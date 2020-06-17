Asked to comment, milk said it doesn’t want to get involved

@KelloggsUK, as you are yet to reply to my email – Coco Pops and Rice Krispies have the same compòsition (except for the fact CP's are brown and chocolate flavoured)… so I was wondering why Rice Krispies have three white boys representing the brand and Coco Pops have a monkey?

— Fiona Onasanya (@Fiona_Onasanya) June 15, 2020