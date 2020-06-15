Monday Forum: June 15, 2020

Posted on 4:00 pm, June 15, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Monday Forum: June 15, 2020

  2. Interested observer
    #3486082, posted on June 15, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Wow, where is everybody?

  4. Interested observer
    #3486085, posted on June 15, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    So, how is the weather up your way?

  5. NoFixedAddress
    #3486087, posted on June 15, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    The Revolution has been cancelled.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.