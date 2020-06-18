Everything that goes wrong for us is somebody else’s fault

Sportsbet made to refund customer who created account despite being on ‘self-exclusion’ list.
I just wanted to make them accountable because this had a very, very bad impact on me and my family.”
– Degenerate gambler “Mr XXXX” has a punt in the NT Racing Commission and wins $93,000.
Literally despite himself, he exploited an online loophole to bet $150,000 – losing all but 57,000 of it. What are the chances Mr Accountability would have confessed his legerdemain and repaid winnings of $93,000?
I can’t tell from the story that the customer ‘exploited’ a loophole. It sounds like the self-exclusion system just didn’t work at all.
Think about it this way, if someone asked their local TAB to not take bets from them no matter what and then the TAB took $150k in wagers from them, I think most people would find that morally repugnant. Being online doesn’t change that.
Anyway, hard to feel much sympathy for Sportsbet. As soon as you start to build up a decent stock of winnings and it becomes clear to their traders that you are not a mug, they stop letting you lay bets. They only want the addicts.