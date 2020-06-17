Inch deep, mile wide

There is no better indicator to TAFKAS of the abject lack of quality of recent Australian political leaders that John Winston Howard needs to be presented as the standard to aspire to. If John Howard is the standard, then that’s the standard TAFKAS is more than happy to walk past.
Writing in the Australian today, Janet Albrechtsen suggests:
There is a rule of thumb within the parliamentary Liberal Party that carries the abbreviation WWJWD (what would John Winston do)
If this rule of thumb means to do the exact opposite, perhaps, but rather TAFKAS will point Cats to one of his posts from last year suggesting that John Howard was the Worst Australian Prime Minister Since Whitlam. Please excuse TAFKAS from quoting himself but:
TAFKAS is not going to argue that Prime Minister John Winston Howard (JWH) did nothing good. TAFKAS’ arguments is that, on a NET basis, JWH did more bad than good over the long term.
Importantly, TAFKAS contends that JWH created the conditions that led to the procession of professional hacks that followed him into the Lodge.
Remember also that, without John Howard, Malcolm Turnbull would have ridden off into the sunset in 2009 (give or take a year).
Albrechtsen writes:
It’s a safe bet, for example, that Howard and his treasurer, Peter Costello, would have handled the COVID-19 pandemic differently
No doubt. But it was John Howard that conditioned both political parties that the solution to every public policy problem is to throw heaps money of at it. Baby bonuses, pensioner health care cards, etc etc. It’s now just a question of how much not a question of whether. By the end, there was almost nowhere to throw money at.
And this from Albrechten:
Howard proved taking a stand on mainstream Australian values builds political capital because culture and values are not a distraction, they give depth and purpose to people’s lives
This is of course true, but where is the depth and purpose from funding school chaplains and flag poles?
Oh and what did John Howard’s government do about the Human Rights Commission and Section 18c? Nuffin. Not even on the radar.
Yes. John Howard has been the best Australian Prime Minister since 1996. But that’s not saying much.
As Prime Minister, did John Howard make a statement, ignore the pages and pages of rebuttal to his point and then re-post the statement without any reference whatsoever to that rebuttal?
Just asking.
The further away we get from the time of John Winston Howard the clearer it is that he was an opportunistic pretender who snowed conservatives with his bait and switch on many aspects of public policy, snow that we are still paying for today.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The hour certainly came and brought unbridled prosperity, but sadly JWH wasn’t the man. Costello was more promising.
Typo alert!
96 should be 69.
Howard gifted us the RET, not to mention his signature policy triumph, Workchoices.
Shortly before we were gifted with that odious little twat Krudd and JWH was vanquished by the ALPBC hackette Maxi McPoo.
You should stand for office:
“One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”
― Plato
Howard was like Menzies.
Both stayed in power for years because the global economy was booming and people had jobs, not because of there leadership.
He fell in with the invasion of Iraq for no good reason whatever, apart from some glamour attached to being by George Bush’s side. A terrible decision.
He said he doesn’t regret that, but I wonder.
I think you’re on the right track re Howard but this line isn’t true.
Gillard and Rudd didn’t create middle class welfare. Or the entire green bureaucracy from scratch.
Howard was so bad that he was even worse than the disastrous Gillard and Rudd governments.
In fact I can’t think of a Labor government more left wing than Howard.
But it was John Howard that conditioned both political parties that the solution to every public policy problem is to throw heaps money of at it. Baby bonuses, pensioner health care cards, etc etc.
Where did you get that idea from? Your rear end? I doubt your judgement on anything after this post.
Howard ran surplus budgets and reduced govt debt, something no govt has done since Whitlam trashed the budget in the early 1970’s. Howards last budget was a $20B surplus.
PS I would say it was Whitlam who threw money at things to solve problems
The only thing great about Howard was what a disappointment he was.