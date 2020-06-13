Adam’s Grapple

THE media is trying to make Canadian indian ‘chief’ Allan Adam the new George Floyd – notwithstanding that he’s alive and well. Even by the ABC’s standards, this description of what happened is so utterly dishonest that it would be considered overly ambitious by press authorities in Beijing:
In the 12-minute video, he is tackled to the ground and punched in the face outside a casino.
That ABC report includes a dashcam video cut down to two minutes. After five seconds on Google, I found the original 12 minute video. As it shows, swaggering idiot Adam got far less than he deserved. The RCMP officer should be reprimanded for not arresting him earlier. Adam’s repeated threats and potentially weapon-acquiring returns to the cabin of his truck would be grounds for arms-drawn escalation by police in any jurisdiction in the world. All the good chief copped was a tackle. Status: fake news. It’s more than that, though. At this time, it’s the media shouting FIRE! in a crowded theatre of violence.
Sign of the times
At the other end of the police spectrum is the constabulary of woke Birmingham:
Police hunting racist yobs who vandalised a Chinese takeaway sign so it read ‘bat’ were left red-faced when they discovered the missing letters had fallen off in the WIND.
A probe was launched after residents spotted the letters G,O,L,N and O had been removed from the Golden Boat’s bright red sign so it now said ‘DE BAT’.
West Midlands Police logged it as a hate crime and immediately launched an appeal in a bid to catch the culprits.
But they were left with egg on their face when it emerged the missing letters had actually fallen down in a recent storm.
A spokesperson for the Golden Boat in Kingstanding said: “The wind blew it down. The letters came down by themselves.
“It’s weird but it’s certainly not a crime, it’s just a coincidence.
“We were very surprised to hear the police were investigating it as a hate crime. I can’t see them arresting the wind.”
They should keep the sign exactly as it is and trademark the name.
