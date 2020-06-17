His name was Solomone and he will forever be missed

Posted on 8:02 pm, June 17, 2020 by currencylad
A fatal stabbing in Melbourne should anger the BLM brigade. For obvious reasons, it won’t.

9 Responses to His name was Solomone and he will forever be missed

  1. Knuckle Dragger
    #3488429, posted on June 17, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    ‘Wanna make the media go away? Just mention black on black crime.’

    Damn straight.

  2. stackja
    #3488444, posted on June 17, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Man arrested in Tallahassee double homicide of BLM activist, AARP volunteer

    Police announced Monday that Aaron Glee, 49, had been arrested and was being held at Leon County jail on charges of felony murder and kidnapping.

  3. Infidel Tiger King
    #3488468, posted on June 17, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    The outer suburbs of Australia’s largest cities are now wastelands of depravity and degradation.

  4. jupes
    #3488469, posted on June 17, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    The inner suburbs are no better.

  5. Infidel Tiger King
    #3488471, posted on June 17, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    True!

    In fact many are worse.

  6. C.L.
    #3488472, posted on June 17, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Indeed.

  7. liliana
    #3488480, posted on June 17, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    I think we have been “enriched” enough.

  8. Bronson
    #3488481, posted on June 17, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Victoria youre standing in it…..soon to be a third world sh*thole

  9. mh
    #3488482, posted on June 17, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    92 year old white lives don’t matter either

    REPORT: POLICE SAY THUG FILMED SHOVING 92YO WOMAN TO THE GROUND IN NYC HAS 101 PRIOR ARRESTS

    Shoving old white ladies to the ground was just another day in the city for a thug allowed to freely roam the streets after being arrested over 100 times

    https://www.infowars.com/report-police-say-thug-filmed-shoving-92yo-woman-to-the-ground-in-nyc-has-101-prior-arrests/

