The Victorian Reichstag Fire

Does no one any longer recall the Reichstag Fire?
The Reichstag fire was an arson attack on the Reichstag building, home of the German parliament in Berlin, on Monday 27 February 1933, precisely four weeks after Adolf Hitler was sworn in as Chancellor of Germany. Hitler’s government stated that Marinus van der Lubbe, a Dutch council communist, was the culprit, and they attributed the fire to communist agitators in general—though a German court decided later that year that Van der Lubbe had acted alone, as he claimed. After the fire, the Reichstag Fire Decree was passed. The Nazi Party used the fire as a pretext to claim that communists were plotting against the German government, and the event is considered pivotal in the establishment of Nazi Germany. The term “Reichstag fire” has come to refer to false flag actions facilitated by an authority to promote their own interests through popular approval of retribution or retraction of civil rights….After passing the decree, the government instituted mass arrests of communists, including all of the Communist Party parliamentary delegates. With their bitter rival communists gone and their seats empty, the Nazi Party went from being a plurality party to the majority, thus enabling Hitler to consolidate his power.
That there was a Victorian Parliamentary right has astonished me already. But that Albanese and Andrews have immediately used this revelation of branch stacking, supposedly by only a single faction within the ALP, to exclude whatever right side there is to Labor, to the point where its influence over the next few years will be virtually eliminated, is so obviously corrupt that it completely amazes me that this is being taken at face value by just about everyone. This is what is going on. Is not everything here absolutely transparent?
Victorian Labor Right MPs warned the new rules could be hijacked by the Left faction — of which both Mr Albanese and Mr Andrews are senior members — to exert greater influence in the state. Right-wing powerbrokers made a last-minute push on Tuesday night to avoid a three-year freeze on Victorian preselection processes.
The extraordinary intervention will also give national executive members the power to choose Victoria’s delegates for Labor’s national conference in December, where Mr Albanese’s policy platform will be decided.
A senior Labor figure conceded the Victorian scandal could contribute to the Left holding more numbers than the Right at the ALP conference.
The left at every level are despicable and totalitarian at heart. They know nothing other than the desire for personal power.
I’ve already seen the young know-alls on Melbourne Reddit referring to Adem Somyurek as “far right”.
This is what happens when you have a brainwashed population for whom “right wing” is a synonym for “bad”.
“Right Wing Extremist” seems to be the meeja meme.
Very dangerous for our democracy.
Belt and Road equals domination of us, power for the perpetuators,.
Why can’t everyone see that?
Been done before.
They need a strong leader to keep things in check, like any major party.
They are better with Bill Shorten. Under Albanese it’s total chaos. He’s a nothing leader, though a nice chap.
I tend to think the public would accept Bill Shorten back, because he has a presence. You don’t need to like his policies to see that.
Why would anyone declare themselves to be a member of this bunch of crooks. You are who you associate with?
As I said yesterday, clearly The Hunchback figures he or one of his factional goons is going to be the last one standing when this is all over.
“It’s just a lurch to the left
and a step to the riiight
Let’s do the tiiimewarp again.”
Victoriastanis love a musical.
Has anyone proved that the hunchback is not roz ward?
Don’t forget that it these corrupt liars who are governing Victoria and want Labor to govern Australia. This whole takeover thing is a charade and that can be quickly seen with the appointment of that moron Steve Bracks and the always so compliant and obedient Macklin to be administrators of the Victorian Branch. Their job will be to just sit and wait for instructions from the manipulators of this coup. Bracks is as thick as a brick and his appointment is regarded as joke among most in the Party. This is all about the Labor left entrenching itself in Victoria and putting the right wing out of business. Daniel Andrews has known for decades about branch stacking because he was State Secretary in Victoria and oversaw the activities of notorious branch stackers like George Seitz and Don Nardella and many others. Andrews was right there but he did SFA to address the issue. He is a liar and a gross hypocrite by now claiming that he was shocked to learn of the goings on by Somyurek. He wants us all to believe his protestations of innocence but anyone with any sort of connection to politics in Victoria knows that the truth is a stranger in the world of Daniel Andrews. He will say anything and do anything to gain greater power and that includes allowing public money to be misused to further his aims and those of his socialist left faction. He has now lost three Ministers and a fourth is likely to go but that suits Andrews because he can use his power to appoint replacements to shoehorn in some more compliant idiots. Nobody should be in any doubt. Victoria has a corrupt and deceitful government headed by Andrews. Nothing good will come from this mob as they put their personal and Party interests ahead of what is needed by the State.