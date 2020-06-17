The Victorian Reichstag Fire

Does no one any longer recall the Reichstag Fire?

The Reichstag fire was an arson attack on the Reichstag building, home of the German parliament in Berlin, on Monday 27 February 1933, precisely four weeks after Adolf Hitler was sworn in as Chancellor of Germany. Hitler’s government stated that Marinus van der Lubbe, a Dutch council communist, was the culprit, and they attributed the fire to communist agitators in general—though a German court decided later that year that Van der Lubbe had acted alone, as he claimed. After the fire, the Reichstag Fire Decree was passed. The Nazi Party used the fire as a pretext to claim that communists were plotting against the German government, and the event is considered pivotal in the establishment of Nazi Germany. The term “Reichstag fire” has come to refer to false flag actions facilitated by an authority to promote their own interests through popular approval of retribution or retraction of civil rights….After passing the decree, the government instituted mass arrests of communists, including all of the Communist Party parliamentary delegates. With their bitter rival communists gone and their seats empty, the Nazi Party went from being a plurality party to the majority, thus enabling Hitler to consolidate his power.

That there was a Victorian Parliamentary right has astonished me already. But that Albanese and Andrews have immediately used this revelation of branch stacking, supposedly by only a single faction within the ALP, to exclude whatever right side there is to Labor, to the point where its influence over the next few years will be virtually eliminated, is so obviously corrupt that it completely amazes me that this is being taken at face value by just about everyone. This is what is going on. Is not everything here absolutely transparent?

Victorian Labor Right MPs warned the new rules could be hijacked­ by the Left faction — of which both Mr Albanese and Mr Andrews are senior members — to exert greater influence in the state. Right-wing powerbrokers made a last-minute push on Tuesday night to avoid a three-year freeze on Victorian preselection processes. The extraordinary intervention will also give national executive members the power to choose Victoria’s delegates for Labor’s national conference in December, where Mr Albanese’s policy platform will be decided. A senior Labor figure conceded the Victorian scandal could contribute to the Left holding more numbers than the Right at the ALP conference.

The left at every level are despicable and totalitarian at heart. They know nothing other than the desire for personal power.