Whistleblowers

Posted on 3:32 pm, June 15, 2020 by currencylad

5 Responses to Whistleblowers

  2. Roberto
    #3486061, posted on June 15, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Surely he was just following the instructions in the ALP handbook?

  3. Paul
    #3486069, posted on June 15, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    LOL thrown overboard. As if Andrews didn’t know what was going on.

  4. NoFixedAddress
    #3486073, posted on June 15, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    It’s a bastard when you get caught out revealing your true colours.

    How many more are like him in the Australian Labor (without U) Pardee?

    Mr Somyurek also apologised for his disparaging and misogynistic remarks against Minister for Women Gabrielle Williams and the LGBTI community that were aired in The Age and 60 Minutes report.

    “I will f—ing force her out of the ministry, that f—ing stupid bitch, when Andrews goes … She’s a stupid, stupid moll,” Mr Somyurek said of Ms Williams. “I’m going to f—ing knock her f—ing head off. She’s a f—ing psycho bitch.”

    Mr Andrews blasted Mr Somyurek’s “wicked” comments about Ms Williams.

    And I laughed and I laughed and I laughed.

  5. Robber Baron
    #3486080, posted on June 15, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    I’d never heard of Williams before, but now l’m going to observe her to see if Somyurek’s opinion that she is a moll and a stupid bitch are valid.

