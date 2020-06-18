Stability, Stability. My kingdom for stability.

Writing in today’s AFR, former NSW Premier Nathan Rees said (about the recent branch stacking issues in Victoria):

Factional leaders will argue that a well-run factional system delivers stability, and there is some truth to this.

Now TAFKAS holds no ill towards Mr Rees. TAFKAS actually reckons that Mr Rees was just out of his depth in the role of Premier of Australia’s largest state.

However to the point about well running factional systems delivering stability, Mr Rees is absolutely correct. Absolutely. They do deliver stability. But so does totalitarianism. It all depends on what kind of stability you are seeking.

Yes. The professional political class have stability. Yes. The lobbying class has stability. But what about the voters and the tax payers? Less so one imagines.

We want our elected representatives to be accountable to the people who elect them. A well functioning factional system removes that accountability to the electors and replaces it to an accountability to the selectors.

The stability well run factional systems deliver is to insulate elected representatives from the people; the dirty unwashed mass that pays their salary. And let TAFKAS suggest that this might be a good reason why we have as much crappy pubic policy in this country as we do.

And Cat readers should not kid themselves that this is just a Labor Party problem. This is as much a problem in all the major parties. It is a feature and not a fault of their pre-selection systems; and why the incumbent power brokers will fight to their last breath to defend their turf. If they lose that power, they might have to get real jobs. God help them.

For as long as our political parties operate as the personal fiefdoms of the select few, those who profit not from positive public policy outcomes but rather from personal power and prosperity, we will continue on this journey of political dysfunction.

Over to you Nathan.