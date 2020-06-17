Inch deep, mile wide

There is no better indicator to TAFKAS of the abject lack of quality of recent Australian political leaders that John Winston Howard needs to be presented as the standard to aspire to. If John Howard is the standard, then that’s the standard TAFKAS is more than happy to walk past.

Writing in the Australian today, Janet Albrechtsen suggests:

There is a rule of thumb within the parliamentary Liberal Party that carries the abbreviation WWJWD (what would John Winston do)

If this rule of thumb means to do the exact opposite, perhaps, but rather TAFKAS will point Cats to one of his posts from last year suggesting that John Howard was the Worst Australian Prime Minister Since Whitlam. Please excuse TAFKAS from quoting himself but:

TAFKAS is not going to argue that Prime Minister John Winston Howard (JWH) did nothing good. TAFKAS’ arguments is that, on a NET basis, JWH did more bad than good over the long term.

Importantly, TAFKAS contends that JWH created the conditions that led to the procession of professional hacks that followed him into the Lodge.

Remember also that, without John Howard, Malcolm Turnbull would have ridden off into the sunset in 2009 (give or take a year).

Albrechtsen writes:

It’s a safe bet, for example, that Howard and his treasurer, Peter Costello, would have handled the COVID-19 pandemic differently

No doubt. But it was John Howard that conditioned both political parties that the solution to every public policy problem is to throw heaps money of at it. Baby bonuses, pensioner health care cards, etc etc. It’s now just a question of how much not a question of whether. By the end, there was almost nowhere to throw money at.

And this from Albrechten:

Howard proved taking a stand on mainstream Australian values builds political capital because culture and values are not a distraction, they give depth and purpose to people’s lives

This is of course true, but where is the depth and purpose from funding school chaplains and flag poles?

Oh and what did John Howard’s government do about the Human Rights Commission and Section 18c? Nuffin. Not even on the radar.

Yes. John Howard has been the best Australian Prime Minister since 1996. But that’s not saying much.