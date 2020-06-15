Liberty Quote
Hell hath no fury like another leftist “feel-good-idea-at-the-time” policy exposed as a failure.— Terry McCrann
-
Recent Comments
- NoFixedAddress on Monday Forum: June 15, 2020
- Mr Johnson on There will be very few children of the revolution
- Interested observer on Monday Forum: June 15, 2020
- Rex Anger on There will be very few children of the revolution
- notafan on Monday Forum: June 15, 2020
- Interested observer on Monday Forum: June 15, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Robber Baron on Whistleblowers
- Mater on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Rex Anger on There will be very few children of the revolution
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Indolent on Monday Forum: June 15, 2020
- Iampeter on There will be very few children of the revolution
- rugbyskier on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- NoFixedAddress on Whistleblowers
- Ed Case on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- cohenite on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Paul on Whistleblowers
- rickw on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Yarpos on There will be very few children of the revolution
- HP on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Roberto on Whistleblowers
- 1735099 on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Hay Stockard on David Leyonhjelm. Stop listening to public health doctors
- Filbert on Open Forum: June 13, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: June 15, 2020
- Whistleblowers
- In contrast with acceptable thuggery
- There will be very few children of the revolution
- In left-wing Shangri-La, Floyd never stood a chance
- David Leyonhjelm. Stop listening to public health doctors
- The arguments never change and the tactics stay the same
- How climate change can improve the quality of wine
- The roots of Antifa as a tool of communist revolutionary politics
- Adam’s Grapple
- Questions that need answers
- Open Forum: June 13, 2020
- Operation Atlas Shrugged
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- David Bidstrup. Which temperature record would you like?
- Topple Watch
- As hordes of left-wing extremists illegally take to the streets – risking the lives of thousands (courts and experts say) …
- If separatism is such misery, do we try integration?
- Is this coming to a high school or university campus near you?
- Mentioned in dispatches
- Noisy “Pell knew” campaigners give Annastacia a pass
- The joy of wind watching
- Bon appétit: “Like Saturn, the Revolution devours its children”
- You would have to laugh at the left if they weren’t so dangerous
- Jacques Barzun on affirmative action, written in 1956
- Little growth inducing reform expected from COVID policies
- Topple Tip
- This is what you get for $1 billion
- The Guardian supported slavery
- Unrisky Business
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: June 15, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First
Wow, where is everybody?
Thi d
So, how is the weather up your way?
The Revolution has been cancelled.