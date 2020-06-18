Off with his head

Byrne: “Dastyari is such a crooked, corrupt f..k.” [Referring to former NSW Labor Senator Sam Dastyari.] — 31 Jul 2017, 9.29am.

Byrne on Michael Danby: “Good riddance to the bastard.’’

Byrne: “I am going to cut that moccas (sic) head off.’’ [Referring to a former Bill Shorten adviser.] — 18 Sep 2017, 9.30am.

Byrne: “Griffin has tried to f..k me on a redistribution…..this is a cluster f..k.’’ [Referring to former federal Labor MP Alan Griffin.] — 8 Nov 2017, 9.40am.

Byrne: “I want Griffin destroyed. I want his head cut off and then I am going to piss on his corpse.’’

Byrne: “….Hope Daniel (Andrews) enjoys the victory. I hope this signs his death warrant politically.’’ [Expressing anger treatment of former state minister Jane Garrett.]

Byrne: “Left are playing around Afghans. I am about to dynamite that tonight with Afghan ambassador.’’

Byrne: “Now there is a picture of a man who gets his just deserts.’’ [Reference to former Victorian treasurer John Lenders who was caught up in the red shirts affair.]

Byrne: “No support from Shorten whatsover (sic). He makes me sick to my stomach with his ingratitude….if I saw Bill today I would throw him out of my office.’’

Byrne: “I am up here literally saving the party on national security…..’’

Byrne: “Mate. Just letting you know that providing I get relected (sic) at the next election, next term will be my last term. Just wanted to give you some time so you can start thinking about who you want to replace me with. BTW when I leave I will have nothing further to do with politics unlike Conroy and others who have nothing better to do. So to be clear, when I leave that’s it. I will go back to being a civilian which I am very much looking forward to….you are the first to know so giving you that courtesy. Best Anthony. — 1 Nov 2018, 9.33am

Byrne: “ Shorten doesn’t know so I’d appreciate you not telling him….will do so myself when there is some space.’’

Byrne: “He (state minister Martin Pakula) needs to be driven out of parliament.’’

Byrne to Somyurek: “ Not one of them is anywhere near your level of judgment, understanding and intelligence.’’

Byrne to Somyurek: “Mate. Good luck with national executive vote. Wish I was there to see it. To have picked yourself up from the canvas the way you have done to become a minister, a very powerful powerbroker and to now be on national executive is an astonishing achievement. It takes enormous courage and intelligence to achieve what you’ve done. Well done mate. AB

Byrne: “Because if she (Labor operative) mucks you up I will make sure she guest stars in the next four corners hatchet job on China. Which I will be on. Watch her, she’s a ratf..ker.’’

Byrne: “At the end of the day he is a white Anglo Xavier boy. He’s never put anyone into parliament. And he’s never thanked me for getting him preselected after Conroy tried to … me’’

Byrne: “I really want to destroy Mocca to make a point. We have to make an example of him to teach others not to play around.’’

Byrne urging Somyurek to go federal: “This is why you need to get up here. They all r (sic) a mess.”

Byrne: “On the plane with Bill and the drunk (female Labor figure). She’s dribbling shit.’’

Byrne: “Can you please meet with this Indian kid anyway. Everyone is so happy to keep things the way they are in my office. (ALP figure) is a nice guy but not the killer I need….even to have him doing something around this would be good. He clearly can recruit…..’’ — 12 Mar 2019, 9.53am

Byrne: “Sometimes I miss the old days when we were at war. At least we were fighting for something and there was energy and drive. I feel like it’s a morgue at the moment.’’

Byrne: “Apparently (staffer) is too busy to door knock those Afghans for me on the weekend because he’s with (another Labor figure).’’

Byrne: “Can you ring (staffer Alex) Stalder. She compiled that master list…then (another staffer) rings her telling her you called do she feels cut out of the loop on the list she compiled.’’