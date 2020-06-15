In contrast with acceptable thuggery

Far-right protesters clash with police in London as Priti Patel slams ‘unacceptable thuggery’. As the sub-head reads:

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has described violent scenes at a far-right protest in London as “thoroughly unacceptable thuggery”.

What “far-right” stands for we shall see. Here is the definition of “thuggery” at the online Cambridge English dictionary:

violent behaviour that is criminal or antisocial (= harmful to society):

The riots were condemned as “mindless thuggery” by a police commander.

Not quite on par with burning down city centres. Here’s the comment that comes with the video:

Rightwing demonstrators, who announced they would turn out on Saturday to protect London’s monuments from anti-racism protesters, were involved in scuffles with police outside Parliament. In and around Parliament Square, hundreds of people wearing football shirts, chanting ‘England, England’ and describing themselves as patriots, gathered alongside military veterans at the Cenotaph war memorial. The group sang songs in support of rightwing activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name of Tommy Robinson. ‘Winston Churchill, he’s one of our own,’ they also chanted, near his statue which last weekend was sprayed with graffiti reading: ‘Churchill was a racist’.

They were also saying things like this:

And just think how bad all this is:

Right-wing activists and football fans who described themselves as patriots met in Whitehall, Westminster and in Trafalgar Square on Saturday to protect historical monuments, including the Cenotaph and a statue of Britain’s wartime leader Winston Churchill, from being vandalised. Footage posted on social media showed groups chanting at police, holding ‘All Lives Matter’ signs and singing God Save the Queen on Saturday morning. Other videos showed people throwing bottles and cans at officers, while riot police on horses pushed the crowd back. Paul Golding, the leader of Britain First, could be seen wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt.

Now we know what “far-right” means in today’s world, you know, the kinds of people who flew in the RAF during WWII or landed in Normandy in 1944. The violence, such as it was, doesn’t even rate as a football crowd outside a Liverpool-Chelsea match. So this is what the government said:

British Home Secretary Priti Patel described the violence as “thoroughly unacceptable thuggery”, promising the perpetrators would face “the full force of the law”. “Violence towards our police officers will not be tolerated,” she said. Ms Patel also repeated calls for protesters to “go home”, warning Britain was still in the grip of “an unprecedented national health emergency”. “Gathering in large numbers at this exceptional time is illegal. Doing so puts everyone’s lives at risk,” she said.

What she said about defacing statues of Churchill was not mentioned. Compare and contrast with this from a few days before.