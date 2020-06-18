If they break it there, they’ll break it everywhere

Nicole Gelinas, New York Post: Murder is rising — but New York doesn’t seem to care.
Over the month until June 7 — including the crucial Memorial Day weekend — New York’s murder rate more than doubled, to 42 murders, from 18 the year before — a jolt of 133 percent. Shooting victims, including wounded, are up 45 percent. Stabbings are up, too.
To be clear: Going back to the early ’90s, New York has never seen a sustained increase of this magnitude. Nothing close…
Roger Franklin, a former long-term New York resident, has a wonderful but sad sidebar column at Quadrant – Hung out to dry in the Big Apple – which reads like Peter O’Toole’s face looks in Troy as his king beholds a city in flames. Between them, Messrs Cuomo and de Blasio have taken a Grecian toll.