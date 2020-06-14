How climate change can improve the quality of wine

The effects of climate change have been dramatically over-estimated. Future global climate change caused by human activity will be much less than feared and be largely benign for viticulture”. “The 21st Century will be wine’s golden age.

Jo Nova has recycled a blast from the past, reviewing a book by the Australian guru of wine-growing that explains how alarmism has no scientific basis and why warming is good for grapes.

Here is one of their own greats staking his reputation on the skeptical side. About a third of the book is about climate change, and John Gladstones writes prize winning books of almost biblical fame in the vineyard industry. According to one winery blogger, Gladstones’ 1992 book — the highly acclaimed Viticulture and Environment –became THE essential resource book, above almost all others. Gladstones is a leading agricultural scientist, winning prizes for his work on breeding, agronomy, and botany. The famous Margaret River wine growing region (here in WA) was set up because Gladstones recommended it.

Jo linked to the old piece in a rejoinder to the latest episode of the ABC spending our money to promote their destructive ideas.