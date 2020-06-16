The Black Chauvin

A judge has commandeered a courtroom to hold the truth captive and he refuses to come out



IT is taking Judge Emmet G. Sullivan far longer than 8 minutes and 46 seconds to snuff the life out of a citizen. Unlike George Floyd, Mike Flynn always was an innocent man. The knee being so heavily pressed into his neck by rogue left-wing DC District Court judge Sullivan is here metaphorical but must be seen as life endangering all the same. He wants to take away his quarry’s existential liberty, his hard-won honour and his family’s peace of mind. Forever. Judge Sullivan’s cockamamie behaviour during protracted legal proceedings against Flynn is as inexplicable and bizarre as Derek Chauvin’s. Identity politics aren’t needed to critique Sullivan but – put it this way – were their colours reversed; if Mike Flynn was a black Obama administration official and Sullivan a white judge known to lean right – his dirty conduct would not only be reported in racial terms but calls for his removal would be ceaseless and loud.

In late April, the Flynn matter came to a head sensationally outside of the courtroom when FBI criminality in the case made an exoneration inevitable. In a sting operation known to – if not slyly ordered by Barack Obama himself in the dying days of his presidency – the retired three-star General, registered Democrat and incoming national security adviser was set up to ‘lie’ about the perfectly legal (and wise) exchanges he had with Russian envoy Sergei Kislyak. In May, the Justice Department did indeed drop the case against him. This caused Judge Sullivan to forget himself, to use an old-fashioned phrase; he abandoned any remaining semblance of judicial prudence and impartiality – to the extent that his grasp on reason itself is now open to question.

To understand the peculiar Sullivan meltdown, it’s important to note that the Flynn case was the biggest and most historically consequential he had presided over. In the District of Columbia jurisdiction – where so many political scandals come for thumbs up or down – that’s saying something. Sullivan presided over the notorious prosecution of Senator Ted Stevens. He refused to dismiss the rigged travesty when it was obvious exculpatory evidence had been unlawfully kept from the Alaskan Republican’s defence team. Yes, when that Brady material entered the scene Sullivan appointed a lawyer to investigate the conduct of prosecutors. His defenders like to cite that decision as a precedent for his invitation of amicus briefs and his royal appointment of the laughably partisan John Gleeson to examine if a perjury charge should be brought against Flynn. (Gleeson has already advocated exactly that in a Washington Post op-ed). But after Stevens died in a plane crash and one prosecutor committed suicide, no further action was taken. Several others – including FBI agents – who advanced a corrupt cause for the Democratic Party walked free. In Blumenthal v. Trump, Sullivan allowed a preposterous lawsuit over alleged payments to Donald Trump-owned hotels to proceed but an appeals court overruled him. When he brought down his 92-page ruling on Flynn in November 2019, then, it was the 73 year-old’s moment to shine. He was not going to be humiliated again. And yet… that’s exactly what happened.

Florid bench rhetoric to make a jury’s verdict the court’s own is not unusual but this was a plea-bargain ruling tailored to his own preferences. Sullivan denounced Iraq and Afghanistan War veteran Flynn – the winner of four Bronze Stars and no fewer than six Meritorious Service Medals – for “selling out” his country. This was a lie. He then stunned the court by asking prosecutors if they had considered charging Flynn afresh – this time with treason. Even they were taken aback by the insanity of the suggestion. “No,” they answered. Hamming it up for the sketch artist, Sullivan – who never served in the military – even pointed to the courtroom’s Stars and Stripes for theatrical effect. The New York Times loved it. Democrats loved it. All those who still hoped they could get away with the Russia Hoax loved it. But owing to the disintegration of that hoax – especially after the embarrassing performance of Robert Mueller under questioning – as well as Flynn attorney Sidney Powell’s aggressive pursuit of documents illegally kept from her (Ted Stevens all over again), Judge Sullivan’s vitriolic outrage only made him look silly when the prosecution was terminated. His reaction – refusing to accept the government’s motion to dismiss – was both childish and infra dig.

What now? Stated simply: Sullivan will lose and Flynn will win. The highest ranking prosecution officials in the United States say the judge’s private investigation (possibly with a perjury trial to follow) is illegal. In a special op-ed for Forbes, well known liberal civil rights lawyer Michael Chenoweth has warned Sullivan he is ignoring a Supreme Court decision from last week that denounced judges precisely for soliciting amicus briefs that clearly demonstrate partisanship. A decision on Flynn’s mandamus petition requesting the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit to compel Sullivan to obey the law is pending but, even if favourable to him, will not survive a Supreme Court challenge.

The question is why? Why did Sullivan take this reputation-exploding course? Racial animus, class sourness, misogynistic fury (at Powell’s stellar defence – which has become a famous prosecution) – all may have played a part. But it was vanity and pride – combined with a desire for the laurels bestowed by the mob at this time in history on ‘brave’ foes of the President – that ultimately led him astray. His Flynn ruling won fulsome reviews from a Trump-hating media desperate for a Russia Hoax comeback. All of its constituent claims – and all of its extravagant righteousness – were voided as baseless nonsense following the release of FBI records. At the time, I noticed when Flynn tweeted what I called then a “silent but triumphant retort to Judge Sullivan.” The judge had accused Flynn of betraying the flag, remember. I had an inkling then that Sullivan would retaliate. By doing so, he has proved himself unworthy of the robe he wears. By refusing to obey the law and give deserved respite to an innocent man, he has proved himself to be unjust. By speaking of a withdrawn guilty plea as perjurious (when it was only sworn to protect a son threatened by the Mueller mafiosi with a vendetta prosecution) proves he is heartless as well as dishonest. Look, Judge. Look at what they make you do.