Topple Watch

– John Curtin
As Australian leftists and journalists loyally ape Americans (as usual) on the meta-phenomenon of unjustly killed street hustler and coronavirus vaccine, George Floyd, there are traditional “growing calls” today for statues nationwide to be toppled. Cromwellian iconoclasts like Paul Daly in The Guardian have even made lists. Daly nominates six monuments that should be smashed – including those commemorating Captain Cook and Lachlan Macquarie. Year Zero zealots at the ABC ‘report’ that “relics of the past are being toppled by a new generation” and warn that statue-defending conservatives are a “looming threat.” Events in America have “reignited a push to remove or alter monuments” in Victoria, argues the Herald Sun. History “outlives its own relics,” declares Nick Brodie (in a broadsheet). Sydney statues “under historic microscope,” claims Fairfax. In Britain, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has ordered a “public inquiry” into which historical memorials should be obliterated next. Last word to Raheem Kassam who has a suggestion for Mr Khan.
Damn, I knew I should have bought up all those Stalin , Marx, Engels and Lenin statues when they were pulling them down in the 90’s. Now there will loads of empty plinths in USA, UK and Oz needing the right kind of statues. Statues of the quartet who never colonized, were never sexists or had slaves.
If artifacts, records and the like of historical and cultural significance to one group are considered irrelevant and should be destroyed, then should that philosophy not also apply to all groups?
In the old days the ratbags would steal the statues for the value of the metal.
These days the ratbags knock off statues on the way to stealing the whole economy.
Nonsense.
Whites are the only group that care for these things anyway, once whites and their history are erased the artifacts of other groups that whites collected will lose their power as PC talismans.
‘Cromwellian iconoclasts like Paul Daly in The Guardian have even made lists.’
Paul Daly and his wife Lenore Taylor recently sold their large house in posh Red Hill, Canberra, for $1.9 million.
It would be interesting to know how much of this money was handed over to the Ngunnawal People, from whom the land on which the house was built was ‘stolen’.
Domestic terrorism can only exist when local, state and/or federal authorities are piss-weak.
Which is the state of most Western countries these days – no leadership.
The exception is the 45th POTUS – Donald J Trump.
DJT can – and looks certain to intervene – having first demanded that the local State authorities take action and so their duty.
Complicated though.
It is easy to see that the Democrats would welcome a firefight – the bigger the better.
The Democrats lose a number of useful idiots who nevertheless will make even more useful martyrs.
CNN will eulogise them and portray the President as a ruthless dictator murdering innocent civilians in a peaceful demonstration.
To allow the armed takeover of the barricaded area is to allow anarchy.
Only the brain-dead would follow .
The long march into education (via universities especially) is producing fruit in abundance.
A generation or more that has never experienced real hardship inside their own country, never mind war, seems quite willing to burn their homeland to the ground.
The Silly Moaning Hemorrhoid piece on the Sydney statues appears to have been memory holed.
I understand that some groups consider graffiti on cliff walls important, or a piece of bark with a hole in it.