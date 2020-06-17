From Victoria to Dannystan

Two things caught my eye as I trawled through the papers this morning. First an op-ed in The Times by Daniel Finkelstein:

The whole ridiculous fuss would hardly be worth noting were it not for this: we are forever having political rows about things nobody really believes. I call it the Yorkshire pudding error. Take the row over removing Winston Churchill’s statue from his plinth opposite the Palace of Westminster. This has even dragged in the prime minister, who made front page news by bravely announcing: “I will resist with every breath in my body any attempt to remove that statue from Parliament Square.” All that is missing is any serious body of opinion that actually favours removing Churchill. As the Labour MP David Lammy has pointed out, it isn’t the policy of any opposition party, and nor, as far as I can see, is it an objective of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Okay – are we all over-reacting? Should we not worry about mob violence because no “serious body of opinion” advocates action or activity X?

But then I read this:

Our state’s name could be changed under a treaty with Aboriginal groups, says a prominent indigenous activist.

Victoria was named after Queen Victoria, who ruled the British Empire, including the Australian colonies, until 1901. However, Aboriginal activist and former Greens state MP Lidia Thorpe said a new name could be considered during treaty talks between the state government and indigenous groups. “Anything that’s named after someone who’s caused harm or murdered people, then I think we should take their name down,” she said. “It could even stay the same if that’s what people want, if that’s part of the negotiation outcome of a treaty where everyone gets to understand both sides.”

So this is a former MP floating an idea. Let a thousand flowers bloom and all that. And yet … what constitutes a “serious body of opinion”? Is the Melbourne City Council not a serious body?

City of Melbourne is set to consult Aboriginal groups about the push to rename Melbourne’s “iconic” Yarra River.

The suggested name change was part of a raft of proposals to revitalise the Yarra River, with a forum of Melbourne’s business and government leaders declaring the landmark should be renamed Birrarung to acknowledge its indigenous history.

So Finkelstein is correct – we shouldn’t jump at shadows, but we should respond to proposals we don’t necessarily agree with. The challenge we face is differentiating between the two.