Employment has just gone over a cliff III

Updating my guesstimates of unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis.

The ABS released unemployment data for May this morning.

As we’re indicated before, the challenge is that the current JobKeeper scheme distorts the numbers. So using the same technique as last month I estimate the current unemployment rate to correspond to 9.2%.

First thing I looked at the number of hours worked in April. The last time a similar number of hours were worked in the Australian economy was February 2015. I then used the number of employed from that month as a proxy for the number of employed people in April 2020 (it is lot lower than the ABS estimate – but the ABS is counting JobKeeper recipients as being employed). I calculate an employment to population ratio, plug that into the very rough and ready relationship I calculated last month between unemployment rates and employment to population rates and out pops my new guesstimate for April: 8.7%.

In May 2020 the number of hours worked most closely approximated June 2013.

The last time Australia had an unemployment rate that high was October/November of 1994.

