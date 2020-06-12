Topple Watch

This country shall remain forever the home of the descendants of those people who came here in peace in order to establish in the South Seas an outpost of the British race.”

As Australian leftists and journalists loyally ape Americans (as usual) on the meta-phenomenon of unjustly killed street hustler and coronavirus vaccine, George Floyd, there are traditional “growing calls” today for statues nationwide to be toppled. Cromwellian iconoclasts like Paul Daly in The Guardian have even made lists. Daly nominates six monuments that should be smashed – including those commemorating Captain Cook and Lachlan Macquarie. Year Zero zealots at the ABC ‘report’ that “relics of the past are being toppled by a new generation” and warn that statue-defending conservatives are a “looming threat.” Events in America have “reignited a push to remove or alter monuments” in Victoria, argues the Herald Sun. History “outlives its own relics,” declares Nick Brodie (in a broadsheet). Sydney statues “under historic microscope,” claims Fairfax. In Britain, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has ordered a “public inquiry” into which historical memorials should be obliterated next. Last word to Raheem Kassam who has a suggestion for Mr Khan.