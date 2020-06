The first one was in Atlanta the other day, the one below was of Floyd George in Minneapolis. What I find more amazing than anything is how patient the police are in both cases. And if you want an understanding of why the police use handcuffs, both are examples why but the one above is more than enough to see the point. What a way to earn a living!

And put all that in the context of this from Tucker Carlson:

How crazy all this is!