In left-wing Shangri-La, Floyd never stood a chance

Long before CHAZ, there was Minneapolis

BEFORE the Western left set the world ablaze pretending to care about the tragic death of drug-addled former armed burglar George Floyd at the hands of a white policeman in Minneapolis, the story dominating the news cycle was, of course, coronavirus. More specifically, the media’s focus was on how Donald Trump was somehow responsible for the fatalities the illness had caused in the United States as a whole. Never mind that COVID-19’s richest deathly pickings – and its most criminally mismanaged run – were in the Democrat-controlled city of New York, in the Democrat-governed state of the same name.

As Francis Menton explains, like the horror movie of coronavirus in New York, the death of Floyd was a biopic featuring a Democrats-only cast of stars and extras. No Republican city administration has ruled Minneapolis since 1961. Not one Republican serves on the 13-member City Council. Minnesota’s Governor and both of its senators are Democrats. The state’s congressman is far-left black Muslim Ilhan Omar. Its Attorney General is far left black Muslim Keith Ellison. Derek Chauvin, charged with the second-degree murder of Floyd, worked for Democrats. There isn’t a single GOP identity in a chain of command that never leashed Chauvin – despite 18 complaints filed against him. The powerful Democrat-aligned Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis looked after him. But once again an utterly corrupt media has censored reality to concentrate on… the “far right” and Donald Trump. This is no longer ratty mischievousness. Media dishonesty is now killing people.