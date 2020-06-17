His name was Solomone and he will forever be missed

A fatal stabbing in Melbourne should anger the BLM brigade. For obvious reasons, it won’t.
This scene from Family Guy perfectly sums up the media in 30 seconds: pic.twitter.com/4OaGnX2rZ0
— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) June 10, 2020
The pseudo-liberals monopolize the teaching jobs at many universities. Only men who agree with them are appointed as teachers and instructors of the social sciences, and only textbooks supporting their ideas are used.
‘Wanna make the media go away? Just mention black on black crime.’
Damn straight.
The outer suburbs of Australia’s largest cities are now wastelands of depravity and degradation.
The inner suburbs are no better.
True!
In fact many are worse.
Indeed.
I think we have been “enriched” enough.
Victoria youre standing in it…..soon to be a third world sh*thole
