
That’s what most of them really want – a lot of the carry on and posturing about causes is just frustration that they have to wait a bit longer than they think they should to get the best jobs and the best real estate –
https://www.worldcat.org/title/please-just-f-off-its-our-turn-now-holding-baby-boomers-to-account/oclc/223393520
Just try talking about re-introduction of inheritance taxes as a means of reducing inequity (or words to that effect) and see what reaction you get – it’s very entertaining.
Its only the young and dumb in the Western nations that are losing their marbles and helping to destroy their history, their future and thier culture being so pampered their whole life, totaly opposite in the poorer countries. They will find out the hard way that the grass is not greener in a Red China world. Goodluck with that kids.
A little capital needs to be invested in Henry or one of Henry’ friends. Law abiding citizens should have no problem getting a licence. Bit of a nuisance going through the rigmarole of training etc but when the ferals come, and they are coming, in the end all they’ve got is BO and small frontal lobes. Make sure you get cats on the jury and you’ll be home in no time.
Just has to be somewhere remote enough that the law can’t reach. But communes are for communists.
After the fires, I said Australians should take up prepping as many in the US do. When the virus hit, it seemed even more valid, but also worth considering a cabin in the woods. With this crap now, a well-stocked cabin makes even more sense.
Heinlein’s Year of the Jackpot is perhaps more apt than Atlas Shrugged.
Mmmm yes. Let’s blame Millennials for the sins of the Boomers.
Boomers are the most feckless and awful people in human history.
These Eloi have a nasty side tbe originals lacked.
Certainly there will be no millennial worthy of a statue
I don’t believe this.
Signed,
The eternal optimist.
…when your parents’ generation says that they raised a generation of misfits as an insult *you*… 🤣