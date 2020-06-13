Adam’s Grapple

Police hunting racist yobs who vandalised a Chinese takeaway sign so it read ‘bat’ were left red-faced when they discovered the missing letters had fallen off in the WIND.

A probe was launched after residents spotted the letters G,O,L,N and O had been removed from the Golden Boat’s bright red sign so it now said ‘DE BAT’.

West Midlands Police logged it as a hate crime and immediately launched an appeal in a bid to catch the culprits.

But they were left with egg on their face when it emerged the missing letters had actually fallen down in a recent storm.

A spokesperson for the Golden Boat in Kingstanding said: “The wind blew it down. The letters came down by themselves.

“It’s weird but it’s certainly not a crime, it’s just a coincidence.

“We were very surprised to hear the police were investigating it as a hate crime. I can’t see them arresting the wind.”