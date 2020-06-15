There will be very few children of the revolution

Mother Nature’s got this
I’m grateful to AoS book lover and word wrangler OregonMuse for alerting me to a genuine Chinese neologism:
If people tend to marry those who share their basic values, and if the values that shape our political allegiance are heritable, then a small difference in fertility rates between different populations – that is, the number of children people choose to have – can grow into a large difference in the characteristics of a population over a few generations.
This is something that liberals in particular should worry about. There are fairly noticeable differences between the fertility rates in Red States vs Blue States in the U.S. (that is, in states with high proportions of liberals vs conservatives). Predominantly conservative states like Kansas, Oklahoma, and Alaska have a markedly higher number of births per capita than predominantly liberal states like Vermont and Massachusetts…
Secular liberals might also have a reason to worry about the relationship between religiosity (typically associated with social conservatism) and fertility. According to the most recent demographic projections, the share of individuals with no religious affiliation is projected to decline markedly over the next few decades. As Jonathan Haidt emphasizes:
Societies that forgo the exoskeleton of religion should reflect carefully on what will happen to them over several generations. We don’t really know, because the first atheistic societies have only emerged in Europe in the last few decades. They are the least efficient societies ever known at turning resources into offspring…
If this trend continues, it is possible that the reproductive choices people are making today will influence the political climate of future generations. Over the long run, conservatives could end up winning the ideological contest with fertility rather than arguments.
The Quillette authors lose their grip on the fundamental point at the very end. Fertility is merely the corollary of a whole ensemble of choices and values – marriage, sexuality, family, history, respect, society, culture etc – that will ultimately banish their ideologically barren alternatives. It’s not a baby race; it’s a contest between those transfixed in their own present and those who define winning as survival of the fittest and the smartest. The latter always win.
Leftists have never been smart.
Atheists be dumb.
Trouble is that many of those having lots of children are half witted, dumb single mums on gov benefits, They can live quite comfortably on our generous welfare and their children go on to live the same lives of welfare dependence as their parents. They all naturally vote for those who promise them the most benefits.
Unless the right consciously weeds out and purges the libertarians from their ranks, the effects of open borders will easily wash out any advantages from higher fertility.
This is why the left is so eager to get at your own kids.
How many of these single mothers with a dozen spawn to different father’s really exist?
That deserves a hearty C.L. laugh!
Bwahahahahahahahaha!
A quick glance at government stats in Australia suggests 360,000 sole parent families with 600,000 children between them.
I posted this on an open thread a while ago:
If present trends continue society will become more conservative and sex will go back to proceation rather than recreation
Eric Kaufman, Professor of Politics at Birkbeck, University of London
It’s not just a case of not breeding, the Left is quite happy to kill off their progeny prior to birth and the other ones simply wish to adopt, but that resource may also dry up.
The flaw in this argument is assuming children learn their politics from their parents.
Often its the opposite – they’ll rebel.
“baizou” – I’m using that.
The only “conservatives” I know who are having large families are traditional Catholics, who take seriously the prohibition on contraception. Protestant conservatives tend to be “family planners.”
The other group of child friendly “social conservatives” that springs to mind is traditionalist Muslims. Erdoğen, campaigning to German Turks, assured them that Islamic wombs would assure the takeover of Western Europe, urging them to have at least five children.
(I have only one, but I was a lefty ratbag during the child-fathering years.)