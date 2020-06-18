A Parliament or a Knitting Circle. Kumbaya.

Who needs a constitution or a parliament or even the rule of law when we have the Liberal Party of Australian and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission?

Please. Just follow the bouncing ball.

As reported in the AFR this morning:

ASIC keeps new intervention powers broad, flexible

Howz that for eliminating the red tape of regulatory uncertainty Scotty and Joshy.

But wait. There’s more:

The corporate regulator has signalled it will ensure its new product intervention powers remain “broad and flexible” to allow it to tackle a wide range of misconduct, even where companies are not in breach of the law.

EVEN IF NOT IN BREACH OF THE LAW! Excuse TAFKAS!

So if it’s not in breach of the law, ASIC will tackle it. And what will guide ASIC? The vibe maybe? Ah. Maybe ASIC does not like the cut of the jib of the actor? Maybe ASIC will take action to prevent white privilege?

But it still get’s better.

ASIC said Parliament intended the power to be “focused on reducing significant detriment to consumers, regardless of whether there has been a breach of the law“, and that products could result in significant consumer detriment “even if all applicable laws have been complied with”.

Let’s just accept that ASIC’s representation of Parliament’s will is correct in that Parliament intended for ASIC to act on conduct that is not illegal. Would that not be a delegation of legislative powers from the Parliament to the executive? Would it? Hell yes it would.

Perhaps those legislative titans in the Parliament, yes you Mr Attorney General and leader of the Government in the House, read the first 13 words of the Australian Constitution:

The legislative power of the Commonwealth shall be vested in a Federal Parliament,

They don’t need to go far. This is section 1. If they really wanted to deep dive into the constitution, past Section 51 which they regularly ignore, so says Section 52:

The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have exclusive power to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of the Commonwealth.

EXCLUSIVE POWER.

If the Parliament has given power to ASIC to purse matters which are not currently illegal, that is effectively giving ASIC the power to legislate.

Way to go ScoJo.