From Victoria to Dannystan

Two things caught my eye as I trawled through the papers this morning. First an op-ed in The Times by Daniel Finkelstein:
The whole ridiculous fuss would hardly be worth noting were it not for this: we are forever having political rows about things nobody really believes. I call it the Yorkshire pudding error.
Take the row over removing Winston Churchill’s statue from his plinth opposite the Palace of Westminster. This has even dragged in the prime minister, who made front page news by bravely announcing: “I will resist with every breath in my body any attempt to remove that statue from Parliament Square.”
All that is missing is any serious body of opinion that actually favours removing Churchill. As the Labour MP David Lammy has pointed out, it isn’t the policy of any opposition party, and nor, as far as I can see, is it an objective of the Black Lives Matter campaign.
Okay – are we all over-reacting? Should we not worry about mob violence because no “serious body of opinion” advocates action or activity X?
But then I read this:
Our state’s name could be changed under a treaty with Aboriginal groups, says a prominent indigenous activist.
Victoria was named after Queen Victoria, who ruled the British Empire, including the Australian colonies, until 1901.
However, Aboriginal activist and former Greens state MP Lidia Thorpe said a new name could be considered during treaty talks between the state government and indigenous groups.
“Anything that’s named after someone who’s caused harm or murdered people, then I think we should take their name down,” she said.
“It could even stay the same if that’s what people want, if that’s part of the negotiation outcome of a treaty where everyone gets to understand both sides.”
So this is a former MP floating an idea. Let a thousand flowers bloom and all that. And yet … what constitutes a “serious body of opinion”? Is the Melbourne City Council not a serious body?
City of Melbourne is set to consult Aboriginal groups about the push to rename Melbourne’s “iconic” Yarra River.
The suggested name change was part of a raft of proposals to revitalise the Yarra River, with a forum of Melbourne’s business and government leaders declaring the landmark should be renamed Birrarung to acknowledge its indigenous history.
So Finkelstein is correct – we shouldn’t jump at shadows, but we should respond to proposals we don’t necessarily agree with. The challenge we face is differentiating between the two.
Leftists keep making up demands for change. Just say no, nothing, no more.
Batmania is (rather appropriately) the capital, now what should the state be called…?
I thought ‘Yarra’ itself was an aboriginal name. But we live in a time when a microbrewer that playfully calls itself ‘Colonial Brewing Co’ has had to pull its stock from shelves in preparation for a name change.
When a particular arts institution was being set up in Melbourne some years ago, those responsible for naming it were told that in addition to its official name, it would have to have an alternate name that was (a) aboriginal and (b) referred somehow to women. Even though the institution is nothing about aborigines or women in particular. And nobody now knows or uses that name for it.
For that matter, whatever happened to the push in Victoria some years ago to rename the Grampians ‘Gariwerd’? Who uses that name now?
Birrarung
I’m not against name changes completely. Some botanical names can be very nice, some Aboriginal too. Not change because of colonialism but something simply more “Australian”, more descriptive.
On the whole though it would become very political like SSM and best avoided. Australian social media would destroy any good intentions.
Birrarung though is hard to pronounce, sounds slurry as if a person had a bit to drink.
Do we have to put up with the purile offerings of grig socks?
A few years ago Victorian aboriginals were suggesting we be charged rent for the use of aboriginal words, written in ‘our alphabet, used as place names.
Enough.
We aren’t going to erase our history.
Next up all girls called Vicki must be renamed Birra.
Batmanland
Would however be perfect.