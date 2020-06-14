How climate change can improve the quality of wine

The effects of climate change have been dramatically over-estimated. Future global climate change caused by human activity will be much less than feared and be largely benign for viticulture”. “The 21st Century will be wine’s golden age.
Jo Nova has recycled a blast from the past, reviewing a book by the Australian guru of wine-growing that explains how alarmism has no scientific basis and why warming is good for grapes.
Here is one of their own greats staking his reputation on the skeptical side. About a third of the book is about climate change, and John Gladstones writes prize winning books of almost biblical fame in the vineyard industry. According to one winery blogger, Gladstones’ 1992 book — the highly acclaimed Viticulture and Environment –became THE essential resource book, above almost all others. Gladstones is a leading agricultural scientist, winning prizes for his work on breeding, agronomy, and botany. The famous Margaret River wine growing region (here in WA) was set up because Gladstones recommended it.
Jo linked to the old piece in a rejoinder to the latest episode of the ABC spending our money to promote their destructive ideas.
Global warming is good for wine, as I mentioned in Jo’s comments. Frog vigneron decamped to a tropical island in French Polynesia and built a winery. He gets two vintages per year.
Vin de Tahiti: French Polynesia’s Only Wine Label
You can buy them from some specialty wine suppliers. Price €29.90 plus tax for the 2017 vintages.
The Romans, who apparently knew a thing or two about grapes and wine, were operating successful vineyards in southern England for quite a while. Interestingly, viticulture survives in that region to this day.
The Vikings were even more adventurous; growing grapes MUCH further north and west, across the Atlantic, for a considerable time. Vines they picked up during their “visits” to England?
Grapes are grown successfully virtually on the shores of Moreton Bay in southern Queensland.
I have visited some serious vineyards in Thailand and Viet Nam.
It is as much about the grape variety, soil type and drainage and rainfall patterns as anything else.
“Future global climate change caused by human activity will be much less than feared and be largely benign for viticulture””
Caused by human activity?
Not on your data Cha-am which I know you know very well. 😀
I’m open minded about anthropogenic CO2 contribution to pCO2. It’s a moot point since pCO2’s effect is pretty low: an ECS of less than 1 C/doubling. Which is harmless. Incidentally I saw you have been a rheologist, a fine area of process engineering and chemistry! Done a bit of it myself from time to time.