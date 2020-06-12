Operation Atlas Shrugged

It’s increasingly clear that millennials are like the Eloi in The Time Machine by HG Wells. Ignorant, pampered, incompetent, lazy, short attention span and incapable of productive work. They long for the continuance of the protective arm of government originally provided by their misguided parents.

Ayn Rand foretold such a circumstance in Atlas Shrugged. It’s time for us all to go away into the mountains and let the millennials and their boosters face life without a productive economy. It won’t take long for it to all collapse, but we should wait another generation before returning to rebuild civilisation. Certainly there will be no millennial worthy of a statue – it will be a reprise of the dark ages following the collapse of Mycenae.