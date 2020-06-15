Read this. Just read this.

This is gold. Perhaps fool’s gold.
Insanity at the Poetry Foundation
Just read this. Here is a highlight but it gets so much better.
On June 3 the Poetry Foundation announced on its website that it and its periodical Poetry magazine “stand in solidarity with the Black community, and denounce injustice and systemic racism.” Allowing that poets have not yet succeeded in eradicating “institutional racism,” it added, “We acknowledge that real change takes time and dedication, and we are committed to making this a priority.” It concluded on a helpful note: “We believe in the strength and power of poetry to uplift in times of despair, and to empower and amplify the voices of this time, this moment.”
Poets don’t know it.
Sounds like a job for the “People’s Poet.” Rik.
Another blue institution burns itself down. #winning
The Dead Poets’ Society perhaps?
-BLM lymerick by Rohan
See, systemic police racism problem solved!
You’re welcome.
Was that final statement in bold written by one “Fitzsimian the blowhard” given the number of commas?
And the gentle strains of the “Ode to Idi Amin” could be heard in the background being mimed by the Mugabe Boys Choir under the inspired direction of Papa Doc.
Well, be aware! It is known that the most dangerous weapon is the pen.
Mary had a little lamb …………………….. oh! I feel so uplifted, do go on!
The knitters were there long before the poets. Ravelry became a Trump free zone and anyone with the slightest liking of Bad Orange Man was sent to the woolen gulag.
Did someone mention the People’s Poet?
Founded over A CENTURY AGO in Chicago. They need more time to eradicate racism and stuff.
They also host ONE WORD POEMS apparently.
Here’s my contribution
FUCK
everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
I don’t know many “pomes” but the ones I do know all seem to start with “The boy stood on the burning deck”. Not sure any of them are particularly world-changing. 🙂
Just what the world needs.
More rhyming couplets. (Or far more more likely, more post modern, discordant, incomprehensible, random streams of what passes for consciousness.)
Yeh…..that’ll do it! That will solve the problems of the world. Just what we need.
Perhaps we should just remember the old saying – “Give a someone a hammer and all the world’s problems look like a nail. Let’s rephrase it though: “Give someone a stanza and all the world’s problems look like a poem.”
So let me confess something – I am tired of all this post modern shizzle and the agony and angst being visited on the world by self important but ignorant tossers like the members of the Poetry Foundation. Tired in the way I have heard other older Australians enunciate when the say “I am glad I will not be alive in 20 years”. So I will quote part of a poem; the only poem that I think makes sense to me right now. The Garden of Proserpine by Algernon Charles Swinbourne.
“From too much love of living,
From hope and fear set free,
We thank with brief thanksgiving
Whatever gods may be
That no life lives for ever;
That dead men rise up never;
That even the weariest river
Winds somewhere safe to sea.”