If they break it there, they’ll break it everywhere

Over the month ­until June 7 — including the crucial Memorial Day weekend — New York’s murder rate more than doubled, to 42 murders, from 18 the year before — a jolt of 133 percent. Shooting victims, including wounded, are up 45 percent. Stabbings are up, too.

To be clear: Going back to the early ’90s, New York has never seen a sustained increase of this magnitude. Nothing close…